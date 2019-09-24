Duchess Meghan repeated a Veronica Beard shirtdress for Day 1 of the African tour

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – aka Harry and Meg – at their appearance at the District Six Museum in Cape Town. I don’t want to call this their second event on Day 1, because I think they technically did about three events earlier in the day, just as they arrived in South Africa. Then they had an hour off for a shower and a costume change, and then they arrived at the museum. The museum is devoted to the 1966 forced resettlement of all non-white people in the so-called “District 6” of Cape Town. District 6 was designated a “white-only” residential area. 60,000 people were forcibly removed from the area throughout the late 1960s and 1970s under the far-reaching Apartheid laws.

For this event, Meghan repeated a dress from last year’s South Pacific tour. This is the blue Veronica Beard dress she wore in Tonga. It is… not what I would have chosen for a repeat from her closet. She wore some cute stuff on last year’s tour, a lot of which would be great for a repeat. But I didn’t really care for this dress the first time around. As I’m reading my coverage from last year’s tour, it strikes me that we were just becoming familiar with Meghan’s little style quirks back then – her love of trench coats and shirtdresses, her go-to tight ponytail. She actually mixed it up a bit during her pregnancy, I wonder if she’ll go back to the same quirks now that she can fit in her old clothes?

Look at the eagerness to see both Harry and Meghan. You can really hear those women calling out for Harry!! They wanted to see the ginger prince.