Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter have broken up: ‘They’re still friends’

Well, I was right about one thing and wrong about another thing. I was right about the fact that Miley Cyrus just wasn’t into Kaitlynn Carter, and that the relationship was just a temporary/placeholder situation, a quick jumpoff for melodrama and attention. I was wrong about when Miley would phase out of “the Kaitlynn era.” I thought it would be like most Miley eras, about six months, and that Kaitlynn needed to start planning for what she would do in January when this sh-t blew up. I was wrong: the Kaitlynn era last about two months, if that. It depends on when we’re saying Miley and Kaitlynn “started.” But they’re definitely over now!
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter‘s romantic relationship is over, PEOPLE has exclusively learned.
“Miley and Kaitlyn broke up,” says a source. “They’re still friends.”
The news comes one week after the “Slide Away” singer, 26, and The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, were spotted out in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 14.
“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated,” the insider adds, “but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”
The two had been spending quality time together since announcing their splits from their respective husbands, and a source previously told PEOPLE they lived together in Los Angeles.
It feels like it was just a week ago that they were performing their love for strangers at a New York club. Sigh… it was two weeks ago! Nevermind that Miley made a huge argument about how she’s SUPER MATURE now and she’s not just doing crazy stunts to get attention. I’d say cycling through a jumpoff affair-turned-legit-relationship in two months is pretty… immature. What’s the over/under on Miley trying to win back Liam?
I think she’ll definitely try for Liam. Interested to see if Liam’s crazy enough to take her back. The on-off thing feels like too much for him I think
This time I think both Miley and Liam are done for good, and that’s for the best.
Honestly I am disgusted by her behavior/actions. She used her breakup to push a song early and to publicly get under his skin. They were obviously talking to each other though all those people articles and she didn’t expect him to actually flie for divorce.
Airing someone’s (that you supposedly love) potential addiction problem is callous. I am sure she intionally created that song to represent the period of time they had been broken up. And the pill and whiskey line could have easily been about her own struggles. She only wanted to hurt him and his family. Such a toxic situation
Wow I thought this was true love. Can’t believe! Never saw this coming….
LOL!
Shocked, shocked I tell you.
I pray Liam’s family have him on lock down till the divorce is final.
It was so very peformative.
Yes, but still not an oscar worthy one.
Miley is not paying attention or looking at Kaitlyn in any pics except kissing one.
She most definitely will try to go back to Liam. I think he’s done for good. 🤞🏼🤞🏼
I never saw this coming,Said no one ever …
Never saw that coming NOT. However it crashed and burned a lot quicker than I thought it would.
Cue a PR campaign trying to get back with Liam and her focusing to save ‘her marriage’. I hope he stays away – they are not a couple who belong together.
Next headline “Miley Jets to Australia in Desperate Bid to Save Marriage”
Let’s just hope this dosen’t lead to another single/album. There’s only so much second hand embarrassment we can take.
I can’t speak. I can’t think. Let me just catch my breath. The … gulp … shock…
I’m not ready for it to end!
Those amber tinted glasses are not working for her.
Another one bites the dust.
Close the Aussie borders. And run Liam. 🏃Run. 👰
Noooooooooooooo
I’m heartbroken.
Run, Liam, Run.
I guess this publicity stunt didn’t help her sell her single and album like she thought it would. On to the next gimmick.
How is it possible that their thirst for revenge against their exes and media attention didn’t turn this relationship into a love story for the ages?? Ha! Oh well, Kaitlynn will go back to obscurity and Miley will find her next victim. Liam, run!