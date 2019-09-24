Why are people criticizing Patricia Arquette for using a clutch at the Emmys?

There are so many conversations about “cancel culture” and what celebrities are really responsible for. When the conversation turns to fashion and which fashion designers are problematic, and whether celebrities should avoid certain designers, the conversation gets even weirder, honestly. For example: I’m happy to “cancel” Dolce & Gabbana. The designers, Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce, have repeatedly said awful things about politics in general, the LGBTQ community and children conceived through IVF. They deserve to be canceled. But I still see tons of people wearing D&G. Do those people deserve to be “canceled” as well? Not really. I wish people would pay more attention, but I get it – people are f–king busy and not everything is some huge conspiracy.

All of which brings me to this, one of the weirdest f–king fashion/cancel culture stories I’ve ever seen. Page Six is pointing out that Patricia Arquette carried a clutch to the Emmys, and the clutch was designed by… Joss Sackler. Joss Sackler is married to David Sackler, who is… a former board member of Purdue Pharma, one of the companies being blamed for the opioid crisis. Is this not one of the strangest issues?

Nobody was shocked to see Patricia Arquette win yet another prestigious award at Sunday night’s Emmys. But some were stunned by what she was carrying at the awards show— a bag by fashion designer Joss Sackler. As Page Six has reported, celebrities including Courtney Love have recently shunned Sackler’s LBV line since Sackler is part of the family behind Purdue Pharma — which has infamously made billions from OxyContin and allegedly fueled the opioid epidemic. Sackler’s married to scion and former board member, David Sackler. So it raised eyebrows in the fashion world when Arquette — whose brother David has struggled with addiction — was carrying a dramatic LBV purse on the red carpet before the ceremony. It’s not clear if Arquette, who won an Emmy for her role in “The Act,” or her handlers were aware of the piece’s provenance, but reps for the actress and a person who’s previously been listed as her stylist didn’t get back to us when we asked for comment.

[From Page Six]

Again, this isn’t a clear-cut situation like Dolce & Gabbana, where a designer was on the record saying terrible sh-t. This is a case where a handbag designer is married to a man who used to be on a board of a f–ked up company, and… how dare Patricia Arquette? Now I understand those people who are like “cancel culture has gone too far.” To be clear, it’s totally fine if people don’t want to associate with the Sackler family and if you want to cancel them, so be it (and I agree, they’ve profited off of and sustained the opioid crisis). But all Patricia Arquette did was carry a purse to the Emmys. She probably didn’t even buy the purse – it was probably just something loaned out to her stylist. My lord.