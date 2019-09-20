Kim Kardashian got a manicure, McGriddle & a wax before she gave birth to North

Six years and ten catfaces ago, Kim Kardashian was hating her first pregnancy. She was pregnant with North West and Kim was sick as a dog. She had preeclampsia, her feet were all messed up, and Kanye was largely in the wind for the entire pregnancy (he was mostly in Europe, working on his fashion line). Kim was miserable. I’m including some photos from that 2013 misery in this post. Why this trip down memory lane? Because Kim chatted with Jonathan Cheban on his Foodgod: OMFG podcast about the special day that North West was born. As it turns out, Kim’s doctors were telling her all day that she needed to come in and have a C-section and she kept putting it off to get a bikini wax and a manicure.
Kim Kardashian West is now a mother of four, but back in 2013, she was preparing for the arrival of her first child, North West. On Thursday’s episode of the Foodgod: OMFG podcast hosted by her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, the reality star opened up about that chaotic day.
“I go, ‘I need a McGriddle at McDonalds.’ I told Jonathan, ‘Do you mind driving me to get a bikini wax?’” she recalled laughing. “I actually had to squeeze her inside of the car and pull her out to get this wax,” Cheban quipped of the then-heavily pregnant star.
Noting that there were lots of paparazzi following them at the time, Kim recalled getting the call from her doctor, saying, “So we’re racing trying to ditch them and then at that moment I get the call saying, ‘Hey, you have preeclampsia, you have to deliver right now.’”
Turns out, Kanye West was on a flight to Art Basel in Switzerland at the time. “He decided to go to Art Basel in Switzerland, and I said, ‘Tell our security just as soon as he lands, ‘Kim’s in labor and just come straight to the hospital,’” she notes. “I thought I was going to have the baby before he got there, but he made it there and everything.”
“I went home and they were like, ‘You have to deliver today.’ And my nails were, like, dark. It was when I was still in my Linkin Park After Dark phase of nails or like my Burgundy nails,” Kim remembers. “And I was like, ‘Oh, no no, I’m having a girl. I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now? Can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine, meet me in two hours.’”
To be fair, it’s not like she was in labor – her doctor wanted to do the C-section that day and Kim kept putting it off. She makes it sound like she was sort of unfazed by the idea that Kanye might not be there too – I partly think she was putting it off just to give Kanye time to fly back, which actually worked – Kanye was there in time. And she got her wax and her mani and her McGriddle. So it all worked out. Still, when your doctor is like “we need to get this baby out of you today, your health is at risk” don’t put it off for hours?
Oh my. I thought you were supposed to leave all hairs in place down there!
These pictures illustrate how much work she has done to her face in just six years.
I truly thought that was Kourtney and was so confused by the face and article.
*your doctor.
I didn’t expect anything other from her…
Her life and the baby was at risk and Kanye was in Europe. How nice of a husband.
2013 was so many faces ago! It always amazes me how often she changed her face
I thought she said she had all her hair lazered off many many years ago? Anyways, why do your nails have to be done to give birth? This woman I swear.
This made me think of something I buried in my mind for a long time. My friend’s sister was pregnant and all throughout the pregnancy all she could talk about was if she’d get stretch marks and cellulite etc. Her water broke during the night and she panicked because she wasn’t ready, hadn’t showered, wasn’t wearing any make-up… she kept putting it off for loads of reasons and when she finally go to the doctor’s And gave birth the baby was struggling and ended up dying. We didn’t chat much about this with my friend so I don’t fully know if she’s is responsible or not but I remember being very very upset about this. So this does not come off as a ‘cute’ story to me.
As a medical professional, her comments just irk me. “Let me put off saving my baby’s life for a McGriddle and vajay to look good…“ okkeeey…also, she knew she wasn’t supposed to eat before her section. Defiant/narcissistic much??
Same here ~ I cannot fathom someone doing this.
Of course, it’s well documented she’s a known and practicing LIAR.
So there’s that as well…
I am an older woman who learns all my current terminology on Celebitchy. I wondered if a McGriddle was a bikini wax!! I see it’s a fast food selection!
I am 43 and I thought that too!! I have no idea what a McGriddle is.
Sounds like she wanted to try to give her husband time to get home for the delivery and I have no shade for that. I do have some shade for Kanye for choosing to travel given the likelihood of her needing to have a section but I’m also not surprised.
That said I also don’t blame her for trying to spend as long as possible before going to the hospital for the section. I hate hospitals. The idea of being trapped for any length of time really stresses me out (I had a few procedures done as a kid and a near death experience). So I get it. Not that kidney stones are the same as having a baby (though my mom said she’d prefer labor to kidney stones) but I have always waited as long as I could before heading in because it’s just such a miserable time being hooked up to machines and trapped.
Pre-eclampsia is no joke. You’re at risk for a stroke (due to the super high blood pressure), and both mom and baby can die. That’s what my OB told me when I had it.
But so long as her manicure is on point…
Wow. Her face is really different.