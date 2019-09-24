Jenna Dewan is pregnant, she’s expecting with boyfriend Steve Kazee
It’s been about a year since we heard that Jenna Dewan, 38, was dating a Broadway star named Steve Kazee, 43. Jenna and Steve did a couple of photo ops together, they’re super cute and they’re obviously in love. Plus Jenna is cool with her ex, Channing Tatum, and they’re respectfully coparenting their six-year-old daughter, Everly, together. And Channing is dating British singer Jessie J and Jenna is even nice to her on social media. It’s all very friendly and above board and I have a lot of respect for how they’re all handling things. How there’s news that Jenna is pregnant! It will be her second child and Steve’s first. They confirmed the news with a statement to People and said “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!

Props for not using the “over the moon” phrase, although I find it kind of funny. There’s no word as to how far along Jenna is. Us Magazine points out that Jenna, Steve and Jenna’s daughter Everly went on vacation to Wyoming together last month. They posted some photos from that trip. They also went to Laguna Beach together for a few days recently, according to E! There are bikini photos of Jenna from there where she’s looking super toned. They were taken at the end of August so she must not be that far along or she’s not showing much now. On Jenna’s Instagram stories now there are videos of her getting a makeover and of her and Steve driving to Monday Night Raw WWE. He says how excited he is to go.

How cute are they together? They’re going to be great parents I’m excited for them.

photos credit: Backgrid and via Instagram

16 Responses to “Jenna Dewan is pregnant, she’s expecting with boyfriend Steve Kazee”

  1. Erinn says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:04 am

    Ugh he’s so cute. I got a little twinge of ‘awwwwwww’ when I saw the photo of him holding the baby.

    Honestly, I find him more attractive than Channing.

    Reply
  2. Melissa Manifesto says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:07 am

    I’ve never been divorced and pray that I never will, but I’ve seen the grief a lot of people experience and I am always rooting for them to find happiness after going through it.

    I’m really happy for her and wish her the very best!

    Reply
    • Meghan says:
      September 24, 2019 at 10:19 am

      I am in the beginning stages of divorce and it SUCKS. But I think it sucks more because my husband already has a new girlfriend and I break down a lot. I keep reminding myself that I am strong and I can make it through this, though I highly doubt he and I will ever have this type of post-divorce situation.

      Reply
      • Other Renee says:
        September 24, 2019 at 10:26 am

        Meghan, I promise you that it gets better with time. Eventually you come to a new normal. And yes, you ARE strong and you will get through it. I never imagined that my ex husband and I would be as friendly as we are. Again, that’s down to time.

      • Purrrr says:
        September 24, 2019 at 10:37 am

        You are strong! You’re going to make it! Everything will get better!! Sending you light and love internet friend

  3. Sierra says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Lucky girl, this guy is hot and seems nice as well.

    Reply
  4. Abby says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:08 am

    Congrats to them! Wishing them every happiness.

    Reply
  5. morningjacket says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:10 am

    He played Gus, Fiona’s (Emmy Rossum) short-term husband on Shameless many seasons ago and I was flat-out hot for Kazee then. He’s incredibly, impossibly handsome, and his social media and public personas make me think that he is incredibly kind in addition to being super talented. I love seeing people happy. I hope they have a long, rewarding and very fulfilling partnership.

    Reply
  6. Valiantly Varnished says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:12 am

    He’s cute. Congrats to both of them.

    Reply
  7. Original T.C. says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Wow, he’s only 5 years older than her but looks 20 years older. Glad everyone is getting along without having to take vacations together (yikes!).

    Reply
  8. Jess says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:18 am

    Damn he’s fine, good lord. He’s more my style than Channing, both are cute but rugged beards just get me, go Jenna!

    Reply
  9. megs283 says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Ha. Kind of unrelated – but if he were a woman, he would have started playing moms on TV at 25.

    (and that TV baby is the CUTEST.)

    Reply
  10. Bex says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:20 am

    How did I miss Jenna was dating Steve Kazee?! I saw him play the lead in Once and he was heartbreakingly good.

    Reply
  11. Naddie says:
    September 24, 2019 at 10:33 am

    This is seriously one of the most beautiful pictures I’ve seen (the second one). Also, she looks like Megan Fox.

    Reply

