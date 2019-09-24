Britney Spears made a very brief appearance on the Daytime Beauty Awards carpet

After Britney Spears’ breakdown circa 2008-09, she took some time away from the spotlight, and then she gradually returned – some new music, some tightly managed tours, and then the Las Vegas residency. The justification at the time was that Britney likes to work, that working and dancing helps her stay healthy, that as long as everything around her is steadily managed, she likes the atmosphere and she loves performing, no matter what. I’ve always had my doubts about that, quite honestly. I think for years now, Britney prefers one-on-one interaction, and she prefers her life out of the spotlight entirely. She doesn’t want to be on a stage anymore, at least that’s my feeling.

Britney walked the red carpet at the Annual Daytime Beauty Awards in LA with her boyfriend Sam Asghari on Friday. She’s been brunette for weeks now and it’s not a great dye job – she would look much better with a Jennifer Aniston-esque caramel bronde. But that’s not the point! The point is that Britney looks like a hostage in many of the photos from the event. Apparently, she was not happy to be there and she walked off the carpet very quickly:

Britney Spears abruptly exited a red carpet appearance ahead of her ‘fireworks court battle’ with her father Jamie over her concervatorship. The 37-year-old pop megastar was there to support her handsome 25-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari at The 2nd Annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Friday but left within seconds. She posed on the red carpet for less than a minute before telling her publicist ‘I just want to go’ and walking straight back to their SUV. The Toxic hitmaker looked visibly uncomfortable during her brief time on the red carpet as she kept in constant communication with her publicist. Britney attempted to put on a brave face as she joined her hunky Iranian model beau who was being honored with Outstanding Achievement in Fitness.

This is what I mean – for years now, even when Britney is on stage, allegedly doing the thing she loves so much, she just seems uncomfortable. I think she’s just over it and she’s been over it for years. Yes, you could make the argument that the recent drama with her father/conservatorship is to blame for her discomfort on the carpet, but doesn’t it just feel like… Britney wants to go away and be a private person now?

As for Britney’s conservatorship… pretty much as soon as the investigation into Jamie’s alleged assault of his grandson was over and no charges were brought, Jamie went to court to be reinstated as Britney’s conservator. The court agreed. What’s weird is that a source told People Magazine that Britney and Jamie “are still not speaking after the Sean incident” and “Britney is still upset about it.” I’m still upset about it too. I’m upset about ALL of this.