Alec & Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child in six years

Did anyone else watch Alec Baldwin’s Comedy Central Roast last Sunday? It was… interesting. It was interesting who did NOT show up for him (Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan), and it was interesting to see who did show up for him(Robert De Niro, Sean Hayes). The jokes were not amazing across the board, but I chuckled at a few of meaner lines about Alec and Hilaria. The consensus is that Alec married someone too young and now he has to work forever to pay for all the babies they’re having. It’s not a joke – it’s the f–king truth. Speaking of, Hilaria is pregnant again, because of course she is. The Baldwins literally have four kids under the age of six, and Hilaria’s last pregnancy ended in miscarriage. She announced this one early.
With four kids age 6 and under, Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are on a roll expanding their family again. The Saturday Night Live star, 61, and his wife, 35, are expecting another baby, she shared on Instagram Wednesday alongside a video showing the baby’s heartbeat.
“It is still very early … but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me 💛,” the mom-to-be began her caption. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea … and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok,” Hilaria added. “My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders 💛”
The new addition will join big brothers Romeo Alejandro David, 16 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4, plus big sister Carmen Gabriela, 6, and Baldwin’s 23-year-old daughter Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.
“Well, I am delighted to say, ‘Uno mas Baldwinito,’ ” Alec captioned the same heartbeat video Wednesday on his own Instagram account. “God is good.”
I just.. I don’t even know what to say anymore. I guess I’ll just say congrats. I mean, it’s not my body, it’s not my family, it’s not my rage-monster husband. Hilaria obviously loves being pregnant and loves having a baby in the house, and Alec… likes giving Hilaria what she wants. They can afford a million nannies (they had five nannies when they only had two babies). And Hilaria has already said that she and Alec worked out their roles as parents – he expects her to “take care of the kids” while he… works and punches things. As I said, it’s their life. You couldn’t pay me to live like that.
