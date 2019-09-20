Justin Trudeau did blackface a third time, now he can’t remember how many times

President Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Oval Office

I apologize to all Canadians for this Justin Trudeau mess, but A) it’s actually getting funny/stupid and B) this isn’t the first time this mess has happened in North American politics! I mentioned yesterday that the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, was caught wearing blackface in some yearbook photos. It set off this weird commotion where Northam could not even say that those photos were the ONLY time he had ever done blackface, and that there could be additional photos out there. Well… Trudeau should have learned something from the VA governor and just come clean about everything as soon as the first photo came out. He could have just said “Look, I wore brownface and blackface approximately 58 times in my teens and 20s, I’m really f–king sorry.” Instead, we have this slow drip of newly rediscovered photos of Trudeau doing blackface all the f–king time:

For what it’s worth, in his apology on Wednesday, Trudeau said that the photo from 2001, that was not the first time. To be unfair to Trudeau, he only gave one other instance and it wasn’t THIS one. This is a THIRD incident, and it’s from “the early ‘90s,” which would have put Trudeau in his late teens or early 20s, probably. And in new comments on Thursday, Trudeau now says that he has no idea how many times he worn race like a costume.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized again on Thursday for wearing blackface in three separate incidents and said he did not know how many times he had put on racist makeup.

“What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn’t have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity. This is something I deeply, deeply regret,” he said. Darkening your face, he added, “is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface. I should have understood that then, and I never should have done it.”

Trudeau still insisted he was an ally in the fight for social justice and highlighted his administration’s actions to fight racism and intolerance. But he declined to say definitively whether there were more instances of him wearing dark makeup. He did not remember each instance, he said, because his privilege gave him a blind spot on the issue.

“The fact is I didn’t understand how hurtful this is to people who live with discrimination every day,” he said.

[From CNN]

“…Because his privilege gave him a blind spot on the issue.” Yeah, okay. Maybe once? Maybe once when he was a teenager? But he clearly did it several times as a teenager, and then continued to do it as a grown-ass adult. He was around the age of 29 in 2001, when he did brownface for the Arabian Nights party.

Trudeau lost Joshua Jackson’s vote:

British D-Day Commemoration In Portsmouth

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Justin Trudeau did blackface a third time, now he can’t remember how many times”

  1. Hanahk says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:43 am

    Well there goes our chances with climate change now that scheer will be through.

    Reply
  2. Devon says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:43 am

    This is going downhill really fast.

    Reply
  3. Antipodeangirl says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:48 am

    To be fair, it was a long time ago.

    To be unfair, I always thought he was way too pretty to be a PM.

    Reply
  4. Sierra says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:49 am

    It seems to me that Democrats are expecting their people to be flawless.

    Republicans/Far right are using that to their advantage and winning.

    If Republicans can accept such a horrible human being such as Trump just to win then Democrats can accept someone who made some mistakes in their lives.

    I am not Canadian or American but people are falling for the Republicans games and it’s sad to see.

    Reply
    • OriginalLala says:
      September 20, 2019 at 7:53 am

      Just an fyi since you’re not Canadian or American – There are no Republican or Democratic parties in Canada. Trudeau is the leader of the Liberal Party. Andrew Scheer is the leader of the Conservatives

      You are totally right though :(

      Reply
      • Ictoan says:
        September 20, 2019 at 7:57 am

        You’re correcting someone but you don’t even know the names of our federal parties yourself! There is no federal Progressive Conservative party and there hasn’t been for 16 years. Scheer leads the Conservatives.

      • OriginalLala says:
        September 20, 2019 at 8:08 am

        yes I noticed my mistake right after and changed it! really no need to be rude, I was just trying to help the OP. yeesh.

  5. Aims says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:50 am

    I’m surprised this didn’t come out sooner. Have people lost their minds? It’s never ok to paint their faces. Really disappointed.

    Reply
  6. OriginalLala says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:50 am

    If Scheer (Trudeau’s main challenger) gets in, the problem won’t be cultural appropriation, it will be cultural annihilation. I’m terrified for this election.

    Reply
  7. B says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:54 am

    This seems to be some reoccurring party trick.

    Reply
  8. Mia4s says:
    September 20, 2019 at 7:55 am

    Yep, awful…..and I am still voting Liberal.

    For those outside Canada, you have no idea how bad his closest (Conservative) challenger is. NO idea. Remember what’s happened under Trump? Boris Johnson? That idiot in Brazil? Yes, I’m serious. Is Trudeau still our best (And only) viable option? Sadly….. YES!!!

    I would prefer to see someone else take the reigns of the party, but either way. God, this sucks.

    Reply
  9. Jen says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:02 am

    This might be awful but I would still trade #45 for Trudeau in a heartbeat. Less than a heartbeat, actually.

    Reply
  10. Lara says:
    September 20, 2019 at 8:07 am

    If some of them were from high school are people not looking at the teachers at the time who thought this was ok or even encouraged it??

    Not that I am excusing him

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment