Ingrid Seward: The Sussexes will need to show off Archie during the tour

The Emmys are on Sunday, which means almost all of Monday will be devoted to Emmy Award coverage and Emmys fashion coverage. But I’ll probably need to do a break in the Emmy coverage if and when we get photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving in South Africa with baby Archie. This is their first tour with the baby, and their first major overseas tour since last year’s wildly successful South Pacific tour. It was that tour last fall that set off the Year of Smears against the Sussexes. People inside Kensington Palace, Clarence House and Buckingham Palace were very suddenly scared sh-tless about the soft power, the glamour and the work ethic of the Sussexes. So a lot of people have spent the last year trying their damnedest to make sure that Harry and Meg will not be that popular long-term. Private planes! Jeans at Wimbledon! No christening photo-op! Diva! White tears! You know. We all know.
So, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair did a lengthy preview of this African tour for the Sussexes. It will be a ten-day trip and Meghan and Archie are not going to every country on the itinerary. It’s likely that Meghan and Archie will spend the entire ten days in South Africa, while Harry travels around and does the actual tour to Malawi, Botswana and Angola. The events on the agenda include “conservation, mental health, female empowerment, and even community cooking.” There will be no state dinner, nor will there be an official greeting on the tarmac from the head of state. Harry and Meg are apparently not looking for fussy protocols in every direction. Here are some highlights from this VF piece:
Harry & Meghan need to shore up the Commonwealth: As Britain’s exit from the EU continues, it’s also a crucial moment for diplomacy. Aides say this will be the first of many trips to Africa for the couple, an opportunity to prove they are not just celebrity royals, but important and vital ambassadors for the Royal Family. In Cape Town, for example, Meghan and Harry will meet young South Africans to discuss the UK’s modern partnership with their country. As one spokesman said, the trip is an opportunity to “to highlight many of the causes they have been involved with for many years (and) demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action.”
This first engagement: There won’t be a traditional welcome at the airport when the family and their 16 strong entourage arrive on Monday, because the South African prime minister is not there to greet the couple. Instead they will head straight to their first engagement, a visit to a township in Cape Town. Here they will view a workshop that teaches children about their rights and provides self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. Both Harry and Meghan will speak at the event and give speeches they wrote themselves, setting the tone for the tour.
This trip has to be a success: the stakes are high for any royal tour this elaborate and long, but Harry and Meghan’s trip to Africa carries particular weight—and senior aides acknowledge that the tour has to be a success. After a summer of scathing headlines about their private jet use, the Sussexes will fly commercial for their first long haul flight with baby Archie. And the expectations will be high once they get there…This year, their trip comes after not only the private jet drama, but what was perceived as a family snub when the Sussexes decided not to visit the Queen at Balmoral, even as Meghan flew to New York for the U.S. Open a week later. The couple has hired an American PR firm to help with damage control, and sources say they hope the upcoming trip will help turn the tide: “They and their aides know this tour has to be a success, and everything has been planned meticulously so there is no margin for error.”
Ingrid Seward thinks Archie will be used as a prop to tide the criticism: “It will take more than a great tour to turn the tide completely, but if it goes well then it could be the start of a smoother path for them in the press. There’s a lot riding on the tour and the feeling is it really has to go well for the couple…. People will want to see baby Archie who could be the key player in this. I think if they show as a glimpse of Archie it could turn things around for the Sussexes. It’s a small thing but it could end up being a very big thing in terms of better press coverage,” Seward said. “They’ve had a tough run, this is a chance to make it better… It’s a step in the right direction.”
Seward thinks the Sussexes have to “claw back” to get some goodwill: “When you look at all the bad press they’ve had, it’s clear that they’ve got to claw back some of the goodwill that made them so popular around the royal wedding and which has diminished ever since…. I think part of the problem is that they have been trying to do things their way when what they’re expected to be doing is their duty. They did really well in Australia New Zealand and the Pacific, and now they have another chance to show they can be great ambassadors for the Queen and country.”
Ingrid Seward really is a crusty old bitch, isn’t she? She’s bound and determined to make this narrative stick: the Sussexes are SOOOO disliked now, because of reasons, reasons which the British press make up and amplify to rile up racists, jingoists and nativists, and here’s what the Sussexes can do to change that! The way she talks about Archie is especially disgusting – it’s a reminder that all of these crusty old C-U-Next-Tuesdays have already set the Sussexes up to fail no matter what happens. If they show off Archie, then it’s only because they wanted good press after all of the “bad press.” If they don’t show Archie, well then the Sussexes continue to be the most awful royals EVER, how dare they refuse taxpayers access to their baby! And let me guess, when the tour goes beautifully and the Sussexes are riding another wave of good press, the press – and the palaces – will start another smear campaign.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
The entitlement is disgusting.
Ummm no they don’t have to..
How many times were Zara and Peter trotted out as tots when Anne was working? How about Louise and James when Ed and Sophie were on tours? Why only the outcry for Archie? Why?
Hmmm? I’m thinkin’…thinkin’….. I.. I… just can’t figure this out.
CAN YOU?
(yes, MAJOR sarcasm).
You’re right, they don’t. Their son is a private citizen with high-profile working parents. He will never be a working royal, he will not be on the royal dole for life unlike W&K’s kids.
Nothing will stop the criticism. They complain about everything. They will simply continue to do their jobs and and carry on-like they’ve been doing all year.
I watched a royal documentary where Seward was interviewed – my god she was pouring it on thick about how amazing Kate is – the most beautiful, most dutiful, bestest figure, tallest royal woman..it was a bit much. I guess she doesn’t feel the need to talk up Meghan in the same way
Your last sentence is everything. If the tour is a smashing success, that will only ramp up the smear campaign.
the whole “showing off Archie” thing is kind of weird to me. I mean, I get why the RRs think the Sussexes should parade him out, but he’s not even 5 months yet. He cant even sit up on his own (I’m assuming, maybe he can.) If Meghan takes him to an appearance, she has to hold him the whole time and that means she is limited in what else she can do (because you know she can’t pass him to a nanny or put him in a stroller etc.) So my guess is that we will see Archie a few times but very briefly (maybe they go for a staged walk around the grounds of where they are staying or something.)
If there is one thing that gets under my skin and makes it crawl, it is when people tell me what I NEED to do. I do not NEED to do anything you say. The idea that these bitter old farts think they are entitled to dictate to H&M what they NEED to do with their own child makes me ragey.
First af all, we don’t have a prime minister, we have a president though.
I hope they don’t. If he’s truly a private citizen then let him exist as such. If they take him out for pictures now it’s still a catch-22. People will cry they’re using their child for PR spin. Set a precedence that he’s off limits.
Mom and Dad are fair game for photos on the trip as representatives of the crown on tour. Baby is not.
I listen to the Sussexsquadpodcast.
I was wondering why the Sussexes aren’t allowing pictures of Archie that are not copyrighted.
Basically copyrighting the photos themselves means the royal reporters cant publish books with the photos without getting g the Sussexes permission.
Pretty smart and hence why the royal reporters are going crazy over the lack of access.
That’s why Kate takes a lot of her children’s official photos herself.
Seward is basically extorting here….show us your baby or we’ll write mean things. These folks are despicable.
They’ve been trying to extort them for years. The Markles, Diva/Tiara gate, fake family feuds, vogue, baby shower gate, Frogmore and the private jet nonsense. Nothing has brought the Sussexes to the table and the press has only looked bad because of the constant hounding and obvious racism. At this point, they need to throw in the towel because the press are only shooting themselves in the foot.
Then show the baby and be done with it. Sometime the only way you can win is to just quit playing the game. The RRS started this game and it seems that all the Royals are playing it.
The only reason I can some with as it “why” is to deflect from Pedo Andrew for the Royals and to deflect from BREXIT for The Daily Fail, The Dim and The Slow.
They never played the game, that’s part of the reason the press is mad. The press have proved that no matter what they do they’ll always complain so there’s no benefit in complying with their “requests”. They do what they’ve planned and carry on.
The “press” is complaining because they’re not making money off this child. If they do not take him out in public places, paps cannot take pictures and sell them. That is the reason behind all of this – money.
Re: Your last sentence — Take a look at today’s Fail. More from Virginia on Andy’s disgusting behaviour
‘I think part of the problem is that they have been trying to do things their way when what they’re expected to be doing is their duty.’ – TO THE PRESS.
This woman makes me so angry. We all know that whatever they do the smearing will continue. Racism pure and simple, she needs to be ‘put in her place’ as does Harry for daring to marry her.
I agree with the points in the post and the anger is justified, but I think the gendered and ageist insults are unhelpful at best and counterproductive at worst. To be honest I’m surprised because this language doesn’t seem typical for this website.
Gross.
Has broom-haired pundit Ingrid Seward piped up about the Duke of York and what he must do to turn his tide of bad press? Are palace aides agonizing over how it looks to have a royal enmeshed in the assault and trafficking of girls?
And I agree with those that ask why would the Sussexes be carrying around Archie to their professional engagements? He’s going along because they want to spend time with him when they are off duty. I think it’s been clear that there will likely not be a big photo op with Archie when they deplane because there will not be a greeting ceremony at the plane.
deleted-duplicate comment
Meghan doesn’t have to do a damned thing but stay black and die.
And no, white folks, that’s not a threat. It’s a black proverb uttered by generations of black folks after someone has tried it.
Agree with this comment. These folks are tiresome and Ingrid Seward is the most tiresome of all.
FYI: Ingrid Stewart is and has always been a big buddy of Prince Charles. During the War of the Wales, Ingrid Stewart always sided with the Charles Camp.
Ingrid Seward has always wanted Charles for herself, along with PennyJ. That doesn’t mean she’s acting on Charles’s behalf.
This entire thing is making me rage. The only people who think it’s been a bad year…are the f*cking British media. H&M don’t have to do jack shit, they’re not making up for anything, and you’re still an absolute snob of a cow Ingrid.
Where’s my smelling salts? I need my smelling salts!
They keep digging themselves into a bigger hole don’t they. This is the same woman who brought up Diana and how she kept her enemies close. She completely ignores the fact that Diana was still hounded and abused by the same enemies she entertained. Harry and Meghan know it’s a waste of time and will keep ignoring them. Archie is not a prop and the press will have to get over not making money off of him because that’s what it’s all about. Seriously, these people need to get a grip and get with the times. They got with Diana, Kate and Will to bend and clearly the Sussexes don’t care. Move on.
WTH is all with this constantly bitching about H & M?
If the British press wants to bitch..go after Andrew, full force!
Andrew is a nasty piece of work. I think H & M are being thrown under the bus to keep Andrew and his ugly behavior w/Epstein on the sidelines.
At this point, Down with the Monarchy!
What is this obsession of the british journalists absolutely wants images of the baby Sussex,No, he is not black because Meghan is a birracial with an ambiguous appearance who married a white guy , whose theirs childrens were more chance likely to look like Paula Patton’s children that Sasha and Malia Obama.
Then even if the tour is a success he always find things to criticize.and the ones that really scares me and already makes me angry, is if the press wil make racist attacks and criticism on a baby or the press will realized many articles on how Negan is a bad mother.
Money and Control. Harry and Meghan are stripping them of both. They’ve been used to scaring and bullying the royals into submission for access and Harry especially has not let them in. They are desperate for anything related to the Sussexes.
Good lord, does this bottom-feeding harpy have an OFF button?
No she does not have an OFF button as she has made millions being a bottom-feeding harpy because people buy and read (but not necessarily agree with) what she has to say.
I mean are people really surprised, this is the same lady who said people hoped Harry would have married an “English Rose”
More people (RRs) than Ingrid Stewart have made that exact same statement.
They don’t NEED to do anything. Christonaunicycle. Black woman must do what old white woman demands. GTFO.
South African here and I am already dreading this tour and not because of Harry & Meghan but due to the disgusting British press. I am dreading how they are going to cover South Africa and issues such as crime. And they will dig up dirt on every politician and representative that Meghan comes into contact with. And how interesting they mention that Britain needs to shore up Commonwealth support and Meghan is supposed to help with that when the British press and royal family has shown every woman of color in the Commonwealth exactly how they will treat us if we dare set a foot on their turf.
Oh and yeah, I can live without getting a glimpse of Archie.
No, just no. These RRs need to wake up and smell the 21st century because they’re no longer in the position to dictate to a young dynamic couple who refuses to bow to their demands and harassment. The one pleasure l get out of this is that the more they scream over their so-called “rights,” the more Harry and Meghan will continue do things their own way. These trash reporters haven’t met anyone like them and they’re going crazy trying to figure out how to get a piece of them. Obviously, this couple will not be handled and refuses to play with them. But the smear campaign will definitely continue on this trip and l fear only worsen.
I’m not in England. This is the only gossip site I regularly visit. I have no idea if the Sussexes are well liked, but I think they are.
Are the royal reporters all this stupid? Just because you guys write hyper critical, frequently non-sensical nasty stuff about Meghan and Harry doesn’t mean we agree with you. We know how lazy and poor at their jobs the Future King and his Embiggened wife are.
Listen, I wish that Harry were second in line instead of however far down he is. If that were the case we would have an arguable right to a few more pics and access. But you can’t trash Harry and then demand access. It’s bizarre entitlement.