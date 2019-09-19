Duchess Kate did a surprise engagement in London today, she wore trousers

The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise visit to Sunshine House Children today. It was not really a surprise for royal reporters: they were told to show up, but the information about the event was “embargoed” until Kate arrived. I still don’t know why Kate does so many of these “embargoed” events. I’m sure an argument can be made about security and all that, but for a duchess who needs to be seen DOING events, surely she would want the added press that comes with announcing these events in advance?
Anyway, according to Rebecca English, Kate visited Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre to “further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector.” She was meeting with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership. Do you remember how Kate was made the patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists last year? She’s also still in the midst of promoting Nursing Now, a campaign to raise awareness about the profile of nurses. Why can’t they just say that Kate is doing some work around some of her existing patronages? But no, the talk is still about Kate’s “research and engagement with the Early Years sector,” aka her Broken Britain program/initiative/campaign that will never really be “launched.”
As for Kate’s look here – trousers and a blouse! Good for her. Kate really has been workshopping the trouser-and-blouse look over the past year, to some success. Some people think the blouse is Equipment. Kate also looks super-slim in these trousers. No sign of a bump, which is what a lot of Kate-watchers have been looking for.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited @EvelinaLondon Sunshine House to meet the Southwark @FNPNationalUnit, as part of her research and engagement with the Early Years sector.
The Family Nurse Partnership is a voluntary home visiting programme for first time parents aged 24 & under. pic.twitter.com/TwKJQY3RuB
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 19, 2019
Videos courtesy of social media, additional photos courtesy of Getty and Avalon Red.
This is exactly the type of engagement that Katherine, Duchess of Cambridge needs to do more of.
Also, I think the Duchess looks great in that outfit.
I agree with everything but she looks so thin. Not body shaming just wondering because she looks healthier when she has some curves to her.
Kate has terrible posture and worryingly thin.
My personal theory on these surprise visits is due to her laziness. I’m convinced that she prefers these surprises because the less the public is informed, the more room she has to not actually do them. The more an event is stamped and planned, it means she HAS to show up. But if nobody even knew about an event in the first place, well….ooh, I need new highlights…I’m free Wednesday at 9am! Just my theory…
As for her outfit, those pants don’t do her a lot of favors. The length of them makes her torso look extra long.
I wonder what they do with the obligatory bundle of flowers the Duchesses get on every damn outing…
I think I read they throw most of them away.
She looks so happy these days. I honestly think she loves that Harry is married, it takes so much pressure off of her. And she obviously loves kids. I used to not care for her but she is growing on me.
I hate the length of those trousers with a vengeance!
NOOOO. Culottes/wide leg crops are the best! I’ve just gotten on the bandwagon this year. Happy to see Kate embracing pants that aren’t jeggings!
As a long-legged woman who spent her teens and early adulthood having to wear slightly-too-short pants because no, 32 inches are not long enough for everyone!!!, I hate hate hate this look.
She has to buy a small enough size, so the lengths are off. Cropped pants are shorter than this. If they’re ankles, they’re too short, as they sit above. This length looks like they were shrunk by mistake.
The pants she wore with that (backwards) orchid coloured pussy bow shirt were perfect, as were the ones she wore getting off the plane (with her Smythe Duchess Blazer (yes, that’s it’s *real* name). These pants just look “off”.
And her posture is AWFUL.
Nice note: GORGEOUS hair, and I like that she went light on the makeup for a daytime event.
Can we credit Meghan for the little advance on Kate’s style? Or no?
Lol when they talk about her “research and engagement” I imagine her in a fake pair of glasses and a pot of coffee in the middle of the night, poring over scholarly tomes.
She never looked better than this year. Very beautiful and looks a lot younger than she is.
Would the amount of press the charity get be bigger if it was announced? I mean the reporters were invited anyway.
” looks a lot younger than she is.”
She looks good, but this statement has never been true ever, lol.
I think she does. A lot of women I see around me that are nearing 40 look older than Kate. The thiness and hair make her look younger IMO. I would but both her and Meghan around 32-33.
The thinness is unnatural and the harsh dieting and smoking have left her skin dull and heavily lined. The hair is supplemented with extensive hairpieces. Nothing wrong with what she wants to do with her own body, but unairbrushed pictures show her to look a good ten years older.
Interestingly, extreme dieting can lead to looking older – that famous quote about having to choose between your face and your bottom as you get older is not inaccurate.
The clothes look lovely but her posture, my god!!!! It looks painful
No one can tell me that it wasn’t Meghan who opened Kate’s mind to the possibility of proper trousers. Kate was all about jeggings until Meghan descended from the heavens in her wide leg pants and showed Kate the possibilities.
Didn’t need to be embargoed.
Needs to occur more.
Outfit is meh.
But not shading her for not mentioning an unaffiliated patronage. This organization is pairing young mothers (under 23-24, i forget) with a nurse who will help provide support from pregnancy through 2 years old. These types of programs should stand alone and not be folded into other causes because they’re similar in theme.
I don’t know why so many of these events are embargoed either. Its kind of odd to me. Unless they don’t want to have to deal with the public waiting outside at an event like this?
I was totally on board with this outfit until I saw the length of the trousers. Not a fan. But I like the blouse, her hair looks good, and she gets to add another event to her already super busy September so good for her lol.
If these had been full length trousers (like the lovely ones she wore off the plane in Greece), this would have been a beautiful outfit. But no.
That word research in the caption is an interesting choice. Which royals do you think does research? I’m thinking more like they have a team to do it…
Why is she always hunched over?
I think it might be a tall girl problem. Maybe she’s still uncomfortable with her height? It sucks, but I can relate.
She looks okay, but how nice would it have been for her to wear the Smart Set capsule trouser. That could have been a great way to quiet the rumours of a feud between the duchesses.