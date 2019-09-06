Could Kevin Federline get Jamie Spears kicked off Britney’s conservatorship?

I’ve become sort of a late-in-life Kevin Federline fan. Is he perfect? Of course not. Has he gotten a lot of money from Britney Spears over the past 12-13 years? Yes, he has. But I believe – genuinely, truly believe – that he still cares about Britney and wants her to be well. It always felt like K-Fed was keeping up with her mental, physical and legal situation over the years, partly because he wanted to ensure that their sons were safe in her care, and partly because he genuinely gives a sh-t about Britney. Well, given this week’s events, it really feels like Kevin might try to use this situation to help Britney even more. This week, Britney removed Sean Preston and Jayden from the home where Jamie Spears broke down a door and violently shook Sean Preston. Kevin and his lawyer have gotten a restraining order against Jamie, and the custody arrangement between K-Fed and Britney is in flux at the moment. But what if… Kevin could somehow get Jamie removed as Britney’s conservator?
Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship with Jamie Spears at the helm for 11 years, but sources connected with the singer believe Kevin Federline could make a move to get Jamie removed … in the wake of the incident between Jamie and Britney’s 13-year-old son. As we reported, Jamie is now under criminal investigation for allegedly breaking a door down and putting his hands on Sean. A temporary restraining order is now in place prohibiting Jamie from having contact with Jayden and Sean.
Certain members of Britney’s team believe Kevin might go to the judge overseeing the conservatorship and ask to remove Jamie because he’s ultimately responsible for the welfare of the children — since he oversees their mom — children with whom he’s temporarily prohibited from having any contact.
Our Britney sources believe Jamie is secure in his role for one reason … there’s really no one else who can handle it. The judges associated with the conservatorship over the years have acknowledged Jamie righted the ship when Britney was at her worst — in danger of losing custody, bleeding money and extremely unstable. Britney is now flush with cash, has joint custody and by all rights is considered a good parent. As one Britney source put it … “Jamie certainly has his flaws, but everyone knows he’s done a good job and there’s no one else who can do it.”
The wild card — will Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, make a move to wrestle the conservatorship away from Jamie? As we reported, Lynne expressed an interest to become involved in the conservatorship earlier this year, after a social media campaign went after Jamie. She spent time with Britney in L.A., reconnecting after years of estrangement, but she’s been in the background ever since.
“Jamie certainly has his flaws, but everyone knows he’s done a good job and there’s no one else who can do it.” I wonder if Jamie Spears laughed when he spoke about himself in the third-person, a la Kellan Lutz, to TMZ. I mean, I’m not pumped for the idea of Lynn Spears as conservator, but the crux of the story makes sense to me. Jamie Spears assaulted his grandchild. There’s a police investigation into it. Child abuse is a crime. Jamie has no place to pull the “well, who would look after Britney if I wasn’t here?” card.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Poor Britney. How do you get a lifetime of vultures like this? Sorry, both parents are vultures, as is KFed.
This is kind of what I always think when I read these stories about her. It makes me sad for her.
I agree. the only thing I keep coming back to of that I don’t think she has anyone who is looking out just for her interests. IMO, Jamie should be replaced by a neutral third party, not anyone with personal ties to Britney. I don’t know if that’s possible?
About K-Fed : I agree he is no saint and I always got the sense that his interest in Britney was financial. He dumped a poor girlfriend (Shar Jackson?) to go after a rich GF (Britney). But to take a line from the TV show “Lost In Austen” (a Jane Austen spoof), he “may be a bastard but (he) is the right bastard at the right time”.
Your wires are crossed, Britney knew Kevin was in a relationship, had one child and another on the way.
The sign in stores with delicate merchandise say, “ if you break it you bought it.”
Not sure about the poor part but wasn’t Shar pregnant with their second child at the time? Sure, Kevin’s stepped up over the years and seems to be a good dad, but I trust him (when it comes to Britney’s money) about as far as I can throw him.
Yeah, I’m not so sure that he has her best interests at heart, exactly, just that he’s less of a selfish jerk than her dad or mom (which isn’t saying much). I do think he wants what’s best for his kids, and as the mother of two of his children, he wants her to be a healthy mom.
That being said, I still feel really sad for Britney. It doesn’t really seem like anybody actually cares for her as a person. I wish she could just retire and focus on her mental health, but I do know people for whom working is important. I just feel like her career (and money) attracts vultures.
K-Fed is trash for what he did to his pregnant ex. But Britney knowingly had an affair with a man already in a relationship, who was expecting a child and was her employee. She’s no saint either.
The whole situation is a mess.
Her parents preyed on her for her whole life and in turn Britney has been hardwired from a young age to believe that is what love looks like.
The rest is history as they say. Stay strong Britney, once those children reach majority her problems will lessen.
To be honest, there should be a plan in place for a successor to Jamie due to the fact that Britney will likely outlive him (even before his recent serious health issues).
I do think that even though Kevin is kind of a bum, he cares about Britney and wants his children to be happy. He is their stable parent and their constant.
While KFed may be a bit of a bum I do think he genuinely cares about his children. Hopefully a neutral third party can come in and take over the conservatorship. Having one of her grubby-fingered parents doing it in the first place was a bad idea. I think everyone knew how that would end.
I’m sorry but can the court not appoint a couple lawyers to be her conservators? Why does it *need* to be a family member? Surely there are neutral third parties available in these kinds of situations.
Yes, if there was ever a situation that warranted a neutral third party conservator, it’s this one.
There’s always someone else. Not a lawyer here, but could see it would be hard for a court to deny the application of a parent/close family member. They have first claim, so to speak. So if Britney’s father is found to be unsuitable due to his behavior, health, etc., then her mother will be next in line. After that, her sister if willing. And so on. Given the wealth involved it seems best if a 3rd party were chosen, but won’t family have priority even if they are suspect of having great self-interest?
This whole situation has always struck me as very weird. If this woman is so incapacitated that she cannot parent her children or make any decisions for herself, then I don’t think she should be a performer. It makes me feel like she is being exploited in some way. I’m guessing that her career is fulfilling, so she should be able to do it, but the whole set up is just really sketchy to me
I think it is sad that every person in this situation is living off Britney’s work. Everyone around her is on her payroll. They all think they know what is best for her. No one here can possible have pure intentions, because they all rely on her for their livelihoods. Its just sad.
I don’t think K-Fed is the devil, but the statement from his lawyer was passive aggressive as hell. The story about the Jamie assault thing broke with K-Fed’s lawyer saying, “Britney did the right thing.” It just seemed backhanded and patronizing.