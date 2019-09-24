Boris Johnson gave ‘unlawful’ advice to the Queen with his prorogue scheme

Did you see that Prince William went back up to Balmoral this weekend and did another church-ride with the Queen? The Cambridges were in Scotland several weeks ago for a visit as a family, but they only stayed for a few days (just long enough for a budget-flight photo-op). But it appears William left Kate and the kids at home in London for a few days to make a solo trip to Scotland again. It feels… suspicious, honestly. Especially given that the Queen did the church-ride with the Duke of York two Sundays ago. Why is the Queen making such a public show of protecting Andrew and William? Hm.
Anyway, the church-ride photos are another reminder that the Queen is still in residence in Scotland and she’s been trying to stay above the political fray of Boris Johnson and the “prorogued” Parliament. The Queen gave BoJo’s prorogue scheme the greenlight last month, after which #AbolishTheMonarchy trended on Twitter and there were larger conversations about whether the Queen had other constitutional options. On September 11th, the Scottish high court declared the prorogue to be unlawful. And now Britain’s Supreme Court says the same.
Britain’s highest court dealt a major blow on Tuesday to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ruling that his controversial decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful, in a landmark judgment that will have immediate implications for Britain’s departure from the European Union. In one of the most high-profile cases to come before Britain’s Supreme Court, the 11 judges ruled unanimously that Johnson had not acted lawfully in shuttering Parliament.
The court ruled that Johnson’s decision to ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament essentially frustrated the ability of lawmakers to do the business of democracy, including debating Johnson’s plans for Brexit.
Brenda Hale, president of the Supreme Court, eviscerated the government’s case. Sitting in the high court, Hale said that Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament “was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification.” The court unanimously found that Johnson’s suspension was “void and of no effect,” meaning, essentially, that Parliament has not been suspended.
Opposition leaders said that they planned to reenter Westminster Palace on Wednesday and were awaiting a call from the John Bercow, the flamboyant speaker of the House of Commons, to bring them back into session.
“This is an absolutely momentous decision,” said Joanna Cherry, a Scottish politician who helped to launch the case in the Scottish courts. Speaking immediately after the bombshell decision, Cherry there was nothing to stop parliamentarians from returning to work immediately. She also called on Johnson to step down.
“The highest court in the United Kingdom has unanimously found that his advice to prorogue this Parliament, his advice given to Her Majesty the Queen was unlawful. His position is untenable. He should have the guts for once to do the decent thing and resign,” she said.
“…His advice given to Her Majesty the Queen was unlawful…” Well, that’s one way to look at it. But here’s a question: didn’t the Queen and her advisors know that BoJo’s prorogue scheme was unlawful at the time? There was a huge outcry at the time, there was a huge conversation about how BoJo was trying to shove through a hard Brexit, etc. I just feel like the Queen is getting off way too easy here, and everyone is bending over backwards to make it seem like the Queen is just an innocent pencil-pusher who was lied to. It’s like no one in government wants to admit that the Queen might greenlighted the prorogue scheme because… she agreed with BoJo and she’s pro-Brexit.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
What a mess
She doesn’t actually *have* the power to say no to him. He was just informing her, she has to agree with him. Disagreeing with him would bring more trouble. I think she did the smart thing knowing he can’t actually get away with it.
She *can* say no, but there’s an unwritten agreement that she won’t and it would cause her bigger problems if she used that power in terms of the continuation of the monarchy.
Then why, in either case, are UK taxpayers funding her if she serves no purpose in the government?
That’s my question, too.
The Queen is a figurehead. It would have been more of a constitutional crisis if she HAD disobeyed the will of the PM. Ugly as this whole thing is, it is showing exactly how a working democracy functions in the face of a fascist moron. What we have seen, both in her Maj’s acquiescence and the ruling today, is that no one person is above the law and workings of parliament, regardless of how much we like what they do -or we imagine they would do.
Can someone explain to me: isn’t this already considered a constitutional crisis that happened to be resolved with this Supreme Court judgement? Genuine question.
It would not have been a constitutional crisis if she had said no to proroguing Parliament since it’s one of the few things she can say no to. It just would have made things messier for her and this way she can continue to grouse shoot.
Exactly! The unwritten rule is for the monarch to agree to the PM’s requests, that’s how monarchy in the UK survived whereas the French and Russian royal families were executed…
Those opposed to BoJo’s request did what’s expected in a democracy and asked for the Court to decide, it’s a far better way to deal with this mess than wishing for a non-elected 93yo to go against the rules and the PM. And it worked!
Thank you thank you thank you. She is not just a rubber stamp and her advisors should have told her this. She looks bad and comes across as useless.
The Queen tends to stick her head in the sand. I think she’s more likely to have taken the view that it would be worse for the monarchy to block the Prime Minister. And the continuation of the monarchy is her priority.
Really the Sussex tour couldn’t have come at a better time for The Queen. The Cambridges are trying a bit with the fluffy Hello magazine cover, but it’s the tour that will draw the attention away from the Queen’s involvement in politics and Pedo Andy’s problems.
The Queen just doesn’t have that power here, she’s a figurehead who stays out of the political fray. We have a lot of ceremony that’s been handed down over the centuries but these days they’re ceremonial activities pure and simple.
The Queen as laid out in parliamentary rules has the royal prerogative to not prorogue Parliament if she does not want to. It is one of the few powers she has that is delineated. She could have said no, here. The thing is, there is no reason for her to be only a figurehead- that is the role she has made it into, however. It’s according to her own precedents, not the rules, in this case. She gave it the quick rubber stamp and we should be examining that.
I think that if we don’t abolish the monarchy we should vote for whom in the family we want as queen or king. Obviously, Harry or Meghan would be elected and we would have a monarch of the 21rst century, not somebody Victorian stuck up wooden man-child.
Edit: this Ian my reaction to those saying that the Queen has to go the status quo way, to create balance. Have you looked at the news lately?! Where is the balance? Everything is in shambles! We basically are not rules at the moment, no decisions are being made. This is a suspended state.
How did voting work out for Brexit?
Lol you H&M fans are delusional!! They would never be elected by the british people!
William was at Balmoral for the Ghillies Ball, which thanks the Queens staff at Balmoral. He’s gone the last few years.
This is just a mess. i’m glad Parliament is still in session. I understand the arguments that the Queen didn’t really have much of a choice here, but then I also understand the people who are saying “what’s her purpose,” especially timed with the pictures of Prince Andrew riding with her to church. It just adds another messy layer to this messy situation.
I’m not well-versed in the British law enough to know the ins and outs of her choice and if she even had a choice. However, the wording of the headlines are clearly designed to protect her. I’m so sick of her fragile narrative – she’s just a mom believing her son! She’s just a monarch believing her Prime Minister! She’s so innocent.
The word isn’t innocent. It’s complicit.