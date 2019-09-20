Kim Kardashian got a manicure, McGriddle & a wax before she gave birth to North

Six years and ten catfaces ago, Kim Kardashian was hating her first pregnancy. She was pregnant with North West and Kim was sick as a dog. She had preeclampsia, her feet were all messed up, and Kanye was largely in the wind for the entire pregnancy (he was mostly in Europe, working on his fashion line). Kim was miserable. I’m including some photos from that 2013 misery in this post. Why this trip down memory lane? Because Kim chatted with Jonathan Cheban on his Foodgod: OMFG podcast about the special day that North West was born. As it turns out, Kim’s doctors were telling her all day that she needed to come in and have a C-section and she kept putting it off to get a bikini wax and a manicure.

Kim Kardashian West is now a mother of four, but back in 2013, she was preparing for the arrival of her first child, North West. On Thursday’s episode of the Foodgod: OMFG podcast hosted by her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, the reality star opened up about that chaotic day. “I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonalds.’ I told Jonathan, ‘Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?’” she recalled laughing. “I actually had to squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax,” Cheban quipped of the then-heavily pregnant star. Noting that there were lots of paparazzi following them at the time, Kim recalled getting the call from her doctor, saying, “So we’re racing trying to ditch them and then at that moment I get the call saying, ‘Hey, you have preeclampsia, you have to deliver right now.’” Turns out, Kanye West was on a flight to Art Basel in Switzerland at the time. “He decided to go to Art Basel in Switzerland, and I said, ‘Tell our security just as soon as he lands, ‘Kim’s in labor and just come straight to the hospital,’” she notes. “I thought I was going to have the baby before he got there, but he made it there and everything.” “I went home and they were like, ‘You have to deliver today.’ And my nails were, like, dark. It was when I was still in my Linkin Park After Dark phase of nails or like my Burgundy nails,” Kim remembers. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no no, I’m having a girl. I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now? Can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine, meet me in two hours.’”

To be fair, it’s not like she was in labor – her doctor wanted to do the C-section that day and Kim kept putting it off. She makes it sound like she was sort of unfazed by the idea that Kanye might not be there too – I partly think she was putting it off just to give Kanye time to fly back, which actually worked – Kanye was there in time. And she got her wax and her mani and her McGriddle. So it all worked out. Still, when your doctor is like “we need to get this baby out of you today, your health is at risk” don’t put it off for hours?