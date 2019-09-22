Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter have broken up: ‘They’re still friends’

Well, I was right about one thing and wrong about another thing. I was right about the fact that Miley Cyrus just wasn’t into Kaitlynn Carter, and that the relationship was just a temporary/placeholder situation, a quick jumpoff for melodrama and attention. I was wrong about when Miley would phase out of “the Kaitlynn era.” I thought it would be like most Miley eras, about six months, and that Kaitlynn needed to start planning for what she would do in January when this sh-t blew up. I was wrong: the Kaitlynn era last about two months, if that. It depends on when we’re saying Miley and Kaitlynn “started.” But they’re definitely over now!

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter‘s romantic relationship is over, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. “Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” says a source. “They’re still friends.” The news comes one week after the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, were spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 14. “They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider adds, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.” The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.

[From People]

It feels like it was just a week ago that they were performing their love for strangers at a New York club. Sigh… it was two weeks ago! Nevermind that Miley made a huge argument about how she’s SUPER MATURE now and she’s not just doing crazy stunts to get attention. I’d say cycling through a jumpoff affair-turned-legit-relationship in two months is pretty… immature. What’s the over/under on Miley trying to win back Liam?