Virginia Giuffre goes on-camera to describe being trafficked to Prince Andrew

When we last checked in with Prince Andrew a week ago, he was making another smarmy trip to church with his mummy, the Queen. I attempted to track Andrew’s movements since Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a Manhattan jail, and basically Andrew has been running around like a chicken with his head cut off, meeting with lawyers and crisis managers and spending time with his ex-wife and trying to do events in Northern Ireland. And at the end of the day, he still ran back to mummy for a church-ride photo-op. So gross.
The only good thing to come from Epstein’s death is that there’s now so much focus on Prince Andrew’s participation in Epstein’s crimes, and Andrew’s (alleged) abuse of trafficked girls. Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell seemed to take a special interest in getting “girls” for Andrew – we’ve heard stories about Maxwell procuring young women to “introduce” to Andrew, only Andrew had no game and all of the women were grossed out by him so they always left him in the lurch. Which is why Maxwell arranged for Virginia Roberts (Giuffre), then 17 years old, to be trafficked to Andrew. In a new interview with the Today Show, Virginia and several of Epstein’s other victims spoke out on camera. Virginia got a stand-alone interview because she’s still going on the record about being trafficked to Prince Andrew. This interview is powerful:
Today, one of the women who came forward about being recruited into Jeffrey Epstein’s high-profile sex trafficking ring told NBC that she was instructed to have sex with Prince Andrew.
“He was an abuser. He was a participant,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie in a taped interview. Giuffre said she was recruited into Epstein’s operation by associate Ghislaine Maxwell while she was working as a locker room attendant at Mar-a-Lago. NBC showed a photo of then 17-year-old Giuffre smiling next to the Duke of York and Maxwell. Giuffre said the photo was taken near a bathroom where Prince Andrew later sexually abused her.
“I was so young,” Giuffre said. “Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said, ‘You’re gonna meet a prince today.’ I didn’t know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince.” She said that the Duke arrived to Maxwell’s home in London and took her out to Club Tramp, where he bought her alcohol in the VIP section and they danced.
“Ghislaine said, ‘He’s coming back to the house and I want you to do for him what you do for Epstein,” Giuffre said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
Giuffre also told Guthrie that the sexual abuse eventually moved from the bathroom into the bedroom. She said, “He wasn’t rude or anything about it. He said, you know, ‘Thank you,’ and some kind of soft sentiments like that, and left. I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that even royalty were involved.”
He abused her twice more after that initial event, once in Epstein’s New York home and another in Epstein’s Virgin Islands estate, Giuffre said. Buckingham Palace responded to Giuffre’s account, telling NBC in a statement, “It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.” Buckingham Palace has previously denied Giuffre’s accusation. Prince Andrew has also put out a statement saying his friendship with the disgraced Epstein was “a mistake and an error.” To that, Giuffre said, “He knows the truth and I know the truth.”
With each passing day, I grow more and more disgusted with Maxwell’s depravity. She pretty much ran the human trafficking organization from top to bottom, didn’t she? She procured the girls for Epstein, many of them teenagers. She psychologically abused them and took an eager role in grooming them for Epstein. Then she trafficked the girls to Epstein and other men. It’s just… disgusting. I have so much respect for Virginia and the journey she’s had for years now, trying to tell her story and trying to be HEARD.
And finally, this is a real story in the Sunday Times of London.
British intelligence chiefs are concerned that Russia may have obtained kompromat, compromising material, on Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal https://t.co/qW7LCGU096 pic.twitter.com/3ormoQy2Zb
— The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) September 21, 2019
Andrew is going down and I hope Trump goes down as well.
I COMPLETELY believe her!!
MI6 came out yesterday saying they believe Russia has “compromising” links of Pedo Andy to Pedo Epstein. Probably video that Epstein was famous for “collecting” of his friends “in the act” (a lot were seized in the FBI raids; wanna bet Epstein also sold copies to “others”, as insurance?).
This could include vids of Dump, Barr and others as well “partaking” at Epstein’s parties, some of what Putin is holding over their heads. Makes me wonder…Miss #LeningradLindsey did a complete 180* on Dump after that infamous golf game. Wonder if Dump told him just what the Russians/Epstein had on *him*….?
I believe her!
I believe all these women, emphatically.
In addition, if it were actually false, wouldn’t the prince have quietly taken some sort of legal measures on this? Or done something? Maybe he shouldn’t have been dressed like a pedophile? Why was he hanging out in a VIP lounge? Shouldn’t he have been at home, like a good Prince?
I am so grossed out I can barely summon my sarcasm.
Oh I believe her. And the British press continues with coverage of….how Meghan and Harry need to parade out Archie to repair their reputation. THEIR reputation??!!
Stay racist trash British press, stay racist trash.
Kaiser yes you nailed it. Why isn’t this vile woman charged with trafficking???
On another note, the Russians have Intel on so many apparently..
Read up on Ghislaine Maxwell’s father – she was basically raised to fill this role. It’s generations of abuse and it’s gut wrenching and heart breaking. Ghislaine was also sleeping with these girls – it’s just mind boggling.
I believe her and all the others – I hope this forces Andrew to come clean about what he knows and what he did but it won’t. Mummy is determined to protect him.
There is no way for the Palace to PR spin there way out of this one. Andrew has been cornered, if he doesn’t come clean the Monarchy and his mother’s legacy will be forever tainted by this.
Except that, a cornered rat does not simply lie down. It jumps, bites and claws back viciously to save its life. I expect this to get nastier until the rat is caught.
I think the government whether it be ours or the Russian, will release everything they have on Andrew. I don’t think he’s thwarted justice by any means. I think they are either waiting to get more evidence or just waiting until the right time to release it. In the mean time, I think it’s completely disgusting they have him parading around everywhere like he’s innocent and everything is great. Do they not realize how awful they look right now? They are protecting a pedophile. How oblivious can they be?
I’m also curious as to what’s going to happen when the queen dies. My understanding has always been that Charles was not overly fond of Andrew. I wonder if things will change when it’s no longer the Queen’s legacy he has to protect but his own and his son’s.
I read the comments about this on DM yesterday and it was really gross. Most people were focusing on the fact that since she was 17, she had reached the age of consent for sex. Hello! She was trafficked! That’s illegal at any age! The regular DM demographic never fails to disappoint. 🙄
This is one topic where the Fail screens comments prior to publishing. I’ve been following along and from day one, Andy’s supporters put the focus on her age – it’s legal at 17, so case closed. Sickening!!!!
The BRF is shameless. Just last week this guy was sent on an official visit to Belgium!
I don’t know if a King Charles would handle this better. But European monarchies where old monarchs abdicate and let new ones step up have the right idea. Clearly the Queen is completely out of touch and should be done.
Or abolish the whole system where horrible men like this one have people bowing down to him because of who his mother is.
Abolish the monarchy…besides Meghan there all useless twats and I’m actually angry that a paedophile supporters head is on my my money….signed an angry canadian.
I believe her. Full stop.
The fact that the Pedo Prince is still out and about running free is disgusting. I can’t even find the words to say how angry I am.
Never thought I would root for the Russians but here we are.