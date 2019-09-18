Please, can Hollywood NOT remake ‘The Princess Bride’?

At this point, I really do think that every single film from the 1980s and ‘90s will probably be remade. I’m still waiting for the f–king Twilight franchise to be remade with a new cast too, but that’s a conversation for another time. But yes, ever film from those two decades will probably get remade. We just need to accept it and refuse to watch that trash. Is this one a bridge too far though? There’s apparently some talk of remaking The Princess Bride:
Twitter users expressed outrage when Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive Tony Vinciquerra mentioned the idea of a reboot to Variety in a profile on Norman Lear, who was the film’s executive producer. The piece, published Tuesday, only briefly mentions “The Princess Bride.”
“We have so many people coming to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show,’” Vinciquerra told Variety. “Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo ‘The Princess Bride.’”
Well… at least it’s not an announcement of a remake, it’s just the Sony Pictures CEO saying that “very famous people” WANT to remake it. I swear to God, everything is garbage. I’m trying to think of who would play these iconic roles now… like, Selena Gomez as Buttercup? Ansel Elgort as Wesley (GAH). Michael Fassbender as Prince Humperdinck, clearly. Maybe Diego Luna as Inigo Montoya (which is the only good suggestion, honestly).
Anyway, people were mad about it on Twitter! Including Jamie Lee Curtis (who is married to Christopher Guest) and Carey Elwes:
There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one. https://t.co/5N8Q3P2e5G
— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) September 18, 2019
Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3
— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019
God please, NO! This is my all time favorite movie; romance, action, humor, quotable quotes, ROUS’, what more do you need?! I love Cary Elwes tweet.
Rodents of Unusual Size? l don’t think they exist.
The thought of remaking this movie…
It’s OK. I won’t watch it.
This is how I feel. go ahead, remake it. I think it would be a box office flop, but go ahead and see what happens. I wont see it.
They would make so much more money just from re-releasing the original for a brief run, lol.
This movie is perfection as is. There truly ARE some classics that should NEVER be touched, and CANNOT be equaled. END. OF.
Honestly, are young writers/producers so lacking of talent that ALL they can do is latch onto someone else’s work?
Remaking this movie is blasphemy. We still live our lives quoting this film. Rous’s will be unleashed.
No!!! I mean it’s perfection. Why ruin it with a modern day reboot? The cast was great. So well cast. How about an original idea, Hollywood! Let classics remain classic and make new ones, you hacks!
The Princess Bride IS a perfect movie.
Hindsight, marrying someone who didn’t appreciate it was a huge red flag I ignored….
Yes!! Princess Bride should be the litmus test for every marriage, relationship! For me that litmus test includes the Aadams Family movies with Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston. I’ve even made my kids significant others watch them in order to determine their fit into our family.
Banish them to the Pit of Despair.
The only way I’m watching this as a remake is if they make Nicholas Cage star in EVERY. SINGLE. ROLE.
Never. No. this can’t be allowed. It’s perfect.
Why a remake? Do a sequel/continuation (with a new cast as needed). That’s the only thing that’s actually worked in creatively bankrupt Hollywood these days!
I love this movie, and there is absolutely no reason to remake it , other than a pure money grab.
There are some stories that can be retold and updated in a more modern way, or the technology has caught up with the story, but there is simply no need for it on this one.
Inconceivable!
I don’t want to be an asshole like the male Ghostbusters fans of my generation who cried that the remake of the film with women as the ghostbusters had somehow ruined their childhoods/childhood memories.
So, let them have at it. It is a free country, go for it, remake The Princess Bride.
I will, however, ignore the remake. It is not being made for me.
When I was newly 15, summer of 1987, 3 friends went to visit a 4th, who had moved (military family) to West Berlin. One girl brought the book The Princess Bride. And she laughed so much reading it, that when she was finished, we all took turns reading it. It was hysterical.
When the movie came out the next summer (?), we saw it together.
It is hard to believe any remake could come close to capturing the humor of the original.
We have to draw the line somewhere and I’m drawing mine here.
No no no! Omg that movie is most perfect casting job and remaking it is wrong just no!
“I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years”
Jamie Lee Curtis is a treasure.
Let’s hope that statement was a trial balloon that went over like it was made of lead.