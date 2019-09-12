Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter ‘legit made out against a wall like the entire night’

I’ll say this at the top, so there’s no misconception: Miley Cyrus is bisexual or pansexual, however she’s describing herself these days. She used to say she was pansexual, but in an interview this year, she called herself bisexual. All that being said, I truly feel like there is a performative nature to Miley’s current jumpoff-relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Miley usually “performs” how in love she is, and we just got used to seeing her perform her love with Liam Hemsworth. But this Kaitlynn Carter thing is new and it is LUST. Miley wants us to know just how lustful and avant-garde they are. She will perform her love/lust for Kaitlynn for a room full of people.
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are still all over each other. Cyrus, 26, and Carter, 31 were spotted swapping spit in coordinating black outfits as they hit a private New York Fashion Week event at trendy NoHo bar and restaurant Acme late Tuesday.
“[They] legit made out against a wall like the entire night,” a spy told Page Six, adding they were in full view of other attendees. We’re told they were in one of the back booth areas of the downstairs bar, where Cyrus sat on the top of a couch for a while with pals “just casually listening to music” and “sipping on cocktails.”
“[Miley] was all touchy-feely with Kaitlynn the whole night and kept making out,” the source added. “During the night, they stood up and started dancing with their friends in the section they were in and kept making out against the wall.”
The duo was also seen holding hands outside the hot spot as paparazzi snapped their pics. This isn’t the first time they’ve shown some PDA, as they were seen “basically having sex” at a club in West Hollywood, kissing backstage at the MTV VMAs, looking cozy at a VMAs afterparty (which Brody Jenner also attended), as well as admiring each other during Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show.
Miley is that woman with her first girlfriend and she wants everybody to know that SHE’S DATING A WOMAN, OKAY? I’ve said before that I don’t really think Miley has some deep connection to Kaitlynn. I think Miley was married to Liam and she wanted to experiment and Liam was like “I don’t want that” and Miley was like “whatever, I do what I want” and that’s how their marriage fell apart and how Miley and Kaitlynn became a thing. Kaitlynn was supposed to be the experimental side-chick, now Miley has to make her into a jumpoff/official girlfriend. I really do wonder what Miley’s next phase will be and what Kaitlynn will do in five months.
She always looks filthy. She’s so thirsty and obnoxious. Over it!
It’s so blatantly obvious.
“Look at me! Look at me! I’m proving that I really am pansexual/bisexual, you guys!!!”
Didn’t she date Stella Maxwell? Kstew’s ex or current? Every time I see pix of kstew she has a new girlfriend so who knows if they’re still together but I remember some pix Of mylie hooking up with Stella back a few years ago. They were basically getting it on. 🤷🏽♀️
I remember that. The pics were outside her tour bus, kissing I think? Kaitlynn isn’t her first girlfriend, but she is the first woman she’s getting attention for dating – I vaguely remember no one blinked an eye about her relationship with Stella.
yeah, I didn’t think this was her first girlfriend.
and those giant grandpa ambervision shades are HEINOUS.
I hate the term “swapping spit.” This is so juvenile of these two women. Over the top PDA is basically only fun for the people doing it and makes everyone else uncomfortable. Keep it in your pants ladies. And if your so uncontrollably horny for each other get a room.
One woman has faked a wedding for popularity, other woman has married so she can launch her new album with the break up press attention, now we’re supposed to believe they have both magically become genuine people and their pap arranged outings are a real relationship.
Last time she pulled a stunt like this with Stella, it ended with her crying about how she can’t make herself be into her no matter how hard she tries because “she’s not him”.
Meh.
She’s navigating her “terrible twenties.” Plus, she’s second-generation show biz. Performance runs in her blood. Besides if everyone was a reserved, stoic, goody-two-shoes, life would be a million times more miserable than it already is.
I ain’t mad at Miley.
I mean not acting like a 16 year old in every new relationship isn’t really being a stoic goody two shoes. And Kaitlyn is 31?
I’m fine with it. They were affectionately sloppy in public. So what? Nobody is hurting because of it — I doubt even Liam. Plus, personally, I think people getting uptight about public kissing is tied up in cultural taboos regarding sexuality that, ultimately, only serve to uphold the patriarchal status quo. But that’s another topic for another day.
What “patriarchal status quo” is being broken down by pulling stunts and how exactly, pray tell? lol
Yeah, there’s a weird tone to this. Miley has a lot of faults, but she doesn’t need to prove her bisexuality to anyone. This isn’t even her first public gf.
I don’t think it’s a comment on her sexuality as much it is a comment on her disingenuous nature. Miley doesn’t have an identity. She takes identities of others and thinks that makes her edgy. She’s country, she’s performing twerking “ghetto” hip hop and now she’s bi and complicated.
This. Though she has been public with her bisexuality for awhile now, this PARTICULAR relationship feels performative. Not because she’s bi but because of the circumstances surrounding how they got together. She wants everyone to believe this is some great romance.
In six months I think Kaitlyn will go back to Brody Jenner and Miley will write a whole album about how she is just too edgy for anyone to hold down or hold back and how she is an “independent woman”. But – like on both of her previous albums their will be one song about Liam basically begging him to take her back. Miley strikes me as the type who will continue a cycle even though everyone else involved will have moved on.
Stop looking for ways to be offended. Kaiser’s tone is about how disgusted she is with Miley’s behaviour and desperation to look edgy and “push the envelope”. Miley’s trying to be “outrageous” and doing a terrible job; when people call her on her BS she’ll accuse them of being intolerant haters, just like you did. Congratulations.
You always have to wonder what goes on behind closed doors when a couple is so intent on “proving” their nonstop, voracious lust for each other.
I have a great intimate connection and plenty of sex with my husband. When we are in public is not the place to get it started. We give a nice little kiss or hold hands in public. and when you have a real connection then just a touch, just a certain kind of look is all it takes to let them know you are thinking of them that way. Then things can happen behind closed doors!
To me this kind of thing screams “no real sexual connection”. It’s for other people, not for the couple themselves.
I can’t really add anything to yesterday’s comments about Kaitlynn being thirsty and Miley overestimating how much people cared. I think that nailed it.
She’s found a thirstmate alright
Ok, rude much? PDA is gross. I’d be so pissed if I went out to a nice place and a couple couldn’t stop making out. Grow up, Miley.
I don’t see this article as homophobic at all. The intent (I believe) is to illustrate that Miley wants us to KNOW she is with a woman (like we’re all supposed to go clutch our pearls or something). I see this NYC stunt as the same type of shenanigans when she gyrated naked on a wrecking ball and she she was making out with Stella Maxwell (I recall that is who it was) next to a bus or something and stuck her hand down Stella’s pants. Miley is IMHO near exhibitionist-level thirst and cannot stand when the media is not going nuts about her behavior. And as Ann says below….go get a room – and that goes for any couple.
I don’t believe the post is homophobic either (deleted comment).