Will Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry attend Misha Nonoo’s Rome wedding?

Welcome to what I’m sure will be the latest five-day feeding frenzy story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Less than a month ago, the British papers were wailing and beating their breasts over the fact that the Sussexes went on vacation and flew on some private planes. Meghan managed to change the subject with her flawless Smart Set launch, which was such a success, all the British papers could say about it was that the Duchess of Cambridge deserved credit for it. Which is why everyone will be watching this closely: Meghan and Harry are likely due to fly to Italy today or tomorrow for Meghan’s friend’s wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will jet to Italy to attend the wedding of her BFF Misha Nonoo and energy entrepreneur Mikey Hess, Page Six has learned. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be guests at the nuptials in Rome on Friday, we’re told — just three days before embarking on their much-anticipated tour of South Africa. Designer Misha Nonoo — who has made her own gown — and oil tycoon boyfriend Michael Hess will be celebrated by guests including supermodel Karlie Kloss and her hubby, Joshua Kushner — who is great friends with Hess. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are expected, as well as Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and newlyweds singer Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. A source confirmed to us: “There is no way that Meghan wouldn’t be at Misha’s wedding — no way at all.” Singer Katy Perry and her fiancé actor, Orlando Bloom, are also expected, alongside Queen Rania of Jordan. Hola! reported there will be a bash at Cinecittà, the legendary film studio where incredible directors such as Rossellini, Fellini, De Sica and Visconti filmed. It’s Nonoo’s second wedding in Italy — she got married in Venice the first time around in 2012 to Alexander Gilkes, who’s now dating Maria Sharapova. Nonoo just teamed up with Markle on a capsule clothing line for charity. She designed the popular white blouse that is part of Meghan’s limited-edition Smart Set capsule collection that benefits Smart Works, a charity that helps unemployed women find professional clothing for job interviews.

[From Page Six]

What fascinates me is that Nonoo would choose Italian destination weddings for both her first and second marriage. Once the first marriage fails, wouldn’t most women want something very different for the second wedding? Granted, it’s not Italy’s fault that her first marriage crashed and burned, but still – there are other cool places to get married. As for the celebrity and royal guests… I bet those are just names being thrown out to pique some interest for when Misha sells the photos to Hello or Tatler or whatever. That being said, Nonoo and Meghan are legitimately close and they just worked together on the Smart Set capsule collection, and I could see the Sussexes making the effort to go to the Roman wedding. Very interesting.

Also: Emily Andrews’ sources say that the Sussexes are already in Rome.

Eagle Italian eyes tell me that Harry & Meghan were spotted arriving in Rome today for tomorrow’s wedding of the Duchess’ best mate Misha Nonoo to US oil tycoon Michael Hess. Misha, who helped introduce Harry to Meghan, collaborated on the highly successful #SmartSet collection. pic.twitter.com/0fSvHwE4zV — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) September 19, 2019