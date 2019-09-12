Maddox Jolie-Pitt vaguely answers some questions about Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt (or perhaps just Maddox Jolie now) is currently enrolled in Yonsei University in South Korea. Angelina Jolie dropped him off a few weeks ago. There was significant media interest here in America, and in South Korea. Angelina didn’t really give interviews while she was in South Korea, but she did chat with some people and those videos made it to social media. The videos were sweet because Maddox looked both embarrassed and sort of proud – he’s been Angelina Jolie’s son almost his entire life. He’s seen her fame, and he sees how she handles it. He just stood back and let his mom answer some questions and that was it.

Maybe Maddox expected that there would be more interest in hearing from HIM once his mom left South Korea. Or maybe he expected to be left alone. I don’t know. But a British-accented video-journalist (TMZ-style) got on campus this week and rushed Maddox when it looked like Madd was coming out of his dorm or maybe a class. In the video, the British guy asks Maddox some personal questions about his brothers and sisters and whether they miss him, and then the guy asks Madd about whether Brad Pitt will be visiting. Maddox’s reaction is to stay lowkey – he doesn’t push the guy away, he doesn’t yell or anything. He just answers the questions as undramatically as possible. You can see the video here – In Touch Weekly bought the rights to it.

He’s speaking out. Even though Maddox Jolie-Pitt grew up in the spotlight, his parents — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — tried to keep his life as private as possible, especially throughout their nasty custody battle and divorce process. But now that he’s 18 years old, Maddox seems ready to open up and share his point of view on his family drama. In a video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch, Maddox gave an update on his strained relationship with his dad. When asked if he thinks the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 55, will visit him soon on campus at the Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening.” The college freshman also commented on whether or not their relationship is over for good. “Whatever happens, happens,” he said.

[From In Touch Weekly]

While Maddox seems generally unbothered, I’m bothered by this on his behalf. Don’t go to a kid’s school to ask them questions about their family. Jesus. As for Maddox’s answers… we’re basically at the three-year-anniversary of the plane incident. It’s been clear that ENTIRE time that Maddox wants nothing to do with Brad. He’s not hiding it – their estrangement is very deep.