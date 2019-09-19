“Donald Trump’s latest scandal probably involves some light treason” links
  • September 19, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

US President Donald J. Trump meets with US House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi and US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Here’s an explainer for the latest Donald Trump scandal. Basically, he’s committing treason & trying to cover it up. [Pajiba]
Ad Astra comes out on the anniversary of Angelina Jolie dropping those divorce papers on Brad Pitt. Sigh… I can’t believe it’s been three years. [LaineyGossip]
I love chicken & I love donuts, but I’m saying no to this. [Dlisted]
T&L’s review of Judy. They really liked it! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Did Kylie Jenner split with Travis Scott? Probably not. [JustJared]
American Horror Story: 1984 premiered last night and it sounds okay. [Jezebel]
I really love Rihanna’s pants here. [RCFA]
Did MTV fire Amber Portwood? [Starcasm]
Simon Cowell thought American Idol would fail. [Seriously OMG]

3 Responses to ““Donald Trump’s latest scandal probably involves some light treason” links”

  1. Valerie says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    I’m in Canada and this is still exhausting. How long are they gonna let this stupid Cheeto f*ckface off the hook? I’m sure it’s more complicated than I know, but they’ve been throwing around the word ‘impeachment’ for months without any action. Any forward motion seems to be easily thwarted by his famous distraction techniques, and by general incompetence by those claiming they’ll set it in motion.

    • BeanieBean says:
      September 19, 2019 at 12:41 pm

      I know. And Nancy Pelosi is introducing a bill to lower Rx costs. Great. But what will it matter after this traitorous nut job turns us over to Russia & North Korea?

  2. HK9 says:
    September 19, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Isn’t light treason an oxymoron? Asking for a friend….

