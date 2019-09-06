Kendall Jenner wants her new friend Brad Pitt to date Rihanna, sure, okay

We didn’t talk about this earlier in the week because of the Labor Day holiday and because I quite honestly forgot, but Brad Pitt went to one of Kanye West’s Sunday Services. He went last Sunday. Kanye’s been doing them for months – part preaching, part music gig, whatever. What’s interesting is that Brad Pitt is now, like, sliding up to the Kardashian-Jenner clan and giving them further legitimacy. I’m not one of those people still screaming about how the Kardashian-Jenners are famous for nothing – they are legit celebrities and they make real news and gossip news all the time. But Brad is one of the last movie stars around and he’s hanging out with Kanye West and the Kardashians? It’s off-brand for him.
And now the Kardashian-Jenners are going to use Brad’s name all over the place too. It was one of the first questions Jimmy Fallon asked Kendall Jenner last night on The Tonight Show. Apparently, Kendall has a dream of setting up Brad with Rihanna. Oh lord.
In this clip she just talks about Psalm and North and being a cheerleader.
I feel dumber having watched that interview. And while Kendall’s face isn’t as jacked as Khloe’s, can we say that Kendall really has messed with her face? Ugh. As for her suggestion of Rihanna and Brad… lol. Rihanna would destroy Brad. She would eat him alive. But Rihanna’s still with Hassan, right? They’re together and Rihanna probably isn’t looking for a 55-year-old dude with a moving van full of issues. I guess this is what Brad wanted though – he wants to be associated with the K-J clan.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So much of this story is just so weird to me lol.
“Rihanna probably isn’t looking for a 55-year-old dude with a moving van full of issues.”
This times a million.
LOL! And I’m equally sure that Brad has had his fill of high-maintenance, volatile women.
I feel like this is something Brad Pitt’s “people” would pay kendall jenner to say. Keeping their boy “relevant” and “cool”. Bless his heart.
100% agreed
This makes me like him less than any of the stories about “the incident on the plane” did.
This! Besides Rihanna doesn’t need another abusive relationship
OT but kind of related – at one of the gas stations near me they are having a give away of tickets for the Chris Brown concert (no idea when he will be here). He must be desperate to get people to his concerts.
He wishes he could get Rihanna.
Jimmy Fallon acts so whipped around her in that interview.
The Kardashian-Jenners pretty much rule Hollywood at this point, so I’m not surprised. I also don’t think that many of them drink (I know Kim doesn’t at least), so maybe they are a good influence on Brad’s sobriety?
Angelina got Marvel, Disney and the kids; Brad got the Kardashians. And to think people were bashing her on media.
Every time we see Rihanna, she looks like she’s having the hottest sex with her super hot Middle Eastern billionaire. I think Kendall can leave Ri’s name out of her mouth.
I mean… Rihanna. The hottest of the hot. The amazing singer and inclusive make-up and lingerie entrepreneur. Gorgeous. Hard working. Actually in a relationship.
Ugh.
This wasn’t his first time at Kenya’s services, he’s been before.
Pretty soon he’ll be making a guest appearance on KUWTK.
He’s sunk that low, then?
At least she is mostly real, not so plastic, I am proud of her for not following in her sisters ridiculous fake look. Khloé looks like a joke.
This is… so weird. Are they name dropping? Does he think Kanye is cool? Why is he attending the mass/gig? Is this a K PR op or a Pitt one? Why what when why has the world changed so much and become so empty?
Talent is nothing, really. I mean like it or not Pitt is a talented actor. So why these shenanigans? And how are these people so powerful? Over air – they literally contributed with nothing of any value to our society.
Mind blown.