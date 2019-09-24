Miley Cyrus dumped Kaitlynn Jenner because it was getting ‘too serious’

Way back a long time ago – two months ago, to be exact – Miley Cyrus’s rep announced Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth. Looking back on that more innocent time, I kind of think Miley wanted to be the one to announce everything because she had this big package deal to sell us. Over the course of about four days, this was the package: 1) Miley made sure that every major outlet knew that the split was Liam’s fault because he’s “moody,” 2) Miley introduced Kaitlynn Carter to the world as her new girlfriend and 3) Miley had new music, all about how the breakup was Liam’s fault. She thought she was being so clever but I think she was completely surprised when Liam seemed to not take the bait. He filed for divorce just as Miley was telling everyone that they would probably get back together. So… everything just blew up in her face and then she was stuck with the storyline she created and she was also stuck with a girlfriend who was sort of clingy. And so Miley dumped her. And the cycle continues – Miley must have run to the same outlets (People, Us Weekly and E!) to tell her side of the breakup.

Miley Cyrus may not be ready for another big commitment. “Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE of the pop star’s split from Kaitlynn Carter. “She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing,” the source adds. “She wants to focus on her career.”

“She and Kaitlynn spent every day together and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing” = that is one of the harshest things I’ve ever read in the wake of a breakup. It’s not “I think we should see other people” or “I don’t love you anymore.” It’s “We have to break up because I truly cannot continue spending time with you on a daily basis.” E! News got a similar update:

It appears that Miley Cyrus was the one to pull the plug on her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. E! News learned on Saturday that the 26-year-old singer and 31-year-old Hills: New Beginnings star had split, less than two months after beginning a whirlwind summer romance after their breakups from Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner, and remain friends. “It was getting serious and Miley wasn’t comfortable with that,” a source close to Miley told E! News on Sunday, regarding her and Carter’s separation. “When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached,” the source told E! News. “It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away.”

“Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away…” Weird that she didn’t figure that out when she was making out with Kaitlynn the day after Miley’s rep announced the split? As I said, I can see what Miley was trying to do – she was trying to dominate a month’s worth of headlines, she was trying to get attention, she was trying to get under Liam’s skin, she was trying to be a drama queen. And it all blew up in her face and Kaitlynn was like “I love you, let’s go antiquing today” and Miley was like “I can’t stand the sight of your face.” Who’s moody now??