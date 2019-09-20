Ingrid Seward: The Sussexes will need to show off Archie during the tour

The Emmys are on Sunday, which means almost all of Monday will be devoted to Emmy Award coverage and Emmys fashion coverage. But I’ll probably need to do a break in the Emmy coverage if and when we get photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving in South Africa with baby Archie. This is their first tour with the baby, and their first major overseas tour since last year’s wildly successful South Pacific tour. It was that tour last fall that set off the Year of Smears against the Sussexes. People inside Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace were very suddenly scared sh-tless about the soft power, the glamour and the work ethic of the Sussexes. So a lot of people have spent the last year trying their damnedest to make sure that Harry and Meg will not be that popular long-term. Private planes! Jeans at Wimbledon! No christening photo-op! Diva! White tears! You know. We all know.

So, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair did a lengthy preview of this African tour for the Sussexes. It will be a ten-day trip and Meghan and Archie are not going to every country on the itinerary. It’s likely that Meghan and Archie will spend the entire ten days in South Africa, while Harry travels around and does the actual tour to Malawi, Botswana and Angola. The events on the agenda include “conservation, mental health, female empowerment, and even community cooking.” There will be no state dinner, nor will there be an official greeting on the tarmac from the head of state. Harry and Meg are apparently not looking for fussy protocols in every direction. Here are some highlights from this VF piece:

Harry & Meghan need to shore up the Commonwealth: As Britain’s exit from the EU continues, it’s also a crucial moment for diplomacy. Aides say this will be the first of many trips to Africa for the couple, an opportunity to prove they are not just celebrity royals, but important and vital ambassadors for the Royal Family. In Cape Town, for example, Meghan and Harry will meet young South Africans to discuss the UK’s modern partnership with their country. As one spokesman said, the trip is an opportunity to “to highlight many of the causes they have been involved with for many years (and) demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action.” This first engagement: There won’t be a traditional welcome at the airport when the family and their 16 strong entourage arrive on Monday, because the South African prime minister is not there to greet the couple. Instead they will head straight to their first engagement, a visit to a township in Cape Town. Here they will view a workshop that teaches children about their rights and provides self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. Both Harry and Meghan will speak at the event and give speeches they wrote themselves, setting the tone for the tour. This trip has to be a success: the stakes are high for any royal tour this elaborate and long, but Harry and Meghan’s trip to Africa carries particular weight—and senior aides acknowledge that the tour has to be a success. After a summer of scathing headlines about their private jet use, the Sussexes will fly commercial for their first long haul flight with baby Archie. And the expectations will be high once they get there…This year, their trip comes after not only the private jet drama, but what was perceived as a family snub when the Sussexes decided not to visit the Queen at Balmoral, even as Meghan flew to New York for the U.S. Open a week later. The couple has hired an American PR firm to help with damage control, and sources say they hope the upcoming trip will help turn the tide: “They and their aides know this tour has to be a success, and everything has been planned meticulously so there is no margin for error.” Ingrid Seward thinks Archie will be used as a prop to tide the criticism: “It will take more than a great tour to turn the tide completely, but if it goes well then it could be the start of a smoother path for them in the press. There’s a lot riding on the tour and the feeling is it really has to go well for the couple…. People will want to see baby Archie who could be the key player in this. I think if they show as a glimpse of Archie it could turn things around for the Sussexes. It’s a small thing but it could end up being a very big thing in terms of better press coverage,” Seward said. “They’ve had a tough run, this is a chance to make it better… It’s a step in the right direction.” Seward thinks the Sussexes have to “claw back” to get some goodwill: “When you look at all the bad press they’ve had, it’s clear that they’ve got to claw back some of the goodwill that made them so popular around the royal wedding and which has diminished ever since…. I think part of the problem is that they have been trying to do things their way when what they’re expected to be doing is their duty. They did really well in Australia New Zealand and the Pacific, and now they have another chance to show they can be great ambassadors for the Queen and country.”

[From Vanity Fair]

Ingrid Seward really is a crusty old bitch, isn’t she? She’s bound and determined to make this narrative stick: the Sussexes are SOOOO disliked now, because of reasons, reasons which the British press make up and amplify to rile up racists, jingoists and nativists, and here’s what the Sussexes can do to change that! The way she talks about Archie is especially disgusting – it’s a reminder that all of these crusty old C-U-Next-Tuesdays have already set the Sussexes up to fail no matter what happens. If they show off Archie, then it’s only because they wanted good press after all of the “bad press.” If they don’t show Archie, well then the Sussexes continue to be the most awful royals EVER, how dare they refuse taxpayers access to their baby! And let me guess, when the tour goes beautifully and the Sussexes are riding another wave of good press, the press – and the palaces – will start another smear campaign.