The Duke & Duchess of Sussex allegedly flew commercial to Rome yesterday

I find it sort of suspicious that we haven’t gotten a hard confirmation through witnesses or photos that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Rome right now. Meghan’s friend Misha Nonoo is marrying Mikey Hess in Rome today, and most of the guests arrived yesterday (Thursday) for a day/evening of pre-wedding festivities which included a lavish dinner at Pierluigi. Many celebrities were seen entering and exiting the restaurant last night – Meghan and Harry were not in any of the photos. There’s also this:
There was no room in my paper this morning for this story but, after the furore over their private jet flights, it was timely for Harry and Meghan to fly commercial to Rome for Misha Nonoo’s wedding. They flew on the eve of a day of worldwide climate change protests.
Royal reporters are patting themselves on the back for successfully bullying the Sussexes into flying commercial, but again, I have to ask… if they really flew commercial, where are the witnesses or photos? Instead, it feels like everyone is making a lot of assumptions:
Designer Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess have thrown a dinner at one of Rome’s swankiest eateries for their wedding guests to kick start their nuptials, Page Six has learned. The designer and the energy entrepreneur have invited 300 of their closest friends from around the globe to join them as they say “I do” Friday in the Italian capital. And as we first revealed, Nonoo’s BFF Meghan Markle and hubby, Prince Harry — aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are on hand to celebrate.
Guests including supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, were treated to dinner Thursday night at Pierluigi, one of Rome’s oldest restaurants. While Markle and Harry weren’t at Pierluigi, we’re told it was a “beautiful” dinner. A crowd then moved on to the famous Hotel de Russie for drinks, where things were last seen getting raucous. An onlooker said: “People are getting very merry, hanging out at the bar.” Other guests include Princess Beatrice with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — who were just spotted soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast.
Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie will also be there with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Newlywed Ellie Goulding and husband, Casper Jopling, will also attend. Hola! magazine reports that the wedding will take place in Villa Aurelia at 6 p.m. on Friday to coincide with the sunset and will be followed by a gala dinner and a dance. The dress code apparently states women should wear full-length dresses and men should dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials, which will take place in the stunning seventh-century villa, which boasts incredible views across Rome from its gardens.
Nonoo and Hess will keep the celebrations going on Saturday. As well as exploring Rome, guests will enjoy lunch together before gathering for another big dinner in the Cinecittà film studios — where the theme is “la dolce vita.”
It’s not yet known how long the Sussexes will stay, as the trip comes just days before they embark on their first royal tour with baby Archie, with the family due to arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday. We’re told there is a social media ban at the glitzy bash — mostly due to the appearance of the Sussexes, who flew to Italy on a commercial plane without 5-month-old Archie following the row over their use of private jet for trips this summer.
You could say that maybe Meghan and Harry slipped into the restaurant through the back or something and just managed to not be photographed. It’s possible they’re in Rome and just decided to skip the pre-wedding festivities because they knew it would “look bad,” or whatever. But it definitely feels odd – why make a point of going to Rome the day before the wedding if you’re not going to enjoy the pre-wedding fun? I also wonder if Misha Nonoo would have preferred to really show off her wedding, like sell the photos to Tatler or Hello or Vogue, but now she can’t because Meghan and Harry asked for “no photos.”
I also see that *some* people are taking issue with the fact that Meghan and Harry *maybe* left Archie at home. Their trip – if they took it! – is for two nights at most? It’s not like they’re leaving him at home unattended for a month. Archie has nannies and such. Maybe Doria is there and getting some time with her grandson, who knows.
VIP passengers can get in and out airports without the fuss us mere mortals go through. They have different security procedures and don’t stand in long custom lines. I would argue most people who pay for first class tickets also don’t care Harry & Meghan are there and taking pictures or running to the press. Major airports also have better security procedures. People fly private because it’s quicker (because of shorter procedures) and because it’s more comfortable/luxurious. I believe they’re there. It’s a close friend of both of them, why would they not go?
I really don’t get the Media and RR. They complain and make a huge controversy about them flying private and when they fly commercial, it’s still a problem. This is why Harry and Meghan ignore them because they complain just to complain and are never satisfied. Not to mention, the bullying and racism against them especially Meghan, they have been cut off at knees when it comes to access. You can sense the bitterness just from their words alone. I get the sense that we will see more public apologies like with the BBC. The hounding and constant gaslighting isn’t working and frankly it’s getting old.
Some on Twitter ripped Prince William for promoting an Anti-bullying App with the BBC, when his brother is suing them for broadcasting racist stories about him and his wife.
Exactly, Britt! Get the feeling they are beginning to see how pathetic and pedestrian they’re acting. It might be the tour coming up, but I believe when you make an a$$ of yourselves globally, saving face is upmost. Enjoy yourselves Duke and Duchess!!
So to me, the whole “private jet” thing seems quite simple – they prefer to fly private with Archie when it is possible (and when the private plane is provided by someone else.) Meghan flew commercial to NY two weeks ago, Harry flew commercial to Italy for the polo match in May, etc. I know that Richard Palmer et al prefer to think that they bullied the Sussexes into it, but I think this is just how they prefer to operate. If it was really about making sure everyone knew they flew commercial, they would have staged a photo op *cough*Will and Kate*cough*.
I imagine they went to the dinner last night, will attend the wedding tonight, and then will fly back to London on Saturday and then fly to SA with their staff and archie (if he’s not with them now.)
I’m really not understanding why they keep pushing this plane issue. It’s old now at this point and I have a feeling it’s going to get worse during the tour because of Archie. They want a photo of them getting of the plane together and they won’t most likely won’t do that.
I think they keep pushing it because it is one of the few criticisms they have thrown their way that actually “grew legs,” so to speak. Even on here, which is pretty pro-Meghan, there was a fair amount of criticism of the issue. So for RRs, who have spent the past year (maybe past 2 years) trying to find something to sling at Meghan, this was the thing that actually stuck.
Of course, it is old now at this point and I kind of laugh at how other prominent celebs keep getting asked about it and they’re like, “what is the big deal?” (i.e. Paul McCartney was asked about it recently in a BBC interview.)
It’s set in stone, there will no photo-op when they get off the plane with Archie.
Buckingham Palace, said Archie May make an appearance, but since he is four months old, it is not a sure bet.
@yoyo – yup, no arrival pictures off the plane. But I don’t think they did that in Australia either (if my memory serves) so in general it may just be how they prefer to operate.
@Becks1. Exactly my thoughts too, fly commercial when they are on their own but fly private when they are with Archie to prevent snoopers and sly photos being taken and sold to the tabloids. M&H always seem unbothered by photos taken of them but want to keep Archie private, this is what they have always claimed, but it gets twisted by reporters.
As it should be. He is a private citizen. Leave them alone!
These RRs are a joke and will social media, increasingly becoming less relevant. It’s cute that they have taken to blocking people
They’re are a joke, the sad thing is they don’t know it but everyone else does.
I don’t think Katy, Orlando, etc were at the pre-wedding dinner. I meant where is the pic of Misha?
They are there along with Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner. The Daily Mail posted the photos online. I don’t think the tabloids care about Misha. They just want photos of her guests, especially Harry and Meghan.
So Josh Kushner is the friend, how did that translate to Jared and Ivanka being there? Surprised they didn’t drag Trump along also. Loathsome people.
It seems they only use Private Jets when they’re given by someone else. For example Elton’s jet for France and Amal’s jet for the baby shower.
As obsessed as some people are about the Sussexes, I’m surprised that no one took a photo of them. I was also surprised that there were no photos of Meghan in New York other than at the US Open.
Here’s my theory: Harry and Meghan were probably there but hidden away from cameras. There were a bunch of photos of Katy and Orlando and Karlie Kloss but not really anyone else. I think everyone knows that the tabloids are desperate for the money shot photos of the Sussexes, and everyone is doing what they can to protect them.
This is also why the tabloids have been targeting Meghan’s friendships because they’re loyal and can’t be bought. They want so desperately for celebs to stop speaking out for them because it’s making the press look horrible. I imagine coupled with the lockdown on access, Meghan’s inner circle not speaking except for Mulroney and Nonoo, it’s driving them up the wall.
There are no pictures of the bride and groom so the RRs may have it wrong – again.
This party at the restaurant was reported to be raucous. The last thing Harry and Meghan need is to be seen at a wild party before a major royal tour next week. The Sussexes may have had dinner with Misha and Mikey and close friends and family before the wedding.
Harry and Meghan, i think fly private on their private time when they have Archie, otherwise they travel commercial.