Lady Gaga’s new Haus Laboratories makeup line is inclusive for ‘all gender identities’

Close your eyes for a moment and just empty your mind of everything, then look at this cover with new eyes. Who is this? Because it really isn’t Lady Gaga, right? There’s a whiff of Gaga to this computer-generated image – like Gaga meshed with… a doll. Or something. My point is that this cover image is freaking me out. Anyway, the interview took place at her Hollywood Hills home, where she resides with three French bulldogs (Gustav, Asia and Koji) and her Best Song Oscar. The interview? It’s about her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, which is exclusive to Amazon. Yes, Gaga is entering the lucrative beauty market. Kylie Jenner was some kind of pioneer, huh? And Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is shook – Haus Lab is here to get all of the lip liner money. You can read the full Allure piece here. Some highlights:

Gaga uses her own product: “I have the Chained Ballerina Glam Attack on my eyes, with the Legend Glam Attack in the corners. And then I’m wearing the RIP Lip Liner in Drag, and Entranced is the gloss, a clear, multidimensional rainbow chrome gloss that comes with the Rose B*tch collection.”

Makeup changed how she saw herself: “I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful. All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly.”

The lip pencil of her dreams: “First and foremost, I wanted to create the lip pencil of my dreams. I love lip pencil, but for me there always ends up being something wrong with them. It’s either dragging or it’s bleeding. With this formula, I can line my lips beautifully, but most of the time, I wear it all over my mouth. It feels like a lipstick, and it does not transfer. Every time I put it on, I have this sigh of giant, artistic, creative release that I just — my heart soars.”

Watching her mother put on makeup: “She would look so, so beautiful, and so strong. She just had such a bravery about her, and it was so inspiring to me. I grew up with this understanding that you can be brave in many different ways, and one of those ways is makeup. I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did.”

Haus Laboratories will champion the LGBTQ+ community: “I would like all gender identities to know very clearly that they are included, and never exploited, ever. I want that little boy at home that might like to be called a girl to say, ‘Mommy, I want to wear Dynasty. It’s a Glam Attack.’ And then Mommy goes, ‘Oh, my son wants to be called a girl, and he wants the Glam Attack.’ And then she goes and she gets it for him. And he uses it. And then there’s a bond. It’s kind of like when kids used to come to my shows with their parents, and they’d lean over and they’d say, ‘Mommy and Daddy, I’m gay.’ Or ‘I’m not a boy; I’m a girl’. Or ‘I’m not a girl; I’m a boy.’ I have heard those stories so many times, over and over, for all of the years that I have been in this business. And I want the same thing that I’ve had in my concerts to happen with this company. If I’m not changing people’s lives, what are we doing here?”