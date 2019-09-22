Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter have broken up: ‘They’re still friends’

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter enjoy a Taco Tuesday date night at La Esquina in NYC

Well, I was right about one thing and wrong about another thing. I was right about the fact that Miley Cyrus just wasn’t into Kaitlynn Carter, and that the relationship was just a temporary/placeholder situation, a quick jumpoff for melodrama and attention. I was wrong about when Miley would phase out of “the Kaitlynn era.” I thought it would be like most Miley eras, about six months, and that Kaitlynn needed to start planning for what she would do in January when this sh-t blew up. I was wrong: the Kaitlynn era last about two months, if that. It depends on when we’re saying Miley and Kaitlynn “started.” But they’re definitely over now!

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter‘s romantic relationship is over, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.

“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” says a source. “They’re still friends.”

The news comes one week after the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, were spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider adds, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.

[From People]

It feels like it was just a week ago that they were performing their love for strangers at a New York club. Sigh… it was two weeks ago! Nevermind that Miley made a huge argument about how she’s SUPER MATURE now and she’s not just doing crazy stunts to get attention. I’d say cycling through a jumpoff affair-turned-legit-relationship in two months is pretty… immature. What’s the over/under on Miley trying to win back Liam?

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter out shopping in Studio City

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter enjoy an afternoon walk together

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

24 Responses to “Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter have broken up: ‘They’re still friends’”

  1. Caity says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:01 am

    I think she’ll definitely try for Liam. Interested to see if Liam’s crazy enough to take her back. The on-off thing feels like too much for him I think

    Reply
    • otaku fairy.... says:
      September 22, 2019 at 8:55 am

      This time I think both Miley and Liam are done for good, and that’s for the best.

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        September 22, 2019 at 9:45 am

        Honestly I am disgusted by her behavior/actions. She used her breakup to push a song early and to publicly get under his skin. They were obviously talking to each other though all those people articles and she didn’t expect him to actually flie for divorce.

        Airing someone’s (that you supposedly love) potential addiction problem is callous. I am sure she intionally created that song to represent the period of time they had been broken up. And the pill and whiskey line could have easily been about her own struggles. She only wanted to hurt him and his family. Such a toxic situation

  2. Bubbagirl says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:09 am

    Wow I thought this was true love. Can’t believe! Never saw this coming….

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Shocked, shocked I tell you.

    Reply
  4. Kittycat says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:14 am

    I pray Liam’s family have him on lock down till the divorce is final.

    Reply
  5. SKF says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:16 am

    It was so very peformative.

    Reply
  6. Socks says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:17 am

    She most definitely will try to go back to Liam. I think he’s done for good. 🤞🏼🤞🏼

    Reply
  7. Spicecake38 says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:20 am

    I never saw this coming,Said no one ever …

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Never saw that coming NOT. However it crashed and burned a lot quicker than I thought it would.

    Cue a PR campaign trying to get back with Liam and her focusing to save ‘her marriage’. I hope he stays away – they are not a couple who belong together.

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Next headline “Miley Jets to Australia in Desperate Bid to Save Marriage”

    Reply
  10. My3cents says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Let’s just hope this dosen’t lead to another single/album. There’s only so much second hand embarrassment we can take.

    Reply
  11. AnnaKist says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:37 am

    I can’t speak. I can’t think. Let me just catch my breath. The … gulp … shock…

    Reply
  12. Tourmaline says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:40 am

    I’m not ready for it to end!

    Reply
  13. Moptop says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:40 am

    Those amber tinted glasses are not working for her.

    Reply
  14. Chef Grace says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Another one bites the dust.
    Close the Aussie borders. And run Liam. 🏃Run. 👰

    Reply
  15. Michael says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Noooooooooooooo

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I’m heartbroken.

    Reply
  17. E says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Run, Liam, Run.

    Reply
  18. sour patch says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:28 am

    I guess this publicity stunt didn’t help her sell her single and album like she thought it would. On to the next gimmick.

    Reply
  19. Yes Doubtful says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:42 am

    How is it possible that their thirst for revenge against their exes and media attention didn’t turn this relationship into a love story for the ages?? Ha! Oh well, Kaitlynn will go back to obscurity and Miley will find her next victim. Liam, run!

    Reply

