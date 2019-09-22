Jennifer Lopez walks the Versace runway in another iconic green dress

When did Jennifer Lopez first become an ICON? Was it when she did Selena and she started getting invited to all of the big Hollywood events? Was it when Out of Sight became the best Steven Soderbergh movie ever? Was it when J.Lo first released On the 6 and fully became the “triple-threat”? Was it Bennifer 1.0? Was it her relationship with Puffy? Or was it when she stepped out at the 2000 Grammys in that iconic green Versace dress with the plunging V-neck down to her navel? That was definitely one of the biggest moments. I choose to believe Jennifer was an icon before then, but that one moment definitely threw her into the stratosphere.

That was 19 years ago. Jennifer still has the dress. But Donatella Versace made her a new one out of the same material (or very similar material) and Jennifer decided to… walk the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week. Check out this f–king strut:

Donatella asked Jennifer to come and walk in this dress specifically. And Vogue was there to document it, and they did an interview with Jennifer as we approach the 20-year anniversary of THE DRESS. This is pretty cool:

It’s crazy to think that it’s been almost 20 years since that moment. It’s crazy to think that Jennifer is the reason why Google Images exist. It’s crazy to think that Jennifer is 50 years old and she still looks THIS amazing. Fifty years old, and brilliantly playing a stripper in Hustlers, and she’ll likely get her first-ever Oscar nomination for it too. She will deserve the nomination, and just my opinion: she’ll deserve the Oscar too. And on Oscar night, I hope she’s wearing something this sexy and provocative.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

17 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez walks the Versace runway in another iconic green dress”

  1. Sierra says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:01 am

    Her and Halle Berry are beauty goals…

    Reply
  2. Caity says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:10 am

    I will never in my life have the body of this woman at 50. And the strut. I love the strut.

    Reply
  3. Kittycat says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:12 am

    I think we need to redefine 50.

    Based on how Jennifer takes care of herself and looking at other family members I am not surprised she looks that way.

    Reply
  4. lily says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:17 am

    I can’t believe J-Lo is going to get an Oscar before Amy Adams lol

    Reply
  5. Bee says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:28 am

    The devil in me hopes they have a camera panned on Lady Gaga when J-Lo wins an acting Oscar.

    Reply
    • DiegoInSF says:
      September 22, 2019 at 8:37 am

      That’d be funny but JLo was an actress before she was a singer. It’s not a shock that she’s getting rave reviews because she has gotten them in the past. It was a travesty that Gaga was nominated for Best Actress and I actually like her.

      Reply
  6. DiegoInSF says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:30 am

    You’re so right, she’s such an ICON! I watched the video of her catwalk strut like 1000 times. She’s just mesmerizing!
    So obsessed with Hustlers!
    Award season can’t come soon enough! She better be nominated!

    Reply
  7. AnnaKist says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Gorgeous body.
    Hideous “dress”.
    She is well-kept, but starting to resemble Melania Trump.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:46 am

    I think she became an icon when she starred in Anaconda!

    Reply
  9. RoyalBlue says:
    September 22, 2019 at 8:51 am

    She has a killer body! JLo and I are the same age and I can only dream to have a stomach that flat. I remember her being one of the fly girls on In Living Color. That girl can dance!

    Reply
  10. Alexandria says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:05 am

    I can’t wait to see how she looks like at 60. I also think Mariah Carey is aging well? Her skin is amazing.

    Reply
  11. Amy Too says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:07 am

    I remember when she wore the first iconic dress and it was such a big deal that it plunged to her navel. Like it was on the news the next day, it was such a big, risky, risqué deal and such a new thing. And now, it’s so common. It’s extremely normal to see someone wearing a dress with a neckline that low, or with a slit that actually goes up past their hip bone, or in something that is entirely see through (an “underwear dress” as I like to call them).

    Reply
  12. otaku fairy.... says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:12 am

    She looks great. The original dress was better though.

    Reply
  13. Victoria says:
    September 22, 2019 at 9:23 am

    The leg of doom cracked me up haha

    Nah in all seriousness she looks great and I have a long way to go to get the confidence she exudes

    Reply

