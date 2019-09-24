Joaquin Phoenix walked out of an interview when asked about ‘Joker’ inspiring incels

Joaquin Phoenix does not enjoy doing press. It is known. No one can expect Joaquin to spill his guts and give some kind of in-depth interview as promotion. He’s just not that guy. But what happens when he’s the lead character and the film is “controversial” because it seems like an apologia to white male terrorists? Well, Joaquin still isn’t going to answer your questions. So it is with Joker, the “origin story” of the villain from the Batman universe. Joker has already gone through the Venice Film Festival (where it won the Golden Lion) and TIFF. The festival reviews were actually pretty good, but literally everyone writing about the movie has repeatedly pointed out the problem: that Joker seems like Incel: The Movie.
So Joaquin is the star of this film which may or may not have an extremely problematic message, a film which may or may not inspire white dudes to feel even more aggrieved about how they are misunderstood and sad that they don’t run everything, and that they too should turn to violence. Will Joaquin be able to answer questions about these difficult subjects with any kind of nuance and thoughtfulness? Or will he… walk out of an interview the first time a journalist asks him about all of that? The latter. Joaquin walked out an interview with The Telegraph the minute he was asked about whether the film could end up inspiring white-bro violence. Because the Telegraph is paywalled, here’s Gizmodo’s summary/excerpt:
Because Todd Phillips’ Joker tells the relatively grounded story of a disaffected white man who goes on a terroristic rampage because he feels as if he’s been dealt a bad hand in life, there’s been an ongoing discussion about whether the movie has the potential to inspire certain viewers to model themselves (idealistically) after the titular villain.
…While the Joker movie is meant to be a critique of people like its central character, it’s easy to see how it could also be interpreted as a celebration of them—but, apparently, that idea never quite occurred to Joaquin Phoenix or Warner Bros. During a recent interview for a profile in the Telegraph, Phoenix allegedly stopped the conversation dead in its tracks after being asked whether he’d given any thought to the possibility that audiences might take the wrong message away from the movie. Rather than stopping to mull the question over, Phoenix simply left, much in the same way he was alleged to often do while shooting the film itself. From the Telegraph:
“Yet Phoenix doesn’t seem to have considered this kind of question at all. So when I put it to him – aren’t you worried that this film might perversely end up inspiring exactly the kind of people it’s about, with potentially tragic results? – his fight-or-flight response kicks in. Mine too, just about.
It takes an hour’s peace-brokering with a Warner Bros PR to get things back on track. Phoenix panicked, he later explains, because the question genuinely hadn’t crossed his mind before – then asks me, not for the last time, what an intelligent answer might have sounded like.”
And no, Phoenix never answered the question.
“It takes an hour’s peace-brokering with a Warner Bros PR to get things back on track. Phoenix panicked, he later explains, because the question genuinely hadn’t crossed his mind before.” For the love of God. First off, just how f–king “difficult” is Joaquin Phoenix that he would walk out of an interview and refuse to come back for AN HOUR while the studio publicist negotiated with him and the Telegraph journalist? And all because Joaquin was asked a fairly mundane question about the film’s message? Every review coming out of Toronto and Venice brought up this idea that the film could inspire white terrorists and that it could be interpreted as an apologia to toxic white men. It was a BIG conversation. But Joaquin is like a babe in the woods – he never heard any of that, I guess. Yeah, right.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Or maybe he agrees with idea and did not know how to negotiate the question without that becoming obvious
He is a great actor, but he is not smart.
I mean, one one hand I do think that we have a responsibility regarding the fictions we create because they shape our desires and the way we look at the world. On the other hand a film is not a documentary. Why are we saying that this inspires white terrorists rather than critiquing them? After all the Joker always looses non?
I feel like the hyper-realism of cinema is affecting our understanding of fiction and our rationality. It’s like saying that thin models promote anorexia nervosa: when it is just the mind finding a place where to root neurosis like in the nineteenth century it was in what was called hysteria (horribly because it come from uterus in greek I think). Neurosis exists, violence exists, then it finds a voice or a place somewhere in the cultural things available. I am betting that politics and social realities are far more responsible for incels and other atrocities than mainstream films.
When politics and social realities are reflected in mainstream films to the detriment of POC and to the glorification of sullen violent white men, that is something to consider.
Do you think Taxi Driver was a glorification of a sullen white man? It was the culture of the time with the assassination of Kennedy and the many solitary white, yes, men who were committing atrocities.
I may be a tad more extreme: I just find these fictions about repression, anger and violence an aberration and never understood the idea of super-heroes (I know they have flaws and have personalities and all) and that’s what I find irresponsible. But singling out the baddies doesn’t per se glorify it. It is supposed to be cathartic.
Honestly?
I think it’s another excuse (for the most part, at least). It’s the same as the claims of video games and music causing these guys to do what they do. But it’s not.
It’s the fact that there’s never any consequence for angry white dudes. They can make kill lists, and nothing happens. They can beat their wives and still have access to firearms. The courts are stacked in their favor, and I truly believe that’s one of the biggest issues we have. There are SOME cases where mental health issues have run rampant, but it’s unfair to say it’s just a mental health problem to those actually suffering from mental health issues who aren’t going out and doing awful things. It’s a ‘dudes can be angry, hateful, dangerous people and nothing happens until it’s too late’ problem.
And I’m not saying we should go out and make a movie about a shooter being a hero or something, or video games where you’re doing suuuuper depraved shit. But I think everyone is so quick to look at what they can blame where they don’t have any actual feelings of failed responsibility that movies, video games, music, etc are an easy target.
If people find themselves agreeing with an obvious psychpath, then they should be locked in the asylum as well.
It’s that simple.
Still waiting to see if this will be anything more than just “The King of Comedy featuring The Joker”
I find him so physically attractive.
While filming, he was probably too “engrossed in the process” to consider its parger ramifications. After the fact, I think, like many celebs, he is sheltered from the real world and quite possibly didn’t hear the criticisms coming out of the festivals.
Still I find it so disappointing it is that people in Hollywood are so easy to forgive and forget when male actors are so clearly difficult to deal with. But if there is even a rumour that a female actor has an attitude, the roles start to dry up.
There was a very recent interview with Joker’s director where he said that Phoenix would stalk off set in the middle of a take without warning if he wasn’t happy because he had his own process or whatever and whoever his scene partner was would invariably think it was their fault. It was noted that he never did it to Robert De Niro though. Funny that. That soundbite didn’t get spread too widely whereas you know it would’ve gone viral had it been about some ‘diva’ actress.
What a pretentious ass.
One of the few actors that weird me out to the point I have no desire to see his work.
I get a visceral reaction to him that is unsettling.