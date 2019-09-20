Duchess Kate’s culottes were from Zara, and they’re affordable at £30

Something I’ll never understand: why the Duchess of Cambridge embargoes completely normal visits to her events until the very last minute. There are next to no photos of Kate arriving at her event on Thursday, and all of the photos from inside the event were pics selected by Kensington Palace. There were photos of Kate leaving the event, because (duh) the embargo was over at that point. Some people would say it’s a security thing, and while that’s possible – I think Kate and Meghan both probably face some unique security issues – I also think that Kate and the Kensington Palace Communications office really believe that they can carefully curate every part of Kate’s “surprise” visits, especially when those visits are just about “further research.” Don’t get me wrong – as we’ve seen many times, royals have in-house photographers documenting their visits and meetings all the time. This is not just a Kate thing. But perhaps it IS a Kate thing to want palace-sanctioned photos of her public events to be the ONLY record.

Anyway, all of that to explain why it took forever for most outlets to get photos from Kate’s event yesterday – it was hours after the visit before most outlets got these photos. It also took a while to get confirmation on Kate’s outfit. The blouse is for sure Equipment, a French label, and the blouse retails for about $300. On the other hand, Kate’s pants are from Zara, and are super-affordable at £30. There’s a lot of talk about how Kate is making the “culotte” style a thing these days. Can we not?? I’m not even comfortable calling these culottes. They’re mostly just trousers which are too short. Kate has an issue with proportions, on skirts, dresses and pants.

And finally, at her event, Kate talked about how she can’t believe how old George is already. One of the moms, Chloe Koroma, said: “She said children grow up so quickly and she can’t believe that George is six already.” I’m telling you, Kate is broody. She’s exactly the kind of woman who likes to always have a baby in the house. Prince Lou is already walking and getting toddler-ish. Kate will be preg by Christmas, mark my words!