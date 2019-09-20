“The new teaser for ‘The Crown’ is here & one just has to get on with it” links
  • September 20, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Oh, this new teaser of The Crown Season 3 is so good! Olivia Colman! [Just Jared]
Shawn Mendes says he’s not dating Camila Cabello for publicity. Of course not, it’s absolutely the truest love affair ever. [Dlisted]
Brad Pitt is still spending time with Sat Hari Khalsa. [LaineyGossip]
Demi Moore wore a sparkly sack. [Go Fug Yourself]
Bill de Blasio drops out of the presidential race, which is news to those of us who forgot he was running in the first place. [Pajiba]
Margaret Atwood discusses the “sexy Handmaid’s Tale” Halloween costumes. [Jezebel]
Trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. [Towleroad]
Grandfather crochets dolls with vitiligo. [OMG Blog]
Kim Kardashian’s guards tackled Kris Jenner, wow. [The Blemish]

  1. L84Tea says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    CANNOT WAIT!!!

  2. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Nothing on the global climate strike today? Is it not a big deal in the States? God – I hope it is

    • Lightpurple says:
      September 20, 2019 at 12:44 pm

      Boston public schools told kids they would not be in trouble for marching instead of going to school. Tens of thousands are at City Hall Plaza and will march to the State House soon. My colleagues and I are about to go join them.

