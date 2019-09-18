Duchess Meghan took a fancy etiquette class before she moved to England

If I somehow found myself in a strange country and deeply in love with a titled man, I would probably pay for an etiquette class. It just makes sense if you’re a gauche American, as I am. I chew gum. I put ice in all my drinks. I not only cross my legs, but I often swing/bounce my foot as a nervous habit. If you put me in front of a formal dinner place setting, I would have no idea which fork, spoon and knife went with which course. So yes, I would need some kind of etiquette training if I was about to become Kaiser, Duchess of Tidypants or the Countess of Rootertooter. I wouldn’t want to embarrass myself. This is how the Duchess of Sussex felt too, because Meghan is super-organized and she probably just needed the one class.
Some people think table manners don’t matter any more but, happily, the Duchess of Sussex is not among them. Before moving to London to live with Prince Harry, the American actress was given a two-hour lesson in etiquette by Edmund Fry, a Londoner who runs the Rose Tree Cottage tea room in Pasadena, California.
‘She enjoyed it so much that she wanted to come back,’ Fry tells me. ‘The younger generation doesn’t know what bone china is and certainly don’t know anything about how to handle a cup and saucer, or how to handle a knife and fork. They come to us mainly to find out, ‘What should we do, as we are having this social event? The same sort of thing happened with Meghan. She knew she would be having tea with the Queen. Here they really do not know what to do. What we have found is that we give them a little information if they are interested and watch what happens.
Again, the reservation wasn’t made under her name, it was made by a friend.
‘We live in a society here which is a styrofoam cup or cardboard cups with a straw and everybody eats with their hands as we see with the ads on television. It is a wonder they know what a knife and fork is. The younger generation doesn’t know what what bone china is and certainly don’t know anything about how to handle a cup and saucer or how to handle a knife and fork. Not to mention any particular brand but a lot of people over here have donuts for breakfast on the run in a styrofoam cup with a bit of a stick in it or they have a latte. Obviously she’s not going to get that for afternoon tea if she goes to the Queen. Like everybody who comes here, they want to know “well do I hold the cup and saucer like this?”…A lot of people actually do very strange things for tea. They move the plate, they don’t know what to do with the napkin and don’t know anything about what they’re doing. She wanted to know the comfort of sitting.’
Fry feels Markle did not have a ‘love for England’ during their first meeting. ‘I don’t think she did. I think she fell in love with England when she came to Rose Tree Cottage. A very strange thing to say, and probably self serving. But when you come to a place like Rose Tree we don’t pretend to be urban here. We bring something that you cannot find in England anymore, because we really care about our customers. When they come through the door they are in England. You can see by my portrait of Her Majesty The Queen on the wall we are completely prepared for anybody who might come to Rose Tree Cottage.’
If she took the class before she moved to London, that was probably in early to mid-2017, one would think. By then it was clear that Meghan was The One and it was also clear that she was being fast-tracked by Harry and the Firm into the royal fold. I wonder if someone in the family (or one of those nitpicky courtiers) suggested the etiquette class, or whether she went there of her own accord? My guess is that she went of her own accord, just because Meghan has shown us time and time again that she PREPARES. She prepared for the job of duchess. She prepares her charitable initiatives before announcing them. She wanted to make sure she nailed her job interview with the Queen, because she knew that was what “afternoon tea” was – a job interview.
… I kind of wish I was the Countess of Rootertooter.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
I love this. Meghan was probably the person in school who took copious notes and everyone relied on when they didn’t prepare for class. I love that she took it seriously and wanted to do well. Her willingness to put in the work shows itself time and time again. This is why she hit the ground running. And didn’t need a seven year training program. And yes – that WAS shade at Kate.
I was that person in school, hahaha. Took lots of notes, with bullet points, red ink underlining important stuff, and so on. If I was to have tea with the Queen I most definitely would take all of the etiquette classes that I could find; even though I already know a good bit myself (thanks mom and dad) it couldn’t hurt to really polish up the manners.
I was too! Which is why I can appreciate this so much. I DEFINITELY would have taken a tea etiquette class if I was having tea with the Queen.
That Fry guy seems….interesting. He makes it sound like Americans don’t use plates and silverware anymore and everything is out of a Styrofoam cup. But, I get the general idea of Meghan wanting to be absolutely correct for tea with the queen, especially since formal tea isn’t really a thing here (obviously some hotels or tea shops have it, but its presumably different than what happens at Buckingham Palace.)
Also, what does this mean –
“We bring something that you cannot find in England anymore, because we really care about our customers” – that seems like an odd thing to say about England. Maybe he misspoke?
Going to Rose Tree Cottage is like being in another world/time/place. It truly is a great experience. VERY authentic. I love going there. Check it out: http://rosetreecottage.com/RTC-Website-2011-V004/Welcome.html
There are a bunch of “tea” places/pubs closer by, in Santa Monica (very high concentration of ex-Pats), but their tea rooms are just rooms with booths that serve tea (you choose your BAG, not even brewed!), and a tiered plate with some small scones and finger sandwiches.
i’m sure its a lovely place, but that doesn’t make his comments less strange.
Of course, Becks 1. He is VERY far up his own arse. All I meant is that if Meg wanted an authentic experience, that was definitely the place to go.
That dude is so full of delightful shade towards us isn’t he? lol
I’m part of this “younger generation” and I know what bone china is, in fact I have a rather extensive collection of bone chine antique tea cups! But sure, those of us in “the colonies” clearly have no manners, eat on styrofoam with our bare hands, and chew with our mouths open while having burping contests in public
Right? I rolled my eyes so hard at:
“Fry feels Markle did not have a ‘love for England’ during their first meeting. ‘I don’t think she did. I think she fell in love with England when she came to Rose Tree Cottage. A very strange thing to say, and probably self serving. But when you come to a place like Rose Tree we don’t pretend to be urban here.”
Rude.
I love all things etiquette and am thrilled that a class like this is offered. The continental style of eating has always perplexed me and it would be great to get some tutoring on that.
I can totally see Meghan taking a class like this. She traveled quite a bit to England even before she met Harry and knowing how to hold one’s fork and knife would come in very useful. Plus, she strikes me as a bit of an etiquette nut (like me) and would really enjoy this experience.
I’m a lover of etiquette as well and would happily take courses here and there as a touch up.
I think this guy is just trying to get some love to his tea shop and he’s not very skilled at marketing. Again, Meghan was well traveled and educated before she arrived at his place. He laid it on a bit too thick.
My mom had an etiquette book, which she pulled out for every holiday dinner. It was ingrained in me from an early age which fork/spoon went where, why it used, where the water glass was placed, ad nauseum. Dude sounds pretentious as hell, but good on Meghan for wanting to put her best foot forward when meeting the Queen.
This makes me admire her ethics even more!
It actually sounds like a lot of fun and I’d probably go for more than one session. The owner did throw a grove worth of shade but he’s not wrong, basic good manners and etiquette seem to get in shorter supply by the day. I don’t know anyone that wouldn’t benefit from a reminder.
I would also want to wear a hat.
“We live in a society here which is a styrofoam cup or cardboard cups with a straw and everybody eats with their hands as we see with the ads on television. It is a wonder they know what a knife and fork is. The younger generation doesn’t know what what bone china is and certainly don’t know anything about how to handle a cup and saucer or how to handle a knife and fork.”
This one got me genuinely laughing. In what world do these people live in? I mean – of course the younger generation isn’t going to know the same extensive ‘rules’ that older generations knew. Just like they didn’t ALWAYS know them. But they make it sound like the younger generation is just crawling from dumpster to dumpster, ravenously devouring anything vaguely resembling food because we don’t have the proper guidance in life to show us the incorrectness of our ways.
I also remember being a kid at a family dinner where my grandfather said “hey. look how I’m holding my cutlery – this is how the royals eat” which was 100% the truth because the man had gotten the chance to go to meet members of the BRF at some event or another when he was in the RCAF.
So in between my confusion of what bone china is and my ravenous dumpster excursions I do make sure to hold my cutlery the ‘fancy’ way.
The one constant in all the Meghan stories is, she is always prepared.
When she landed in Australia carrying folders, one of the reporters said the folders probably contained all the info she needed for the trip.