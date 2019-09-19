Keke Palmer on her Dick Cheney meme: ‘I truly did not know who the man was’

To promote her role in Hustlers – where she is amazing – Keke Palmer sat down last week for one of Vanity Fair’s “lie detector” videos. Keke’s video was actually sort of boring (you can see it below) but it went viral because of her absolutely priceless reaction to a photo of Dick Cheney. You can see the original Cheney part at the 3-minute mark:

And here it is in clip form:

and here is Keke Palmer saying "sorry to this man" in meme format, you're welcome pic.twitter.com/1V6XariICP — KEKE PALMER FAN ACCOUNT (@mattryanx) September 12, 2019

I don’t know about you, but “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is… Sorry to this man” has been all over my timeline for days. It’s one of the most perfect memes ever, because it fits every niche: you can use it for dating, sports, movies, anything. Anyway, Keke Palmer was asked about Dick Cheney again and she was like “damn, of course I know who he is… NOW.”

Keke Palmer is now up to date. The actress, 26, who went viral for not knowing who Dick Cheney is, revealed to the crowd at SHE Media’s #Blogher19 Creators Summit on Wednesday that she’s now familiar with the former vice president, 78, who served two terms under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. “It was so crazy, my mom was like, ‘You didn’t know who Dick Cheney is?’” Palmer shared during a panel at the Brooklyn Expo Center. “I said, ‘We don’t even talk about Dick Cheney!’ and then she tried to tell me what he was about, and I said, ‘I see why we don’t talk about him!’” “Geez Louise! I truly did not know who the man was,” Palmer added, noting that she knew it was a trick question. “God bless him though.”

“I truly did not know who the man was. God bless him though.” Oh my God. I’m laughing so hard. I hope someone has a video of this too so it can become the postscript to the original meme. Me to that loser I dated: “I don’t know who this man is… Sorry to this man.” And then later: “I truly did not know who the man was. God bless him though.”