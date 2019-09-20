Billy Porter on Duchess Meghan: ‘There’s a black woman in the palace, honey!’

Billy Porter attended a lot of events and shows during London Fashion Week. He really enjoyed himself and from the looks of it, the designers absolutely adored having him sit front row at all of their LFW shows. Porter seems like such a happy burst of energy, and he was dressed to the nines at every event. While he was in London, he also chatted with People Magazine about his first trip to LFW, and how the Duchess of Sussex is his style/life inspo.

Billy Porter never holds back when it comes to his style, and now for London Fashion Week he’s channelling a regal look inspired by Meghan Markle. “I’ve been doing my Meghan Markle all week with my little fascinator,” the actor told PEOPLE at the Christopher Kane show at London Fashion Week on Monday, adding: “I might keep wearing it when I get back to America!” So what does he think about Meghan adding a modern edge to royal fashion? “There’s a black woman in the palace, honey, that’s all we need!” Porter said with a laugh, adding: “We’re loving her over in America!”

[From People]

This is all true! When Meghan turned up at the women’s singles final at the US Open, she sat in Serena Williams’ box, and before the match, they showed Meghan on the big screen. Everyone applauded and cheered for her. We really do love Meghan here in America and we love that we’ve got an American woman in the palace. And this: “There’s a black woman in the palace, honey, that’s all we need!” Yes! Now I want Meghan and Billy Porter to hang out.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images