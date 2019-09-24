Boris Johnson gave ‘unlawful’ advice to the Queen with his prorogue scheme

Embed from Getty Images

Did you see that Prince William went back up to Balmoral this weekend and did another church-ride with the Queen? The Cambridges were in Scotland several weeks ago for a visit as a family, but they only stayed for a few days (just long enough for a budget-flight photo-op). But it appears William left Kate and the kids at home in London for a few days to make a solo trip to Scotland again. It feels… suspicious, honestly. Especially given that the Queen did the church-ride with the Duke of York two Sundays ago. Why is the Queen making such a public show of protecting Andrew and William? Hm.

Anyway, the church-ride photos are another reminder that the Queen is still in residence in Scotland and she’s been trying to stay above the political fray of Boris Johnson and the “prorogued” Parliament. The Queen gave BoJo’s prorogue scheme the greenlight last month, after which #AbolishTheMonarchy trended on Twitter and there were larger conversations about whether the Queen had other constitutional options. On September 11th, the Scottish high court declared the prorogue to be unlawful. And now Britain’s Supreme Court says the same.

Britain’s highest court dealt a major blow on Tuesday to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ruling that his controversial decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, in a landmark judgment that will have immediate implications for Britain’s departure from the European Union. In one of the most high-profile cases to come before Britain’s Supreme Court, the 11 judges ruled unanimously that Johnson had not acted lawfully in shuttering Parliament. The court ruled that Johnson’s decision to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament essentially frustrated the ability of lawmakers to do the business of democracy, including debating Johnson’s plans for Brexit. Brenda Hale, president of the Supreme Court, eviscerated the government’s case. Sitting in the high court, Hale said that Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament “was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.” The court unanimously found that Johnson’s suspension was “void and of no effect,” meaning, essentially, that Parliament has not been suspended. Opposition leaders said that they planned to reenter Westminster Palace on Wednesday and were awaiting a call from the John Bercow, the flamboyant speaker of the House of Commons, to bring them back into session. “This is an absolutely momentous decision,” said Joanna Cherry, a Scottish politician who helped to launch the case in the Scottish courts. Speaking immediately after the bombshell decision, Cherry there was nothing to stop parliamentarians from returning to work immediately. She also called on Johnson to step down. “The highest court in the United Kingdom has unanimously found that his advice to prorogue this Parliament, his advice given to Her Majesty the Queen was unlawful. His position is untenable. He should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign,” she said.

[From The Washington Post]

“…His advice given to Her Majesty the Queen was unlawful…” Well, that’s one way to look at it. But here’s a question: didn’t the Queen and her advisors know that BoJo’s prorogue scheme was unlawful at the time? There was a huge outcry at the time, there was a huge conversation about how BoJo was trying to shove through a hard Brexit, etc. I just feel like the Queen is getting off way too easy here, and everyone is bending over backwards to make it seem like the Queen is just an innocent pencil-pusher who was lied to. It’s like no one in government wants to admit that the Queen might greenlighted the prorogue scheme because… she agreed with BoJo and she’s pro-Brexit.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images