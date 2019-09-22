Jennifer Lopez walks the Versace runway in another iconic green dress

When did Jennifer Lopez first become an ICON? Was it when she did Selena and she started getting invited to all of the big Hollywood events? Was it when Out of Sight became the best Steven Soderbergh movie ever? Was it when J.Lo first released On the 6 and fully became the “triple-threat”? Was it Bennifer 1.0? Was it her relationship with Puffy? Or was it when she stepped out at the 2000 Grammys in that iconic green Versace dress with the plunging V-neck down to her navel? That was definitely one of the biggest moments. I choose to believe Jennifer was an icon before then, but that one moment definitely threw her into the stratosphere.

That was 19 years ago. Jennifer still has the dress. But Donatella Versace made her a new one out of the same material (or very similar material) and Jennifer decided to… walk the Versace runway during Milan Fashion Week. Check out this f–king strut:

Donatella asked Jennifer to come and walk in this dress specifically. And Vogue was there to document it, and they did an interview with Jennifer as we approach the 20-year anniversary of THE DRESS. This is pretty cool:

It’s crazy to think that it’s been almost 20 years since that moment. It’s crazy to think that Jennifer is the reason why Google Images exist. It’s crazy to think that Jennifer is 50 years old and she still looks THIS amazing. Fifty years old, and brilliantly playing a stripper in Hustlers, and she’ll likely get her first-ever Oscar nomination for it too. She will deserve the nomination, and just my opinion: she’ll deserve the Oscar too. And on Oscar night, I hope she’s wearing something this sexy and provocative.