The Duke & Duchess of Sussex allegedly flew commercial to Rome yesterday

I find it sort of suspicious that we haven’t gotten a hard confirmation through witnesses or photos that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Rome right now. Meghan’s friend Misha Nonoo is marrying Mikey Hess in Rome today, and most of the guests arrived yesterday (Thursday) for a day/evening of pre-wedding festivities which included a lavish dinner at Pierluigi. Many celebrities were seen entering and exiting the restaurant last night – Meghan and Harry were not in any of the photos. There’s also this:

There was no room in my paper this morning for this story but, after the furore over their private jet flights, it was timely for Harry and Meghan to fly commercial to Rome for Misha Nonoo’s wedding. They flew on the eve of a day of worldwide climate change protests. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) September 20, 2019

Royal reporters are patting themselves on the back for successfully bullying the Sussexes into flying commercial, but again, I have to ask… if they really flew commercial, where are the witnesses or photos? Instead, it feels like everyone is making a lot of assumptions:

Designer Misha Nonoo and Mikey Hess have thrown a dinner at one of Rome’s swankiest eateries for their wedding guests to kick start their nuptials, Page Six has learned. The designer and the energy entrepreneur have invited 300 of their closest friends from around the globe to join them as they say “I do” Friday in the Italian capital. And as we first revealed, Nonoo’s BFF Meghan Markle and hubby, Prince Harry — aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are on hand to celebrate. Guests including supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, were treated to dinner Thursday night at Pierluigi, one of Rome’s oldest restaurants. While Markle and Harry weren’t at Pierluigi, we’re told it was a “beautiful” dinner. A crowd then moved on to the famous Hotel de Russie for drinks, where things were last seen getting raucous. An onlooker said: “People are getting very merry, hanging out at the bar.” Other guests include Princess Beatrice with her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi — who were just spotted soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast. Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie will also be there with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, alongside Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Newlywed Ellie Goulding and husband, Casper Jopling, will also attend. Hola! magazine reports that the wedding will take place in Villa Aurelia at 6 p.m. on Friday to coincide with the sunset and will be followed by a gala dinner and a dance. The dress code apparently states women should wear full-length dresses and men should dress in tuxedos for the star-studded nuptials, which will take place in the stunning seventh-century villa, which boasts incredible views across Rome from its gardens. Nonoo and Hess will keep the celebrations going on Saturday. As well as exploring Rome, guests will enjoy lunch together before gathering for another big dinner in the Cinecittà film studios — where the theme is “la dolce vita.” It’s not yet known how long the Sussexes will stay, as the trip comes just days before they embark on their first royal tour with baby Archie, with the family due to arrive in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday. We’re told there is a social media ban at the glitzy bash — mostly due to the appearance of the Sussexes, who flew to Italy on a commercial plane without 5-month-old Archie following the row over their use of private jet for trips this summer.

You could say that maybe Meghan and Harry slipped into the restaurant through the back or something and just managed to not be photographed. It’s possible they’re in Rome and just decided to skip the pre-wedding festivities because they knew it would “look bad,” or whatever. But it definitely feels odd – why make a point of going to Rome the day before the wedding if you’re not going to enjoy the pre-wedding fun? I also wonder if Misha Nonoo would have preferred to really show off her wedding, like sell the photos to Tatler or Hello or Vogue, but now she can’t because Meghan and Harry asked for “no photos.”

I also see that *some* people are taking issue with the fact that Meghan and Harry *maybe* left Archie at home. Their trip – if they took it! – is for two nights at most? It’s not like they’re leaving him at home unattended for a month. Archie has nannies and such. Maybe Doria is there and getting some time with her grandson, who knows.