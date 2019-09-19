Keke Palmer on her Dick Cheney meme: ‘I truly did not know who the man was’

To promote her role in Hustlers – where she is amazing – Keke Palmer sat down last week for one of Vanity Fair’s “lie detector” videos. Keke’s video was actually sort of boring (you can see it below) but it went viral because of her absolutely priceless reaction to a photo of Dick Cheney. You can see the original Cheney part at the 3-minute mark:
And here it is in clip form:
and here is Keke Palmer saying "sorry to this man" in meme format, you're welcome pic.twitter.com/1V6XariICP
— KEKE PALMER FAN ACCOUNT (@mattryanx) September 12, 2019
I don’t know about you, but “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is… Sorry to this man” has been all over my timeline for days. It’s one of the most perfect memes ever, because it fits every niche: you can use it for dating, sports, movies, anything. Anyway, Keke Palmer was asked about Dick Cheney again and she was like “damn, of course I know who he is… NOW.”
Keke Palmer is now up to date. The actress, 26, who went viral for not knowing who Dick Cheney is, revealed to the crowd at SHE Media’s #Blogher19 Creators Summit on Wednesday that she’s now familiar with the former vice president, 78, who served two terms under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009.
“It was so crazy, my mom was like, ‘You didn’t know who Dick Cheney is?’” Palmer shared during a panel at the Brooklyn Expo Center. “I said, ‘We don’t even talk about Dick Cheney!’ and then she tried to tell me what he was about, and I said, ‘I see why we don’t talk about him!’”
“Geez Louise! I truly did not know who the man was,” Palmer added, noting that she knew it was a trick question. “God bless him though.”
“I truly did not know who the man was. God bless him though.” Oh my God. I’m laughing so hard. I hope someone has a video of this too so it can become the postscript to the original meme. Me to that loser I dated: “I don’t know who this man is… Sorry to this man.” And then later: “I truly did not know who the man was. God bless him though.”
Shes such a good sport about all of this – and was one of the best parts of hustlers!! I think this goes to show that a lot of celebs (esp former child stars) live incredibly insulated lives than the rest of us – maybe less so now because people talk more openly about politics but still. I mean, Kelly Rowland didnt even know what excel was!!
Thats honestly why I take the politics of celebrities very seriously – like at all.
She was EIGHT when he was in office and 16 when he left. I wouldn’t call that being insulated so much as being young.
Im the same age as her – no one my age doesnt know who Dick Cheney is…
I definitely think it has more to do with her being a childstar during all those years
A lot of my friends around that age just don’t involve themselves in politics or current events too much, and so I guess it trickles down into the times when they were younger too. They rarely know the issues of the day bc they think it’s too much too deal with :-/. However, I knew who the vice president was by the time I was 8 years old and we began studying current events around that time, so maybe that helped foster that type of interest & knowledge….I don’t know what 8 year olds were being taught 10 years after me in CA, yet alone FL…but I would have hoped she’d have had some vague idea by the time she was a teenager…
She’s in her 20s. Not knowing who he is seems terribly ignorant. Funny but ignorant.
I know, right?
Not really. She was born in 1993. She was 8 when he became VP. He looks like every other set of jowls in a suit.
I was born in 1993 in a different country and I know how he looks like.
Exactly. Not hard to do the math to see how truly young she was when he was in office.
@JAC good for you. The truth is most countries are better educated about American history and politics than Americans are.
@jac- congratulations.
Ignorant? Perhaps. No more than a lot of people far older than her. She is 26. Which means she would have been 16 when Cheney left office. And even younger while he was in office. I know grown a$$ people who couldn’t tell you who politicians are NOW. Im gonna give her a pass.
Exactly…and that’s why we have the racist Trump for President today. Way too many Americans are not informed, ill informed or just don’t care until it’s nearly too late and usually they are the first to complain. I don’t find this funny at all.
We should be crying not laughing about how so many Americans, men and women of different ages and backgrounds are so very ignorant and uneducated. Shame on teachers, parents and the society at large.
And those grown ass people are ignorant as hell too. I don’t find this cute or funny.
I know a women in her mid 30s (with a 6 year old) who didn’t know 1) there were 4 planes involved with the 9/11 attacks 2) thought the hijackers were paid to do it and 3) there was a prior attack on the WTC in ‘93.
I told her I love learning about history and told her I was old enough to remember the hostage crisis in Iran (I was about 7 but I used to see on the news) She asked me “What does hostages mean?”
She told me “I don’t care about history unless it affects me personally”
“I don’t care about history unless it affects me personally”
and that is why the US is turning into 1930s Germany
I think that she is on the cusp of too young. I give her a pass. I didn’t pay attention to current events until after I graduated college so I can relate to this. Also, as others above commented, there are so many people who don’t know anything at all. It’s not like she never heard of him, she just didn’t recognize his picture. To be fair, he looks like a generic grumpy old white guy, and I know I have a hard time keeping track of all of them
Well, I don’t give her a pass at all.
To not know who the two term Vice President of the United States was at 26 years old is pretty pathetic.
I’m not asking anybody to name or recognize each and every Vice President, but come on, this was only 10 years ago.
I just turned 25 on Sept 10th and I know very well who Dick Cheney is even though
I can barely stand him or his awful politics.
Educate yourself or we end up with another Trump in the near future!
@Sam Lol. We didn’t get Trump because Keke Palmer didn’t recognize a picture of Dick f*cking Cheney. We got Trump because of white supremacy. Periodt.
Nope, we got trump because more than half the country is apathetic and didn’t vote. If I had to guess I bet keke Palmer didn’t vote either, considering how ignorant she is.
That’s not too young.
@ Valiantly Varnished :
Yes, go ahead, LOL, if you like. I don’t find it funny at all.
No we don’t have Trump as a President, because Keke doesn’t recognize Dick Cheney in a pic. We have Trump, the most horrible President ever, because we have way too many ill informed and uninformed people in our society and also people that don’t a ” F ” until it’s too late.
They are certainly other factors too, but a lack of knowledge about how such” small things” like politics impact our every day lives.
We should encourage each other to be well informed, especially before election time, she is 26 not 16. She probably doesn’t vote, making the movie called Hustlers must be a lot more important.
He was Vice President and not that long ago. She should know who he is.
Like, does she not recognize his face, or literally doesn’t know who Dick Cheney is? I can’t watch the clip.
I envy her. I’d like to be able to say I can’t identify any of the Republicans this country elects.
She’s in her early 20s….Dick Cheney…for her…would be a non-mf factor…which is why she said what she said…letting the 60-year old Black “Auntie” that resides in her jump ALL the way out!!!!
If he was a current politician, that would maybe be concerning…but whatever.
That’s why our country is in so much trouble, too many ignorant and uninformed people and that’s why we have the most disgusting, stupid, bigoted, racist and all around horrid person for President today : ” The Orange TRUMP ”
It is not funny, it is sad how so many people of all ages don’t seem to care until a piano lands on their head.
Keke, please kindly inform yourself bit more.
Keke ain’t got to keep track of every racist POS politician out here…all Keke got to do is vote against them…and do what she’s doing….
Seriously….
It’s the infrastructure that has to be destroyed….at this point…who the players are supporting the putrid infrastructure…ESPECIALLY past players…don’t even matter
Lala, all Keke needs to do is be well informed, so she can vote well informed.
And not just Keke, but millions and millions of Americans, of every age and background, no EXCUSES!
So we don’t end up with the Nazi Trump for President again or down the road with another Trump like nightmare.
Americans are well entertained, but NOT well informed, we must change that.
This would be funny if it weren’t so sad. I’m sure they’re are plenty of young Americans who don’t know who he is or care anything about history and how politics factor into their future.
She’s so lucky, to be too young to remember that horrible man.
I love her voice! I first saw her in Scream Queens and fell in love with her! She’s so hilarious in Hustlers! I’m gonna go see it for the third time this weekend
Oh, Keke, I wish none of us ever had to know who Dick Cheney is. War criminal, profiteer off of innocent Iraqis’ deaths, paved the way for ISIS, heartless both literally and figuratively, betrayed his own daughter to win the right’s approval with speaking out against same sex marriage (or was that his horrible other daughter who said that?). How many times did God try to take the man out with heart attacks?
This reminds me of the new Tig Notaro show called “under a rock with Tig Notaro” where she interviews celebrities she doesn’t know. Only she doesn’t know anybody because she doesn’t really watch a lot of mainstream stuff. She introduces them as “this person” as they get in.
It’s hi-la-ri-ous. James Vanderbeek is awesome and even Julie Bowen who I find hyper is delicious. So so good.