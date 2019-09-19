Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing blackface as a teen & brownface in his 20s

Canada’s federal election is happening on October 21st. Canadian politics have some similarities with American politics, in that all kinds of wacky shenanigans happen in the last month of campaigning. In America, we call them “October surprises.” Do they call them September Surprises in Canada? Because here’s a big one: incumbent prime minister Justin Trudeau is running for re-election, and Time Magazine just got their hands on Trudeau wearing “brownface” for an Arabian Nights-themed party back in the day. Here’s the photo:
Is this as bad as it seems? Yes. The context is pretty awful too:
Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, wore brownface makeup to a party at the private school where he was teaching in the spring of 2001. TIME has obtained a photograph of the incident. The photograph has not been previously reported. The picture was taken at an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala. It shows Trudeau, then the 29-year-old son of the late former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands completely darkened. The photograph appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private day school where Trudeau was a teacher.
Earlier this month, TIME obtained a copy of the yearbook, The View, with the photograph of Trudeau in brownface from Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who was part of the West Point Grey Academy community. Adamson was not at the party, which was attended by school faculty, administrators and parents of students. He said that he first saw the photograph in July and felt it should be made public.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday night, following TIME’s publication of the photo, Trudeau apologized: “I shouldn’t have done that. I should have known better and I didn’t. I’m really sorry.” When asked if he thought the photograph was racist, he said, “Yes it was. I didn’t consider it racist at the time, but now we know better.”
Trudeau said he wore blackface “makeup” in high school to sing “Day-O,” a Jamaican folk song famously performed by African-American singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte. “I deeply regret that I did that,” he said.
Trudeau is 47 years old, which would have made him about 29 when the photo was taken? And… I mean, it’s not like he was a kid! I’m trying to believe his excuses/apologies but I’m finding it difficult. It’s true that white folks weren’t having these “brown/blackfaces are unacceptable” conversations back in 2001. Those conversations really peaked in the past decade. That being said, 2001 was not 1951. We f–king knew better in 2001. Especially if you were already in your 20s!!
I’m not going to make this about Canadians either – where I am, in Virginia, our governor Ralph Northam wore blackface when he was a teenager (and he was outed with a high school yearbook too) and absolutely nothing has happened to Northam long-term (actually, he’s been trying to do good things for the African-American community since the scandal). I don’t really have a point because I don’t know anything about Canadian politics. From where I’m sitting, Trudeau can probably weather this if he continues to apologize, I guess. Also:
Canadian here. This is soooo sad and ughhhhhhhhh. Stunned.
Another Canadian here, and at this point I’m just like…ugh. Right now I have zero idea of which party to vote for, it’s more like I already know which party I’m NOT voting for.
I am very disappointed with Trudeau overall as a PM, and I voted Liberal back in 2014!
lol how do you not know? If you vote NDP or Green Party, it’s basically a throw away vote, the only real option if you want a decent country is to vote Liberal. But if you vote Conservative well….maybe you only care about yourself then
@Fiona Well no, I’m definitely not voting Conservative or PPC either, for that matter.
I just don’t like feeling like I’m “forced” to vote for one party, especially when the PM hasn’t exactly been as good as I’d hoped he’d be. And voting NDP isn’t necessarily ‘throwing it away’; they practically swept QC a few years ago. So rest easy, yes I will most likely vote Liberal again, though if I voted with my heart it would probably be Green.
I’m not a fan of Trudeau and his harmful policies. But what am I supposed to do with this information? I’m struggling to be outraged at this tbh.
This isn’t recent. Apologise and move on.
P.s: the timing of the publishing is fishy.
If I vote with my heart .. it is Green. But if I vote with my head it is 100% Liberal. The Conservatives, under Stephen Harper, where just too, too creepy. He never spoke to reporters. He had long-time, staunch Conservatives write books titled, “Party of One” and then leave the party. He was not, at all, democratic. We had about 89 lakes protected when he came into power, now there are 3 or 4. He fired scientists, denied cliimate change and now heads The International Democrat Union and travels the world telling the Right how to come to power. The Right uses Facebook to spread unethical and immoral news, Trump’s rise to power, Brexit … all of this is the far right and their highly unethical moves. Liberal is the only way to vote in Canada, in my opinion. But Justin get ready … cuz they are coming for you.
I think it’s awful that he did that, and I’m really bummed out over it.
But I also think that if someone shows growth following behavior like that – and puts good into the world and recognizes that what they did was wrong it’s a different ballgame than if someone continues to engage in that kind of thing. If his policies were negatively targeting minorities in the same way that someone like Scheer or Kenney are I would feel differently than I do knowing that this is the party that is doing more to support women, minorities and LGBTQ+.
It’s difficult to navigate. I’m really conflicted, and it’s just not something I know the answers to.
Erinn this is how I feel too.
I am a Canadian living abroad and I while I don’t affiliate myself to any party, I have was always felt pride in his general image overseas (I do feel like a lot of that is people’s general idea that conventionally good looking people = good/ethical/competent people, but… whatever). While I do my best to vote for the person, not the party, I’ve struggled with the idea of voting Liberal with a clear conscious and this does not help.
I’m so nervous for the election. I feel like everyone back home has been kicking back, laughing at the dumpster fire that is America for years now (as if that smug perspective is anything new)… but if the AB and ON provincial elections have been anything to go by, next month could be our November 2016…
It’s inexcusable. He did it, and it just shows his white male privileged unchecked culture, and I hope he works hard to fight it.
My mother in law brought from her trip in Brazil 20 years ago a lot of indigenous body artefacts. FOR DECORATION. And we are Portuguese (i.e., Brazil’s colonisers)! I was horrified. And I was 20. It’s just common sense to me that you don’t play with oppressed minorities’ identities.
I’m 46 and I’ve known since I was a teenager that blackface is wrong. And it’s not because my parents were vocal about those kinds ofb issues. It was just known because of those awful old movies where the actors used blackface so I don’t understand how anyone thinks this stuff is ok.
He is a huge turd and needs to go! This isn’t even his first scandal. He pressures our AG-an indigenous woman- to not press charges against a corrupt engineering firm here. It was so bad that she stepped down and the RCMP is now investigating! I wish he would step down so a new liberal leader can step up and take over, but his ego won’t let him.
This is exactly what happened to the liberal leader in my provincial election, she refused to step down and now we’re stuck with a Fat slob of a Trump wannabe.
I’m so upset with Trudeau! If the election swings in favour of the socially conservative leader we have running now because of this I will be harassing my MP with emails hourly.
I’m really conflicted this election. My vote doesn’t really matter (I live in a very conservative area and I guarantee they’ll be voted in here, no question), but Scheer vs Trudeau? It’s Lainey’s old sh!t vs diarrhea, isn’t it?
You vote does matter. I’m conflicted too, but if it’s Scheer vs Trudeau, Trudeau is the lesser of the two evils and lets be real, I think it’s important to have a moderate government between the US and the UK. My fellow Canadians are going to get the shock of their lives if we get a Conservative government and they’re not going to like it. (If the rumors about the Conservative funding are true we’re in deep trouble). I’m looking at what the NDP is offering these days.
No to me it’s a blackface at a costume party 20 years ago vs a blackface heart in 2019. I really don’t want Stephan Harper 2.0 and the other parties don’t have a chance so…
That’s not why Kathleen Wynn lost. While she should have stepped down, Ford was going to win as a wave of ultra right-wing conservatism is sweeping democratic nations. Hes the Trump of Ontario and she’s gay. It was never going to go in her favour. Perhaps a different candidate would have helped, or if the NDP hadn’t effed up so badly with Bob Rae, the outcome could have been different.
The NDP didn’t actually screw up under Bob Rae, it’s just that people were selfish and didn’t want to take a few days off to save the government money and then Mike Harris came in and slashed everything and privatized our hydro which is still a mess today. Boomers are still not over Bob Rae but it’s not like the province did any better under Harris and it’s going to do even worse with dofo as his enriches his cronies and hurts the more vulnerable who don’t vote PC.
I’m 34 (and Afro-Latina, visibly black) and I remember I went to high school and college in the south in the early 2000’s. People did blackface for costumes ALL the time. It lightly bugged me but it was so common, normal, and accepted that it never really bothered me that much. NOW it bothers me and I’m sad for younger me that I thought it was acceptable but….like, I’m trying to make the point that it was a different world in the early 2000s. It doesn’t seem that long ago but we’ve had an incredible amount of social change in the last 5-10 years. It’s been a long time coming but it wasn’t here until it was.
I’m six weeks shy of turning 75, lived in the South all my life apart from six years in Germany, and I ALWAYS knew it was WRONG. Kay Ivey, our governor in Alabama, is trying to excuse her sorority blackface by saying it was a different time, the mid 60s, acceptable then. Hell, no! I was in college in Alabama at the exact same time and it was the time of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombings, Selma, Bull Connor and the fire hoses and police dogs. Anyone with a brain knew it was wrong. Always has been, always will be. No excuses.(I’m white, btw)
Canadian here – Trudeau is a massively privileged rich white guy, anyone who is surprised by these photos hasn’t been paying attention. Unfortunately with the way our current system is, our next Prime Minister will either be him, or someone who happily and gleefully courts the white supremacist far-right vote and who is also anti-LGBTQ, anti-reproductive rights etc etc etc. I support neither (NDP girl) but this is our sad reality.
I’m a Canadian too, and am completely pissed off by this. He’s just split all the left votes and essentially handed the race to Sheer.
yep. Trudeau’s time is done, we need better options or the Cons will be in power for another decade…maybe Bernier’s party will split some of the right votes?
I’m not sure that’s the case, really. I don’t think MOST people voting liberal are doing it just because they liked him. I think we have a huge group who is voting liberal to avoid a PC government, and I’m really not sure how much this will shake them. If anything the SNC Lavalin would have been the nail in the coffin.
This has only split the votefor people who can’t think critically lol there’s no way NDP is gonna win, so you might as well vote for Liberal, unless you’re a bigot, then you can vote for Scheer
@Erinn I can say I’m going to be voting against a PC government. I think some Canadians are thinking about what a PC government would mean given the current situation in the US & the UK.
Same, voting for anyone else other than the Tories or liberals is basically a lost vote. Unfortunately the NDP is not doing well and haven’t done since Jack Layton, people won’t vote for that party because of their new leader – especially in Quebec, which in addition to Ontario has many seats in parliament
This won’t affect my vote. I’m voting strategically to keep the Tories out. In my riding, that means Liberal, just like last time. Luckily for me, my MP is awesome and I’m happy to vote for him again. (In Canads you don’t vote directly for PM.)
I’ve never liked Trudeau, although I do like his apology for this (no bs, took responsibility, flat out admitted it was racist). But Scheer is in the Drug Ford / Trump vein and would be a disaster.
Ed the Sock put it well: https://twitter.com/EdtheSock/status/1174486781020037126?s=09
(I don’t even know how to begin to explain Ed the Sock. He’s a cigar chomping, profane sock puppet who talks about politics …)
ETA: Drug Ford was a typo but I’m keeping it.
Actions speak louder than words.. I like that.
And thank you for explaining how you don’t vote directly for the prime minister.
I love and miss Ed the Sock – I didn’t realize there’s a twitter haha.
The best way I could describe him is he’s similar to “Triumph the Insult Comic Dog”
FINALLY someone with some sense! I just don’t want the Conservatives in, so this isn’t changing my vote. Unfortunately the Liberal MP in my area isn’t the best, but I would rather them over Scheer
Ugh. Just such a stupid thing to do.
This election is a gong show, and there is still a month to go! Please fellow Cnds, tell me what to do with my vote so we don’t end up in trouble. Ty.
Easy. Vote Liberal. The concern has to be current actions and policies. Trudeau’s closest challenger compared same sex marriage to counting a dog’s tail as a leg, and basically dismissed the entire Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls findings and recommendations. It all sucks, but vote Liberal.
Nobody can tell you how to vote. You either vote for the candidate in yor area you think will represent the constituents best. or you vote strategically. Most Canadians never vote FOR anyone, but vote AGAINST someone. Like if you don’t want a PC government, you see whether the NDP or Liberal candidate in your area has a better chance at winning.
Terrible? Yes. Am I still voting Liberal? Yes. I’m pragmatic. Trudeau’s CURRENT actions have been progressive and inclusive, the Conservative challenger Scheer is a Trump-style nightmare waiting to happen. I’m a high-income white woman, I’ll be fine either way. But hey I like that refugees are helped, LGBTQ people can marry, and kids have libraries. So sue me!
Yep – exactly.
I was discussing this with a friend today. She sent me a link to the article and she said it was PCism gone to far, etc etc. I had to explain why blackface was a probvlem, and how it contribute to coloured people being see as “the other”. I used the example of Micheal Jackson and Madonna. To dress up as MJ, you can wear one of his iconic outfits, and you’ll know its him. You don’t need to paint the face. But people often do. Why? If I were to dress up as Madonna, I would wear the material girl dress or the cone boobs and done, people would know. I would not need to paint myself white. The fact that people need to colour their faces means that those people do not exist past their colour, as people. They will always be the other. I don’t think she got it though. This is a person who I have always considered very tolerant and open minded. I was both saddened and disappointed.
As for Trudeau, he should have known better. But, it’s a journey for all of us. For him, for my friends like the one I wrote about above, even my BF who I have been discussing this with as well. He doesn’t get it but he is trying to learn. We have to keep pushing the discussion forward
Yeah the timing of this is important. In 2004 Billy Crystal did blackface during the opening of the Oscars. In front of 40 million viewers. And people thought it was hi-LARIOUS. What an opening! 🙄 Yes it was always wrong, and if you were condemning it even then, congratulations. The reality is most people laughed and moved on. We’re still growing, we’re getting there.
Went to college from 2010 to 2014 and each year some white students would wear black face for Halloween or costume theme parties. They knew that their black peers found it offensive because each year we told them that we found it offensive. We published articles in the school newspaper about the history and how it was hurtful/offensive. We complained to the school administration until it was officially against school policy to wear black face. Still invariably each year we saw some white students in black face. Black face/black people/blackness was just too entertaining/amusing for them to stop I guess.
Based on his wardrobe choices for the India trip, this does not surprise me.
I’m a few years younger than him, but essentially same generation/age. He knew damn well what he was doing was offensive, and that’s exactly why guys like him did it. They did it to get a rise out of people and be edgy/cool, and whatnot. Look at me! I’m an asshat!
I’m an American & I don’t follow Canadian politics but isn’t the person running against Trudeau someone along the lines like Trump? People can say & do questionable, hurtful things & then turn from that. If they evolve as a human being & apologize then I think it’s possible they are the person they are today. We never get apologies from Trump. So there’s food for thought. I’m really not familiar with Canadian politics, though. There’s enough nonsense here in America for me to be worried about.
his main challenger is a horrible homophobic, far-right, anti-LGBTQ, anti-women politician who openly courts the far-right, white supremacist vote. I am ashamed that these are our two options.
Trudeau always has been a poor candidate but we Canadian would rather have him than either Harper or Scheer.
This is bad for sure, he should have definitely known better at that age. That being said this is a case of “clown coming back to bite” situation since his party campaign team has been heavily going after conservative members who in the past have made islamaphobic/transphobic/anti-abortion/anti-LGBTQ comments. Yes these comments are problematic, but its a bad campaign strategy. This is why attacks like these are never a good idea, stick to the policies and stop going after each other like this, you think he would have learned from the last election campaign when he was the one being heavily attacked by the other parties – and he won – and I’m not sure about other Canadians here, but part of my reason for voting liberal last time was because I was getting super annoyed with all the personal attacks against each other and they were pushing out what they were going to do instead of saying why the others are wrong. This has to change in Canadian politics, it annoys me to no end, just stick to what you are going to do and only focus on criticizing other parties policies rather than them personally. UGHHHH. Idk if this is going to help the conservative cause at all, Scheer’s comments after it made my eyes roll. Jagmeet’s was probably the most appropriate but then I saw the comments under that video and that made my eyes roll twice as hard.
Very much hoping old photos of my high school play “The King and I” don’t surface or I won’t be able to run for dog catcher…. I’ll have to craft an exceptionally sincere speech about how shocked and angry I am at myself.
It’s just appalling, the increasingly egregious, culturally criminal things our younger selves continue to do when we’re not looking. No wonder we‘re shocked and angry.
Hahaha, so funny. Is that you, Shane, trying out a new comedy venue?
At least he isnt attending and supporting anti-abortion rallies, or “fuck the poor people” shit.
I’m going to continue to vote for him, because if this is considered bad, then what the hell is men trying to control womens’ bodies?
Still voting liberal. Cancel culture is out of control.
This sucks. Also his policy towards indigenous people in Canada (giving fossil fuel companies free rein to steamroll over their communities for oil pipelines, sounds familiar!!)
Black Canadian here. I am not surprised. I also wont be surprised if this closet racist wins again. I can only hope the RCMP investigates him for the SNC Lavlin and that will be the final and permanent nail in Trudope’s coffin.
As an Albertan in a province that recently elected Kenney, Scheer being elected is scary as their politics are similar. I agree with many commentators above: is Trudeau a privileged white guy? Yes. Is it abhorrent that he did that? Absolutely no question. That being said, his politics have been inclusive and (I believe) that is such a positive when we look at how elections are swinging in our country as well as others. The Alberta perspective is very anti-Trudeau especially with the whole SNC lavalin affair and that could cost him.
I also believe that in this culture and time when we are looking very in depth the “isms” and problematic behaviour, if we are truly serious about being inclusive, we also have to allow people to apologize and unlearn previous ways of being. That’s one of the premises of inclusive practice. The personal is political and when you compare Trudeau to Scheer, I only see evidence of one person acknowledging and attempting to repair wrongdoings made. Maybe I’m not cynical enough and Trudeau is putting on a show but I don’t have the energy to think so negatively and so this is the space I hold right now.
Even almost two decades ago he should have known better – not only was he in his late 20s, but he also comes from a political family. We’re not talking about a teenager from the sticks here.