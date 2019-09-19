Duchess Kate did a surprise engagement in London today, she wore trousers

Embed from Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Sunshine House Children today. It was not really a surprise for royal reporters: they were told to show up, but the information about the event was “embargoed” until Kate arrived. I still don’t know why Kate does so many of these “embargoed” events. I’m sure an argument can be made about security and all that, but for a duchess who needs to be seen DOING events, surely she would want the added press that comes with announcing these events in advance?

Anyway, according to Rebecca English, Kate visited Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre to “further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector.” She was meeting with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership. Do you remember how Kate was made the patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists last year? She’s also still in the midst of promoting Nursing Now, a campaign to raise awareness about the profile of nurses. Why can’t they just say that Kate is doing some work around some of her existing patronages? But no, the talk is still about Kate’s “research and engagement with the Early Years sector,” aka her Broken Britain program/initiative/campaign that will never really be “launched.”

As for Kate’s look here – trousers and a blouse! Good for her. Kate really has been workshopping the trouser-and-blouse look over the past year, to some success. Some people think the blouse is Equipment. Kate also looks super-slim in these trousers. No sign of a bump, which is what a lot of Kate-watchers have been looking for.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited @EvelinaLondon Sunshine House to meet the Southwark @FNPNationalUnit, as part of her research and engagement with the Early Years sector. The Family Nurse Partnership is a voluntary home visiting programme for first time parents aged 24 & under. pic.twitter.com/TwKJQY3RuB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images