Jenna Dewan is pregnant, she’s expecting with boyfriend Steve Kazee



It’s been about a year since we heard that Jenna Dewan, 38, was dating a Broadway star named Steve Kazee, 43. Jenna and Steve did a couple of photo ops together, they’re super cute and they’re obviously in love. Plus Jenna is cool with her ex, Channing Tatum, and they’re respectfully coparenting their six-year-old daughter, Everly, together. And Channing is dating British singer Jessie J and Jenna is even nice to her on social media. It’s all very friendly and above board and I have a lot of respect for how they’re all handling things. How there’s news that Jenna is pregnant! It will be her second child and Steve’s first. They confirmed the news with a statement to People and said “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!”

Props for not using the “over the moon” phrase, although I find it kind of funny. There’s no word as to how far along Jenna is. Us Magazine points out that Jenna, Steve and Jenna’s daughter Everly went on vacation to Wyoming together last month. They posted some photos from that trip. They also went to Laguna Beach together for a few days recently, according to E! There are bikini photos of Jenna from there where she’s looking super toned. They were taken at the end of August so she must not be that far along or she’s not showing much now. On Jenna’s Instagram stories now there are videos of her getting a makeover and of her and Steve driving to Monday Night Raw WWE. He says how excited he is to go.

How cute are they together? They’re going to be great parents I’m excited for them.