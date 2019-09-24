Is eyelash perming safe and should you try it at home?



I’m about to buy a new printer and it will likely be an Epson, we’ve talked about this, but I keep putting it off as it’s not something I need right away. Here are a bunch of little things I’ve been thinking about.

A low profile exercise machine for affordable at home strength training



Will this under $125 machine reshape my body if I put it in my living room? Most definitely it would do that, but I would have to actually use it. The Ultimate Body Works by Weider is similar to a Total Gym or a budget Pilates Reformer at less than half the cost. It slides and has resistance bands to let you get a full body workout in a small space. Here’s a link to the chart of over 25 exercises for it. This has 1,369 reviews, 4.4 stars and a B from Fakespot. People say it assembles in about half an hour, that it’s durable and lasts years, and that it can be used by both young and older people for a great workout. It’s said to operate smoothly and quietly and to be “an excellent piece of equipment for an amazing price.”

An under-desk exerciser with over 2,000 great reviews



My son has one of those fancy electric desks which allow you to stand throughout the day. I’ve been considering getting something to help me be more active when I’m working. This pedal exerciser by Desk Cycle can fit under your desk to allow you to get exercise while you’re working. It has over 2,000 reviews, 4.6 stars and an A from Fakespot! It’s not cheap at $159 but it’s high quality and reviewers love it. It’s said to require just five minutes to set up, to be very quiet, and to have great toning and cardiovascular benefits. A lot of people said they lost weight easily after putting this under their desk or by the couch and that they can burn calories without even noticing. One downside is that you may sweat a bit at work.

A lens kit for professional quality photos from your cell phone



This $26 lens kit comes with so many accessories to transform your Android or iPhone into a versatile camera. It has a tripod, fisheye lens, wide angle lens and more. It even has a telephoto lens! Of all the lens kits I checked this was the only one with an A from Fakespot. It has 4.2 stars and almost 400 ratings. Reviewers are surprised how well it works for the price and have posted some of the beautiful photos they’ve taken with this kit. The pictures are said to be “amazing” with these lenses, which many people say are “easy to install” and don’t slip with the included clips. People seem to really like these, although some say you have to take off your cell phone’s case and that there is a gap between the lens and camera on certain phones.

A passport wristlet to make travel more convenient



I have a pocket in my laptop case where I put my passport and boarding passes every time I fly so I’m never digging for them. As long as you put your travel documents in the same place there’s never that panic moment. This RFID blocking wristlet has a compartment for your passport, boarding passes and several credit cards. It comes in 28 different colors to match your luggage. It has 4.6 stars, 175 ratings and a B from Fakespot. It would make a great gift for yourself or a friend. Reviewers call it the “perfect travel wallet,” “great for everything” and “high quality.” You can even put cash in it!

A powerful rechargeable purse-sized fan



We’ve talked about these personal fans before, when I recommended this O2 Cool brand which a friend has. My mom has the one above by Supabear which flips open to store easily and can create a little stand to put it on a desk. The blades are soft and quiet and won’t hurt when you touch it. This has 4.5 stars, 288 ratings and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers call it “great for hot flashes,” praise how much power it has, and like how compact it is. It’s said to recharge quickly through USB and to last a decent amount of time between charges. There’s even one with two fans for more power.

An under $9 nontoxic shower curtain liner that doesn’t smell like plastic



I’m including a shower curtain liner because this is one of those things you often need and keep putting off buying. I need two new ones for my bathrooms as mine are looking cruddy. That smell of new shower curtains always makes me dizzy and so I pay extra for the non-toxic versions at the store. This $9 shower curtain liner is made of PEVA, not vinyl or PVC and is mildew resistant yet it doesn’t smell like a plastic factory exploded in your bathroom. It’s the number one bestseller in shower curtain liners and has 4.5 stars, over 9,000 ratings and a C from Fakespot. This is 72 by 72 and comes in clear, frosted and white. It has and has rust-resistant grommets. Buyers call it a “great liner at a great price” and one person says it looks as good six months later as it did the first day.

An eyelash perming kit for longer-looking natural lashes



I keep seeing a similar product on Instagram, because they know me better than I know myself, and have been thinking about buying a kit like this. I have been using the Lavish Lash eyelash serum we talked about but only a couple of times as I need to work it into my routine. I also absolutely love this Voluminous Million Lashes mascara by L’oreal and it’s my new go-to. I hope they never stop making it. So should I try this? I’m scared I’ll screw up my eyelashes but in the after photos with mascara the women look like they’re wearing falsies. This eyelash perming kit by EssyNaturals is only $20. It has 930 ratings, 4.3 stars and a C from Fakespot. Women say it really works, that it’s easy to do as long as you watch instructional videos on YouTube, and that the results are worth it. It can be tedious and it’s recommended that you do one eye at a time first and cut the pads to match your eye shape.

