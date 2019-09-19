Megan Fox: ‘I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement’

It’s sort of nice how many people have sort of adjusted their opinions of Megan Fox over time. A decade ago, I thought she was an unprofessional brat and word-salad-spinner extraordinaire. But she went away, she grew up, she got partly bullied out of the industry and she had to work her way back in slowly. At this point, I mostly find Megan kind of harmless, and I even feel sort of protective of her – I think her marriage to Brian Austin Green sucks and I wish some director or writer really knew what to do with her. Anyway, Megan sat down for a lengthy interview with Entertainment Tonight. The purpose was to mark the 10-year anniversary of Jennifer’s Body, which was Megan’s first lead role. Jennifer’s Body has become something of a cult classic, and Diablo Cody (who wrote the script) was part of this interview too. You can read the piece here. Some highlights:
Megan on what was happening to her in 2009: “There was so much going on with me at that time, that movie being picked apart was not at the top of [my list of concerns]. Because I had such a fraught relationship with the public, and the media, and journalists, and I was struggling so much at that time in general, this didn’t stand out as a particularly painful moment, it was just part of the mix.”
The era of being sexualized and objectified: “It wasn’t just that movie, it was everyday of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with. It preceded a breaking point for me. I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out… so I went through a very dark moment after that.”
She felt like she was ahead of the #MeToo movement: “I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not OK.’ And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f**k you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made.”
Megan doesn’t feel like “there is a space in feminism” for her: “Even though I consider myself a feminist, I feel like feminists don’t want me to be a part of their group. What is supporting other females if there is only certain ones of us we support? If I have to be an academic or have to be non-threatening to you in some way? Why can’t I be a part of the group as well? Considering all of the stuff that has happened since then, and is happening on a regular basis in this country, and with celebs [stories] we have everyday, I never really did anything that crazy. But I was really dragged through the coals for a lot of it.”
Being a mom in Hollywood: “Being a mother is not something really respected in this industry. If anything it’s considered as a handicap. And that’s unfortunate because it’s not acknowledged, what we’re juggling, what we’re doing.”
Megan’s work: “I get this all the time, people will be like, ‘You just don’t really work that much.’ And it’s like, I have given birth, I have gestated and given birth to three children. I stared in a movie that opened world wide, number one — twice! I was on a critically acclaimed sitcom. I f**king executive produced and created a show about archaeological controversies! How much more f**king productive does a f**king women need to be? F**k you!”
You know what? Megan still has a point about how she was telling #MeToo stories before people were willing to listen. She tried – in her way – to talk about how Michael Bay made her feel, and how he behaved towards her and… she was fired from the Transformers franchise. She’s also right about how we – and I’m including myself – talked about how she did deserve to be fired, to be shunned, to be criticized. Because I really did think she was an unprofessional brat, and for several years, she oversaturated the media with those “sexy photoshoots” and whatever – we were like “well, Megan can’t complain about being objectified when she’s choosing to do a million scantily clad editorials.” She was just a really young woman in the studio system, being controlled by a lot of powerful men, men who then threw her away when she talked too much. *deep sigh* I’m sorry, Megan Fox.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
She is not wrong.
I also think she is too clever for the image that she created for herself (by that I mean obvious surgery and heaps of sex appeal, girl is sexy).
People don’t know what to do with her because they think that someone like her can’t play the role of a scientist or a politician, probably. I can’t speak for her acting talents as I haven’t seen her in much but she comes across as someone quite humble and pretty smart (hocus pocus notwithstanding – she has some strange beliefs).
I think she needs to work with Karen Kusama again because she and Diablo brought out the best in Megan in this film. And I thought she was fantastic on the promotion for the film. Sharp and very self deprecating.
Then again, Karen Kusama needs to work more as well.
When all the #metoo stories started to surface Megan was the first person I thought of because she received such horrible backlash for speaking out against Michael Bay. Then Steven Spielberg telling Bay he needs to fire fox to protect himself. The way Megan was treated was terrible.
Did she give some dumb interviews? Yes, but that didn’t mean she wasn’t a victim. I’ve always hoped she could have a good comeback and she’s great in Jennifer’s Body.
@sourpatch completely agree.
I wish some brave reporter would ask Spielberg directly about this…
Agree 100%
Being a mom is considered a handicap in nearly every industry, unfortunately.
Speaking as a SAHM, it appears to be considered a handicap almost all around.
In my opinion, we were all part of the movement. Most of us were catalysts in our small corners of the world, and we paved #metoo’s road. We are the collective voice. We endure. And now we stand in public solidarity.
Truth. Well said.
I was one of those people as well who criticized her for speaking about Michael Bay. I was putting her in the bratty Katherine Heigl category when now I think she was a young woman trying to articulate what had happened and was happening to her in the industry. And for that I owe her an apology.
And she’s absolutely right about her productivity being criticized. She doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone.
She is mind numbingly beautiful. Really just too stunning for words. I can see what she means about feminism. I think she’s tiptoeing around the fact that her beauty is the threat to other women, which is fine. She’s right and at the same time phrasing this in a way that isn’t conceited. I like her. She seems cool, and not in a Cool Girl kind of way, like actually cool.
@Ann, I think it’s pretty misogynistic to say women are threatened by beautiful women. Beautiful men and women actually benefit hugely from being attractive, and I would say Megan has had the success she has had, primarily because she is a beautiful woman (I personally don’t think she is a great actress)
I agree. I remember watching Jennifer’s Body for the first time and thinking she was the most beautiful girl in the world, even when they tried to make her look bad. She still looks as beautiful as ever, if a bit plastic.
Ugh, Ann. No she isnt. She’s speaking openly about how she was treated by powerful men, and we are all assessing how we responded to that in 2009 vs how we’re reevaluating (and regretful of) our misjudgments at that time. Her beauty may have been a factor in assumptions made about her, but to reduce the quality of the dialog to patriarchal stereotypes pitting women against each other devalues all of us.
I agree, Ann. Not saying #AllWomen but a lot were ridiculously hard on her and at times I often wondered if it was because she was “too sexy”. She was loud about her sex appeal and how men treated her and because of that, women turned on her back then too. I think Megan might find the landscape a bit different now, but I can understand why she may be nervous to dip her toe in that pool now.
I’m only familiar with her from New Girl, but I liked her very much in that.
She was great in New Girl.
She is definitely an example of how Hollywood and society at large typically deal with young women who speak out against powerful men. #Metoo has made a marginal difference, but its not like women’s careers aren’t still being derailed because they had to audacity to speak out against a man. Although, I have no idea why she is saying that ‘feminists don’t want her in the group’. Who are the gatekeepers of feminism that are keeping her out? She should just say she is a feminist, and not invent non-existent backlash.
I think she means her road to feminism has been very different…i.e. She was washing cars for powerful men while we were learning our own voices in classrooms and communities….that there’s still a skepticism that she’s a tool of the patriarchy. And while we’re all working through those things here, having discussions with each other, she’s having a very different experience in her world. IDK. I’ve had a soft spot for her since she was booted from Transformers precisely because I thought she’d screwed up the only thing she’d ever be good at…and I regret my sense of her.
And she is one of the reasons why I boycott anything related to Michael bay, and also encourage people to do so. One of my dreams is to punch that d-bag face.
Now, the unpopular opinion: let’s quit with the “they hate her cause she’s beautiful”, because her public persona was the epitome of the cool girl. Although she might have been shunned by the industry for the wrong reasons, she is really a terrible actress.
I am sorry Megan. Sometimes being beautiful can make it hard for people to empathize with you. You deserved better.
In other places, her point about misogyny and feminism is being proven so much. She & Diablo Cody aren’t wrong about a thing they said, but their calling this behavior inside and outside of the feminist movement won’t end well, as rape culture has shown us. People have become so used to being encouraged to victim-blame and slut-shame that being told that they shouldn’t often gets ‘mistaken’ for being told to never criticize anyone who happens to be female, too. The issue these women are talking about has been linked to PTSD, depression, self-harm, substance abuse, and suicide for people who aren’t men and boys. It also teaches women/girls to quietly accept different bad behaviors as ‘consequences ‘.
The patriarchy has successfully forced an unnecessary divide between women based on the virgin-whore dichotomy, with those more on the imperfect victim side of that hierarchy being consistently being silenced, excluded, and being told to accept or at least take blame for what we’re slower to tolerate when directed at those whose human worth levels we consider to be higher. Two grown women, in all their privilege, are admitting to being afraid to discuss abuse toward themselves and knowing it will mean more psychological and emotional abuse from a human rights movement that’s supposed to be for women, due to their lack of female modesty along with the shit from men and conservatives. That’s dangerous, and that’s pretty much as good as it gets for women. As fun as it may be for people in those places to silence and be dismissive, it’s important to remember that that ‘Oh fuck you, you deserve it because everyone saw the way you looked/dressed/joked/etc’. mentality that was mentioned has real consequences for girls and women.
I think she comes across so well here. She never deserved the vitriol sent her way and the misogyny she experienced publicly was pretty horrifying. You CAN have it all – you can be a beautiful woman who is also competent, successful and a boss. She proves it. But look what’s she’s had to endure to do so.
Agreed. I never understood how her denouncing Michale Bay turned him into a hero and her a pariah.
My kids did not keep on watching the series, believe me. There’s plenty of other crap to watch.
She is incredibly beautiful and likes to be sexy, and is apparently really good at what she does but people cannot accept that both go together. So sad.
Fist pumping at the whole “Megan’s work” section of what she said