Duchess Meghan wore black Valentino to Misha Nonoo’s Roman wedding

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at Misha Nonoo’s wedding in Rome on Friday evening. The wedding was held at Villa Aurelia and from the looks of everything, this whole extravaganza cost an absolute fortune. Misha invited all of her A-list friends and all of the royals she knows: the York princesses were there, as were Karlie Kloss (and Joshua Kushner), James Corden, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and… Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. What’s weird to me is that the British papers seem to be obsessed with the plane issue (Meghan and Harry took a commercial flight, sources confirm) and the cost of the Sussexes’ hotel suit and the look of Meghan’s dress… and no one is making a big deal out of the fact that Ivanka Trump and the Duchess of Sussex went to the same wedding. It’s mind-blowing.
As for the stuff the papers are obsessed with, Meghan’s dress is Valentino and it’s black and expensive. I don’t care that it’s black – I think it’s fine to wear black to a very fancy black-tie evening wedding. If the wedding was in the morning (and in England), then maybe black would be inappropriate. I also don’t care that it’s expensive! Well, I care that Meghan probably spent thousands of dollars on this dress and from what I can see, it’s an ugly, puffy mess. Here’s a look at the dress as sold:
It’s just not a cute dress, right? It’s too… Hollywood-madam or something. The Daily Mail has a big article about how Meghan and Harry are probably staying in a “£1,200-a-night luxury hotel,” because HOW DARE THEY, you know, have a nice couple of nights in a nice hotel suite at the Hotel Vilon. The DM isn’t even sure that the Sussexes are really staying in the fanciest suite either – and considering that Ivanka Trump is there, I’d hold off on blaming Meghan and Harry for all of the heavy security everywhere around the hotel too. Speaking of… all of this, the Daily Mail’s Eden Confidential column had an interesting/terrible story about what the Queen thinks of all of this Sussex fanciness:
Acerbic author David Starkey is surprisingly sweet on the Duchess of Sussex. The television presenter, who once enjoyed lunch with the Queen, says Meghan has won over the monarch.
‘The Queen likes Meghan,’ he tells me at the Soho launch party for fellow historian Dan Jones’s book, Crusaders. ‘The Queen immediately made her and Harry ambassadors for the Commonwealth, which is the only thing that the Queen really cares about.’
However, Starkey does warn the American former actress: ‘The problem is she has brought too much Hollywood entitlement with her. But her hypocrisy is just the same as any other member of the Hollywood elite: they all proclaim their eco-sensitivity while flying their private jets. But she gets skewered — they, on the whole, don’t. She is the “woke” member of the family.’
The historian also highlighted how Meghan is a breath of fresh air into the monarchy. He said: ‘She’s a royal modernisation in herself because of her mixed race, because of being an American, her absence of any kind of obvious religion, being an actress, all of this would have been unthinkable 20 years ago. Meghan is behaving like a celebrity, but Diana behaved like celebrity. I always said that Diana was a strange phenomenon, she was the daughter of an English earl, but she behaved as though she’d been born in California, which I think may very well be one of the things that attracted Harry to Meghan. He’s married his mother! Lots of insecure boys marry their mothers. Her influence over her husband, one can see he’s very much in his wife’s pocket, so Meghan is playing the dominant wife role very well.’
That’s a lot to unpack, so let’s get into it. One, it’s possible Harry did marry Meghan because he saw something in her that reminded him of Diana. Meghan has a similar energy, similar emotional intelligence (Harry has Diana’s E.Q. too) and similar work ethic and happiness to “perform” those public duties. I don’t think that makes Harry insecure. Certainly not any more or less insecure than William, who has a borderline creepy relationship with his mother-in-law. As for whether the Queen hates Meghan’s “Hollywood entitlement”… I mean, this from a woman who owns a gold piano and multiple castles. The thing is, I’ve never understood why the Queen and her fussy old courtiers have a problem with Meghan’s star power. I’ve said this before, but here we go again: it’s like all of those old bitties are distraught at the idea of someone bringing a touch of glamour to an outdated, archaic and out-of-touch institution. They took issue when Diana brought glamour to the monarchy too.
Love the dress.
Does anyone have an idea how buying a dress like that works when you are a royal? As in – how much can you actually spend without being criticized. I know she has money, but she doesn’t work anymore. Prince Harry has money but if I understand correctly, a lot of their clothes is comped by Charles, because they are working royals. So, do you still have a budget if your clothes is comped? It would be awkward to break your father in law’s bank )
The taxpayers pay for all of their garments (Charles, Camilla, Kate, Harry, Meghan, etc) indirectly through the Duchy. Charles doesn’t provide the exact breakdown of the Duchy costs any longer due to public outrage a decade or so ago, but we pay for all their garments ( including accessories) through the deliberately convoluted Duchy operations structure. I believe, but I may be wrong, that Charles lumps their costs under ‘household’ now.
You think her money in sleeping in a bank account? Have you ever heard of wealth preservation vs growth ? Do you understand how royalties work?
I could ask so many questions but you obviously don’t understand how those things work otherwise your comment above wouldn’t have typed this comment to begin with.
It is Meghan who is going to break Charles’ bank account?……that’s laughable at best
The cost of the dress would be covered by less than one day’s interest on the Duke’s investments. Money makes money which is part of the reason why the rich get richer.
Also the Public is not paying for their clothes as Charles money comes from funds raised by the Duchy. So money from selling, renting, earnings, interest etc. so they are raising money and using the money they have raised…NOT coming to the public and asking for money for clothes and shoes. So much misinformation.
@E
“Monstrosity “ is a bit of a harsh word don’t you think? It is an expensive dress and I won’t deny that but how do you know she didn’t pay for it herself? Or Harry?
@VS, you sound very entitled. I’ve never had an opportunity to invest and don’t know what it’s like to live and deal with that kind of money.
All I know is, Meghan’s outfit is the ONLY one they cited the cost of. Not Bea’s. Not Eugenie’s. Not even Daughter-Wife. ONLY Meghan. Hmmm… I wonder why that could be… I wonder…. do YOU know?? (yes, sarcasm).
Personally, I think that is a LOT of money for that dress (which I don’t really like), but I will defend her right to buy/wear what she wants with her own money, esp. on her “personal” time. This was a personal expense, and I will NOT (nor should ANYONE) criticize her for “spending taxpayer money” unless I see it billed to the taxpayer. She and Harry (and EVERY Royal) will ALWAYS have taxpayer security assigned, that’s SOP, but these personal trips are paid for by themselves.
Makeup, hair, jewelry looked beautiful. They both looked happy 😊
I personally love the dress but I am sucker for Valentino so my opinion here is very biased……..VG is one of my all time favorite designers
Of course only Meghan’s outfit would have a cost attached; otherwise how would those, who have a head in which Meghan lives rent free, get offended and rant?
The taxpayer most likely paid for this monstrosity of an outfit via the Duchy, as Charles and his accountants now cleverly disguise their garments spend ( see my comment above) by lumping their costs under other ‘household’ categories.
@E ………get MAD!!! and if that’s enough, I hope Meghan provides you with more reasons to go crazy…….LOL
You are trying to misinformed people; why don’t you join your ilks at the DM or Sun?
Karlie wore black as well…
Meghan looked stunning.
Personally Iove the dress.
It looks stylish, comfy, and forgiving.
yes me too! I mean we’d have to see her in it, but based on the picture, I really like it!
Honestly I see no comparison to Meghan and Diana.
Both are totally different people with the only thing in common being they both had/have personally.
Co-sign. Diana was an emotional wreck who played oneupmanship games. Their philanthropy is just about all they had in common.
Have to agree with Kaiser-ugly, ugly dress. Although not on the same level of hideousness as that mess ivanka’s sporting.
And good for Meghan and Harry for skipping that luncheon that included the Deplorables ivanka, jared and ivanka’s bestie and Putin’s gf Wendi Deng Murdoch.
Ivanka is dressed as the Mother of the Bride. Ghastly. She looks like Kushner’s aunt.
Ok, I work hard not to criticize anyone’s physical appearance, even the Trump spawn… but do Princess Nagini’s toes look completely off the front of that shoe? I feel like someone could have suggested a different shoe?
I find the whole outfit strange … like it theoretically could work, but in practise, doesn’t …
Is jared wearing US Flag cuff links?
Probably, as through horrifying turns of events he’s become one of the most powerful men in the U.S. government and intends to keep his bony gritting ass sat in the White House by hook or by crook for decades.
Or perhaps the correct size. It looks like she’s having to flex her toes skyward to avoid having them drag on the pavement. Also, when do we stop pretending she’s not a fascist involved with internment camps and international crime syndicates and remove her from polite society?
Who’s pretending? Nobody here that I can think of.
Daughter-Wife AND her wax figure husband are as complicit/dirty as they come.
Ivanka makes me sick. I can’t understand how she keeps getting invited to these events?! How can people just gloss over the fact she and her husband are complicit in the orange turd’s regime?
I don’t really care for the dress…sort of frumpy. Nagini looks like a polyester mess, you could make 5 ugly nightgowns out of all that fabric. It pains me to say I like her hair, she finally ditched the center parted stick straight Barbie hair.
Yes, for the haircut. It really brings out her homeliness that tons of plastic surgery can‘t fix. Those trump genes really do them no favors.
Government powerhouse fixer by day. Veronica Lake by night. We are in the silent screen era.. Chick is never original.
I agree, the dress is frumpy and to me looks like something that would be more at home on someone forty years her senior…
I’m in love with this dress and I hope she wears it again but with her hair down!
Meghan and Harry looked so happy and in love. I can’t wait for the tour
Meghan’s face is beautiful, but I have no opinion on the dress because there are no good or full pictures of her in it.
Also, when are people going to start ignoring tabloids like The Sun and Daily Mail? By now, we should all be aware of how toxic, racist, and deceitful they are.
Meghan will always rub certain people the wrong way because she didn’t completely give up her identity and friends like other royal spouses. Sophie and Kate changed everything about their lives and fully immersed themselves into the aristocratic lifestyle. Meghan is not going grouse shooting or learning to ride a horse and carriage. She’s not going to change the way she dresses so that she can look like a cast member on Downtown Abbey.
Meghan is definitely a needed modern breath of fresh air, but it’s not even been two years. Frankly, how could your life not change after marrying into a royal family? Having similar pursuits is actually a good thing. I believe philanthropy is a commonality that H and M share. (And I must have missed the announcement that hunting and horses became strictly a royal pursuit. I won’t even give you the carriage since I live somewhere where harness racing is popular.) Plus, Sophie actually tried to keep her career after her marriage, we all know how that went.
I abhor how the British press treat Meghan, and the constant criticism of H and M for things common within the BRF—private jets, expensive clothes and vacations—is rank hypocrisy and smacks of racism. On a lesser level, I’m sick of the constant comparisons between Kate and Meghan. They are their own person and defending/criticizing one shouldn’t necessitate dragging/elevating the other. They should stand on their own merits without being pitted against each other.
“They should stand on their own merits without being pitted against each other.”
If that statement was really true, Meghan wouldn’t be attacked so much. Let’s be honest here, in 2 years she has done more than Kate in her entire royal mingling time. That’s the problem!!! She did all of that while being a WOC……that only made it worse. If only she had been white and an English rose………so please, let’s not pretend it is anything else here………
Meghan will always be criticized because Kate did NOTHING and now Meghan arrived and showed that a duchess can actually DO SOMETHING
I do not care for the dress on Meghan, From what I can see I think it ages her.
@Tampa Bay- I totally agree with this observation: the cut of this black dress with its transparent silver sparkle looks so grandmama is about to hit the dancefloor on the cruise ship. Fortunately, Meghan’s natural beauty and radiance make it acceptable. On a different note, no matter how hard I detest the Kushners, Ivanka looks like a Greek goddess in her tastefully flowy peach gown.
I like the dress from pic of runway version.
David Starkey is a horrible racist- research his comments on the London riots back in 2011. Most of his comments about Meghan are shade and stereotypical eg she’s domineering wife. I wouldn’t pay attention to much of what he says. Was WWF founder Prince Philip or Charles acting like Hollywood elites campaigning on conservation, environment whilst travelling on royal yachts, private jets etc?Also he was really wrong to label Chelsy as Eurotrash a while ago.
Not sure how self made Meghan can be more entitled than royals born into wealth&privilege without barely lifting a finger but there you go.
That dress looks like it would be listed with all the “Sexy Witch” stuff on the Spirit Halloween website.
How did Ivanka and Jared get an invite? Are they friends with the bride or the groom? It puts a rather disturbing light on the whole affair.
Yes, they are friends with the bride and groom.
Maybe friend with both? I think the groom is a mega rich NYC Harvard alumnus bro like Jared Kushner.
It repulses me to see Kushner & Trump out and about smirking in high society. I guess there really is no real downside for them being active players in a bat***t crazy fascist regime.
The groom went to Harvard with Jared’s brother and they’re best friends.
Why is it so hard to understand that people can have different moral and political beliefs but still socialize with each other and even become friends? The 1% are all connected. This reminds me of the people who got upset when Michelle Obama and George W. Bush were loving on each other.
My thoughts exactly – why are these two there? Says something about this Nono person and her man.
The dress is gorgeous. I am sure she looked great.
I like Meghan’s dress from little that I can see and even more the earrings.
In one of the pics Harry had an expression that would not surprise me that they had conceived a baby on this Roman holiday LOL
Love the dress as seen in the photo. To hell with superstitions about what color people should or shouldn’t wear.
All these people trying to dictate how the duchess ought to behave probably still long for the good old days of Henry VIII when Kings were Kings and women were property.
My sister had a black and white formal wedding. Her dress was a vintage dress from the 20s (she found in a consignment shop), think “aged” cream color; I (as maid of honor) and all the bridesmaids wore black dresses (we got to choose our own style of gown), flowers were various shades of white with some greenery. It was a gorgeous wedding.
Nothing wrong with wearing black to an evening wedding, formal or not, if that’s what you want/like.
I like the dress I think. It’s not my style but it’s a pretty thing that suits the occasion.
The royals should be thanking their lucky stars they have an infusion of star power with Meghan. And a biracial woman who can make them seem relevant and relatable to many of the commonwealth countries who otherwise would probably want to give them the boot sooner rather than later!
I liked the dress tbh. I really really loved the net.
Daily Fail critiqued Meghan for wearing black yet called Karlie gorgeous…. for also wearing black. They’re biased and racist but what else is new?
Princess Eugenie also wore black, among many other female guest, but as usual only Meghan is critiqued for it.
They were not at wedding ceremony, think it was a pre-wedding party
It was the ceremony. Party was the day before and apparently they skipped it. Wedding was held at the studio where La Dolce Vita was filmed. La Dolce Vita was also the theme of the wedding, hence the Black, old school glam type looks. Eugenie also is in black.
How is she a “dominant wife”? She is a person who obviously likes to take care of people and her husband especially. Harry is used to being waited on, while Meg is used to take charge. It sounds like a very comfortable, very natural dynamic.
From what I can see of Meghan’s dress, I like it. I’d need to see a full photo to form a firm opinion.
Nagini has such a punchable face, just like her father.