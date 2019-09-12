Makeup including drug store foundation and ultra affordable eyeshadow



Thanks to everyone who commented on our last post with skincare ideas and requests, it really helps. I’ve ordered another serum, the Niacinamide 10% by Cos de Baha, because I don’t have enough serums apparently and am still looking for the best one. The three serum set by Eva Hanson is actually quite good and I still recommend it. It didn’t make me break out and did seem to work. This is a post with makeup because I’m thinking about that lately!

An affordable mineral-based sunscreen that women love



In Tuesday’s post, Jessica recommended the Purito brand sunscreen as an alternative to Elta, which is twice the price. She wrote “It absorbs into the skin really smoothly. I had been using the tinted Australian Gold… but it had a bit too much of a drying effect on me.’ This has 15 reviews, 5 stars and an A from Fakespot. Reviewers say the same as Jessica, that it is

the “holy grail” of daily sunscreen, that it “feels like a very lightweight moisturizer,” and that it provides great sun protection. Sold!

An excellent light coverage drugstore foundation in so many shades



I use Mary Kay Timewise Luminous foundation in Ivory 3. I get it off eBay because it’s $8 to $10 vs. the $22 cost direct from Mary Kay or on Amazon. It’s nice, full coverage foundation and I like it a lot. I was watching this video from Angie at Hot and Flashy on how she gets her skin so smooth glowy with makeup. I had the hardest time not spending $150 on her products, her results are gorgeous, but I did buy the foundation and primer she recommended. The foundation was L’oreal True Match and I picked the Fair Ivory because of the photo of the redhead next to it at CVS. Plus it was the second lightest shade, and that’s usually the one I need. It matched my skin perfectly! That is a triumph in itself. Coupled with the primer, below, my results were good but not like Angie’s. She looks like that because her skin is freaking perfect. I like it for day wear but will continue to use Mary Kay when I need to look more polished. This has 4.3 stars, over 2,000 ratings and a B from Fakespot. It comes in 46 different shades! Here are guides for it for light, medium and deep skin tones.

An affordable primer with built in SPF 34



If you’d like to find an ultra affordable full coverage primer, get Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel. It’s the same ingredients as in most facial primers and you can use it on your face no problem. (Read the reviews, a lot of women do this.) Anyway I got the Revlon Colorstay Prep & Protect Primer at Angie’s recommendation and I like it. It gives my face a matte finish. This has 15 reviews (it might be new, I don’t know), 4.2 stars and an D from Fakespot unfortunately. It’s more liquid-feeling than other primers but I like it. Reviewers call it “very smooth,” say it “works nicely” and helps your makeup hold longer. It also has a hint of light color that may be more suited for fair skin.

An eyebrow brush which dispenses product for natural, full results



I keep seeing ads on Instagram for eyebrow products. I use plain old Maybelline Ultra Brow powder plus Ardell stencils but I bought this Revlon Colorstay Brow Mousse at CVS because of the buy two get $5 Extrabucks reward. I have it in blonde and it comes in auburn, dark brown, soft brown, and black. It’s a little plastic brush which dispenses color when you turn the base. I use it over my eyebrow powder. I really like the natural effect and think it’s just as nice-looking as some of the results from more expensive products. A lot of reviewers say it clogs up and can be hard to apply, but I really like it so far and consider it a good purchase. As long as you don’t dispense too much product and just click it once or twice it works fine.

An under $5 eyeshadow palette that’s comparable to high end brands



It’s that time of year when I treat myself to a new eyeshadow palette. (Who am I kidding that’s all year.) I still highly recommend this number one bestselling palette by Lamora. I’ve bought two of them in Nude Exposed and will likely get the Nude Naturel next. All my favorite colors are down to dregs so it’s time to find a new palette. This category was hard! All the top selling eyeshadow palettes have quite bad Fakespot ratings, the Lamora one has a C and a Maybelline one I almost recommended has a D. However this lovely 12-color palette, The Sersuel Nudes by Nesa, is just $4.99!. It has over 28 ratings, 4.3 stars and a C from Fakespot. I’m picking it though as it’s ultra affordable. This has so many light colors which are so versatile and can create multiple looks. There are also four different palettes to choose from, all with a combination of matte and shimmer colors, and all under $6. Reviewers call it “pigmented,” a “fantastic deal for the price,” and “one of my main palettes.”

An ultra affordable and versatile eyeshadow palette you’ll want in so many colors



I’m including another eyeshadow palette here, the Rimmel Magnifyeyes Eye Palette, as it’s tied for top choice. It’s just $6.36 for the colors I like, the Blush Edition, and comes in eight other color combinations, including Crimson (just $4!), Jewel tones, and Smoke (gorgeous). It has 272 ratings, 4.4 stars and a C from Fakespot, which sadly is about average for the eyeshadow palettes. Women write that it’s almost as good as brands like Chanel, Mac and Nars, that the colors are very pretty, and that “they’re both pigmented and blendable.”

An under $3 hair mask for deep conditioning



The hair mask category isn’t as full of fake reviews as the eyeshadows, but the best I could find were B ratings from Fakespot. This hair mask by Garnier has 4.1 stars, 538 ratings and a B from Fakespot. It comes in six varieties including avocado, coconut and goji berry, some under $3! Reviewers say “my hair is super silky the next day,” that the effect can last for days, that it makes their hair tangle free, and call it “super affordable and effective.” Women with all hair types like it too.

