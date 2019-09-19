It’s 2019, and Taylor Swift still allows Kanye West to live rent-free in her head

By now, I think every single person with a passing interest in gossip or pop culture knows the basic gist of the Kanye West-Taylor Swift saga. Ten years ago, Kanye bum-rushed Taylor at the VMAs, stole her moment and her mic and “Imma let you finish…” became instantly iconic. Time passed. Kanye apologized a million times. Kanye and Taylor both made lots of music and both became even more successful and even more popular. At some point, it seemed like they truly buried the hatchet. At the 2015 VMAs, Taylor presented Kanye with his Vanguard Award.
Then, in January/February 2016, sh-t fell apart again. Kanye released The Life of Pablo, and one of the songs was “Famous,” which included the lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that bitch famous.” As soon as it came out, Taylor turned on Kanye publicly, and acted like the lyrics were so inappropriate. Kanye tried to tell people that he had gotten Tay’s permission, but the Tay-Victim train was already on the tracks. It wasn’t until months later that Kim Kardashian posted (on Snapchat) the tape of the conversation Kanye and Taylor had over the phone about the lyrics. To be fair to Tay, all the Snaps proved was that she gave her permission for the “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” line. To be fair to Kanye, he was telling the truth about seeking her approval and she even told him that it was no problem if he wanted to name-check her. She had played it for months like Kanye had not even given her a heads up, when clearly, he did.
Why all this background? Because three years after the Summer of Receipts, Taylor is still talking about that sh-t. Kanye and Kim have truly moved on – they haven’t mentioned her in YEARS. Meanwhile, Taylor lives her entire life boiling with rage about how Kim briefly owned her publicly. Kimye lives in Taylor’s head rent-free in the year of our lord 2019. All of this is from Taylor’s completely bonkers Rolling Stone interview, which you can read here.
The hate frenzy of 2016: “People love a hate frenzy. It’s like piranhas. People had so much fun hating me, and they didn’t really need very many reasons to do it. I felt like the situation was pretty hopeless. I wrote a lot of really aggressively bitter poems constantly. I wrote a lot of think pieces that I knew I’d never publish, about what it’s like to feel like you’re in a shame spiral. And I couldn’t figure out how to learn from it. Because I wasn’t sure exactly what I did that was so wrong. That was really hard for me, because I cannot stand it when people can’t take criticism. So I try to self-examine, and even though that’s really hard and hurts a lot sometimes, I really try to understand where people are coming from when they don’t like me. And I completely get why people wouldn’t like me. Because, you know, I’ve had my insecurities say those things — and things 1,000 times worse.
The context behind Kanye’s phone call to her about “Famous”: “The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a bitch. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song — it was kind of a chain reaction of things.”
Reconnecting with Kanye in 2015: “I started to feel like we reconnected, which felt great for me — because all I ever wanted my whole career after that thing happened in 2009 was for him to respect me. When someone doesn’t respect you so loudly and says you literally don’t deserve to be here — I just so badly wanted that respect from him, and I hate that about myself, that I was like, “This guy who’s antagonizing me, I just want his approval.” But that’s where I was. And so we’d go to dinner and stuff. And I was so happy, because he would say really nice things about my music. It just felt like I was healing some childhood rejection or something from when I was 19.”
The 2015 VMAs: “But the 2015 VMAs come around. He’s getting the Vanguard Award. He called me up beforehand — I didn’t illegally record it, so I can’t play it for you. But he called me up, maybe a week or so before the event, and we had maybe over an hourlong conversation, and he’s like, “I really, really would like for you to present this Vanguard Award to me, this would mean so much to me,” and went into all the reasons why it means so much, because he can be so sweet. He can be the sweetest. And I was so stoked that he asked me that. And so I wrote this speech up, and then we get to the VMAs and I make this speech and he screams, “MTV got Taylor Swift up here to present me this award for ratings!” [His exact words: “You know how many times they announced Taylor was going to give me the award ’cause it got them more ratings?”] And I’m standing in the audience with my arm around his wife, and this chill ran through my body. I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk sh-t. And I was so upset. He wanted me to come talk to him after the event in his dressing room. I wouldn’t go. So then he sent this big, big thing of flowers the next day to apologize. And I was like, “You know what? I really don’t want us to be on bad terms again. So whatever, I’m just going to move past this.”
The call about “Famous”: “So when he gets on the phone with me, and I was so touched that he would be respectful and, like, tell me about this one line in the song…And I was like, “OK, good. We’re back on good terms.” And then when I heard the song, I was like, “I’m done with this. If you want to be on bad terms, let’s be on bad terms, but just be real about it.” And then he literally did the same thing to Drake. He gravely affected the trajectory of Drake’s family and their lives. It’s the same thing. Getting close to you, earning your trust, detonating you. I really don’t want to talk about it anymore because I get worked up, and I don’t want to just talk about negative sh-t all day, but it’s the same thing. Go watch Drake talk about what happened. [West denied any involvement in Pusha-T’s revelation of Drake’s child and apologized for sending “negative energy” toward Drake.]
Reader, I laughed when she brought up DRAKE! Drake tried to hide a whole-ass child from the world and Pusha T spilled all the TEA and Kanye was like “I want no part of this!” Seriously, the most anyone could ever say about Kanye’s involvement in the Drake-Pusha thing is that he was possibly-maybe indiscreet about some gossip. Kanye wasn’t pushing Pusha T to spill the tea about Drake’s child. And Taylor is like “THIS IS KANYE’S FAULT TOO!”
I’m not going to get into as much detail as Taylor about all the timelines and all of that, partly because Rolling Stone was kind of calling her out on her bullsh-t through their bracketed notes too. Kanye wasn’t criticizing Taylor in his 2015 VMA speech, he was criticizing MTV for turning the sh-t into a circus. And I remember that Kanye sent Taylor flowers after the VMAs too – he didn’t send them as an apology, he sent them as a f–king “thank you.” But do you see how everything gets distorted in TayWorld? When you live inside your own ass, you see everything through the prism of “I’m always the victim in every story.” What’s f–ked up is that if Taylor actually let some sh-t go and stopped misrepresenting herself into a corner, we might actually be able to see, “oh right, Kanye is a piece of sh-t for this and that.” We know Kanye’s problematic behavior well enough – she should not have to work this f–king hard to villainize him, you know?
Where were K&K when they recorded Kanye’s phone call w/ Taylor. Bc NY is a one-party consent state where you can record whatever business call you want so long as you’re a part of the conversation. (I know this after many years of recording calls with shady male managers who always had any semblance of nefarious intentions with me.)
As discussed on twitter. She either needs to drop the gossip bomb or shut up about it. Hinting about Kimye’s nefarious acts without providing details is just boring. And I’m a proud member of the snake fam 🐍
The way Taylor structures this narrative lessens all legitimacy of her issues with Kanye. Kanye is problematic af. We know this.
But Taylor uses her words to ignite the fury of her masses, and TRULY the way I’ve seen some of her die hard fans discuss the Kanye-Taylor beef is really problematic. Sometimes just downright racist. The mean black man and white female victim trope is bad for society. Nevermind that we are talking about Kanye, a black man with self admitted mental health issues. This beef has so many implications outside of just Kanye and Taylor. I cannot with it anymore.
She criticizes white supremacy and yet, she acts as a white victim all the time. Kanye was stupid af? Yes and we all know that. But own the fact you lied and move on. Taylor knows her fans act like bullies and she enables them. She knew she was considered a sort of Arian princess and said nothing until going against it benefited her.
I agree with this. she actually makes me want to side with Kanye here and I feel all sorts of confused about that, lol. But she knows what she is doing, and that’s playing her part as the white woman who is victimized by a black man.
The fact that Rolling Stone keeps inserting those comments tells me that even the reporter/editor were rolling their eyes at a lot of her comments.
She is one of the biggest liars, and I’m not even sure she’s aware of it. It’s completely frustrating to see her get away with articles like this. It’s exhausting. One doesn’t have to side with Kanye to see Taylor is the one is who is wrong in this “feud”. She has nothing else going on that interests the public so she keeps going back to it, I wish she would just realize that she shouldn’t need feuds and blind items to keep her on the charts.
I totally agree. She’s so out of her mind, and when this interview goes tits up, it will be the reporters fault, her teams fault, but not hers. It’s obnoxious.
Well, to be fair, this album cycle is the first time she’s talked about it. Problem is it’s three-year old news.
Later in the article she says she’s never been to therapy. In my armchair opinion, she really, really (really) needs to go. A think a therapist could help her sort out her feelings (and I really do think it would be traumatic to be so roundly “cancelled” by so many people), but I also think a good therapist could low-key call her out on inventing narratives that don’t always reflect the 100% truth and work with her on that.
This is peak white privilege.
For sure. It’s definitely rich white people problems, but it’s just super clear to me that she has no one in her life telling her the truth and that everyone around her is enabling this weird mental narrative she’s built (probably because she bankrolls them).
‘That was really hard for me, because I cannot stand it when people can’t take criticism.’ Seriously?????? I’m dying over here.
Right?? The whole interview was like that, it was f–king bonkers
She’s ridiculous. She writes some catchy songs, but her persona is so ick that I could not and will never be a fan.
Read some of this yesterday and while I’m no Swift ‘stan (far too old, for one), it all sounds plausible to me. Does this main Taylor is a saint, and Kayne a sinner? Nah. I don’t feel sorry for any of these incredibly rich and pampered people. But always baffled by idea that Kim and Kayne are some paragons of virtue beyond taking stuff out of context and serious spin. I mean, that’s kind of Kim’s ENTIRE career.
Yes, Swift should just let it go. But, at same time, didn’t feel like she was throwing anyone under the bus. Never got all the hate for her, beyond just being a prissy pop princess. She’s certainly no more spoiled than the Kardashian-Wests, and both have enthusiastic, to an unhealthy degree, fanbases they’ve frequently sicc-ed on their so-called haters.
I mean, they’re basically all snakes in my books. #TeamNoOne
Taylor sounds like me when I was an insecure teenager. Wanting the approval of a popular guy who was mean to me in front of the other popular kids but nice to me over AOL instant messenger. Kanye does sound like a two faced a-hole. But my gosh, she really is immature. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me… Taylor at a certain point you have to take ownership for the fact that you’re playing the game just as much as he is after he has shown you who he is numerous times. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. She seriously needs to take some time to mature as a person. She is coming across as a bit Borderline and codependent. I still have hope for her. Kanye, not so much. He is who he is.
I’ve always been fairly neutral about the whole kimye vs Taylor thing, but what she said here actually resonated with me. I can totally believe that he was manipulative-sweet to her in private, but then trying to act cool by distancing himself from her in public, and I can see how she snapped.
That said, it is a bit boring to still be talking about it so much now. She should have given these interviews, while promoting her Reputation album, but she made a big thing about how she wasn’t doing interviews.
Is her new album not selling well enough? Why can’t she ever stop talking about Kanye? She seems to think/talk more about him than all of her ex-boyfriends and friends combined. If he’s such a horrible person then why did she crave his respect for so long? Why did/does she care at all? It’s really weird/sad.
So basically now that some time has passed she is trying to re-write history. Being the most recent voice on the matter doesn’t make your story the ‘right’ one. Yes Kanye is problematic, yes Kanye has mental health issues, and no Taylor, you aren’t perfect – you just happened to get caught out on this occasion. Own it – it is possible for both you and Kanye to be wrong and still have a fan base.
I like Taylor and I have come to love her music, but… for the love of God woman SHUT UP about Kanye. She’s been beefing with him for 10 freaking years! Kanye got over this stuff 3 years ago. She’s goading him to keep up this stupid feud and it’s so tiresome.
It also seems Tay Tay is conveniently forgetting Kanye has known, formally diagnosed mental illness. An almost 30 year old woman continually picking on a man with BPD who doesn’t want to fight with her. This is bad optics all around and it doesn’t seem she’ll ever figure this out.
My conspiracy theory after reading the article is that she thought ‘aha, Kanye said in private that it would mean so much to him if i presented that vanguard award to him, but then acted like he was calling it (and by extension me) out as publicity-grubbing in public. So now I’ll turn the tables and act like I’m cool with the lyric in private and call it out in public, and then he’ll see how it feels!’ Except it backfired because Kimye were recording the call.
Mama Mia!
Here we go again!
Kanye is two faced, unstable, and generally ain’t shit even in the better phases of his life…
AND Tay Tay is a codependent, narcissistic, truth twisting, dog whistling darth becky who needs to get a damned grip and get some therapy.
And I have real issues with “calling” out as two faced someone we know to be have bipolar disorder and who is usually untreated or undertreated for it.
Her Fay Wray routine is old as hell. If she had an ounce of maturity or introspection or true self preservation, she’d put an embargo on it before walking into interviews.
But old girl thrives on it. She really cannot see that she can succeed on her own.
Thing is: she is just perfect to be picked as the clueless privileged white girl and be hated for it.
And she doesn’t get it. She keeps talking and talking.
Or maybe she does because she became woke not to be antagonised y the industry.
S!!! Yes, yes, TeamNoOne. Me too. Taylor get some THERAPY. Seriously. If you can’t, on your own, and in good time, let crap go … see a therapist. A good one can change your friggin’ life. She wasn’t put on this earth to make Kanye 100% happy and he wasn’t put on this earth to make Taylor 100% happy. And can I just say, as a human who has let other humans live “rent free” in my mind my whole life, it is so, so, so amazingly freeing to work to get to a place where you are like, nah, no more.
Shut up about it. (Said in Sandor Clegane’s voice). Quit your whinging.
My mouth fell open when I read the line about Kim K trying to “destroy her life” and stayed frozen like that until I read “look at Drake” and I started to laugh and fondly reminisced on that beef for a while. I see why she compared herself to Drake, they both always want to play the victim.
This entire interview was NUTS! From her mom dyeing her hair pink, to the smell of the fresh baked cookies she just made, to the big black man tricking her into trusting him and taking advantage of the poor little blonde white child. GTFOH, she’s a whole grown woman and Kimye hasn’t said a word about her in YEARS!! In the article she talks about never going to therapy. I hope she reads this and decides to seek some.