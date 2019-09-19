“Donald Trump’s latest scandal probably involves some light treason” links

Here’s an explainer for the latest Donald Trump scandal. Basically, he’s committing treason & trying to cover it up. [Pajiba]

Ad Astra comes out on the anniversary of Angelina Jolie dropping those divorce papers on Brad Pitt. Sigh… I can’t believe it’s been three years. [LaineyGossip]

I love chicken & I love donuts, but I’m saying no to this. [Dlisted]

T&L’s review of Judy. They really liked it! [Tom & Lorenzo]

Did Kylie Jenner split with Travis Scott? Probably not. [JustJared]

American Horror Story: 1984 premiered last night and it sounds okay. [Jezebel]

I really love Rihanna’s pants here. [RCFA]

Did MTV fire Amber Portwood? [Starcasm]

Simon Cowell thought American Idol would fail. [Seriously OMG]

”President Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his [one-on-one, in-person] conversations with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter…” https://t.co/AWyqKpYfxT pic.twitter.com/Vp05Gji8aB — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 19, 2019