Justin Trudeau did blackface a third time, now he can’t remember how many times

I apologize to all Canadians for this Justin Trudeau mess, but A) it’s actually getting funny/stupid and B) this isn’t the first time this mess has happened in North American politics! I mentioned yesterday that the governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, was caught wearing blackface in some yearbook photos. It set off this weird commotion where Northam could not even say that those photos were the ONLY time he had ever done blackface, and that there could be additional photos out there. Well… Trudeau should have learned something from the VA governor and just come clean about everything as soon as the first photo came out. He could have just said “Look, I wore brownface and blackface approximately 58 times in my teens and 20s, I’m really f–king sorry.” Instead, we have this slow drip of newly rediscovered photos of Trudeau doing blackface all the f–king time:
Global News has obtained video showing Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in blackface, the third instance of racist dress to come to light in 12 hours. Global's @MercedesGlobal, who broke this story, has more. #cdnpoli #elxn43
Full story: https://t.co/dUE5YnP3p3 pic.twitter.com/cEPUGBhydG
— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) September 19, 2019
For what it’s worth, in his apology on Wednesday, Trudeau said that the photo from 2001, that was not the first time. To be unfair to Trudeau, he only gave one other instance and it wasn’t THIS one. This is a THIRD incident, and it’s from “the early ‘90s,” which would have put Trudeau in his late teens or early 20s, probably. And in new comments on Thursday, Trudeau now says that he has no idea how many times he worn race like a costume.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized again on Thursday for wearing blackface in three separate incidents and said he did not know how many times he had put on racist makeup.
“What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn’t have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity. This is something I deeply, deeply regret,” he said. Darkening your face, he added, “is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface. I should have understood that then, and I never should have done it.”
Trudeau still insisted he was an ally in the fight for social justice and highlighted his administration’s actions to fight racism and intolerance. But he declined to say definitively whether there were more instances of him wearing dark makeup. He did not remember each instance, he said, because his privilege gave him a blind spot on the issue.
“The fact is I didn’t understand how hurtful this is to people who live with discrimination every day,” he said.
“…Because his privilege gave him a blind spot on the issue.” Yeah, okay. Maybe once? Maybe once when he was a teenager? But he clearly did it several times as a teenager, and then continued to do it as a grown-ass adult. He was around the age of 29 in 2001, when he did brownface for the Arabian Nights party.
Trudeau lost Joshua Jackson’s vote:
Welp….Justin Trudeau, thank you for your service. Please enjoy a contemplative retirement. Yeesh
— Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) September 19, 2019
Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada's Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF
— TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019
Exclusive. Sources have confirmed to me that this is THE picture of @JustinTrudeau in blackface from high school that he referenaced in his press conference. From the year book at Brebeuf college. #cdnpoli He is singing Day Oh apparently. pic.twitter.com/ivBPoxbXi8
— Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) September 19, 2019
Well there goes our chances with climate change now that scheer will be through.
Back to anti science, anti free speech, anti multicultural politics. Only oil and money. I am so sad.
This is going downhill really fast.
To be fair, it was a long time ago.
To be unfair, I always thought he was way too pretty to be a PM.
It seems to me that Democrats are expecting their people to be flawless.
Republicans/Far right are using that to their advantage and winning.
If Republicans can accept such a horrible human being such as Trump just to win then Democrats can accept someone who made some mistakes in their lives.
I am not Canadian or American but people are falling for the Republicans games and it’s sad to see.
Just an fyi since you’re not Canadian or American – There are no Republican or Democratic parties in Canada. Trudeau is the leader of the Liberal Party. Andrew Scheer is the leader of the Conservatives
You are totally right though
You’re correcting someone but you don’t even know the names of our federal parties yourself! There is no federal Progressive Conservative party and there hasn’t been for 16 years. Scheer leads the Conservatives.
yes I noticed my mistake right after and changed it! really no need to be rude, I was just trying to help the OP. yeesh.
I’m surprised this didn’t come out sooner. Have people lost their minds? It’s never ok to paint their faces. Really disappointed.
If Scheer (Trudeau’s main challenger) gets in, the problem won’t be cultural appropriation, it will be cultural annihilation. I’m terrified for this election.
Same. Let’s not let the quest for perfect get in the way of better-than-Scheer. Easy for me to say as a white woman, I know, but Scheer will be a disaster for climate, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and multiculturalism.
This is my favourite take:
https://twitter.com/JoshuaSealy/status/1174780461643681797?s=09
This seems to be some reoccurring party trick.
Yep, awful…..and I am still voting Liberal.
For those outside Canada, you have no idea how bad his closest (Conservative) challenger is. NO idea. Remember what’s happened under Trump? Boris Johnson? That idiot in Brazil? Yes, I’m serious. Is Trudeau still our best (And only) viable option? Sadly….. YES!!!
I would prefer to see someone else take the reigns of the party, but either way. God, this sucks.
It sucks-but I’m with you.
This might be awful but I would still trade #45 for Trudeau in a heartbeat. Less than a heartbeat, actually.
If some of them were from high school are people not looking at the teachers at the time who thought this was ok or even encouraged it??
Not that I am excusing him