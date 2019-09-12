Maddox Jolie-Pitt vaguely answers some questions about Brad Pitt

Maddox Jolie-Pitt (or perhaps just Maddox Jolie now) is currently enrolled in Yonsei University in South Korea. Angelina Jolie dropped him off a few weeks ago. There was significant media interest here in America, and in South Korea. Angelina didn’t really give interviews while she was in South Korea, but she did chat with some people and those videos made it to social media. The videos were sweet because Maddox looked both embarrassed and sort of proud – he’s been Angelina Jolie’s son almost his entire life. He’s seen her fame, and he sees how she handles it. He just stood back and let his mom answer some questions and that was it.
Maybe Maddox expected that there would be more interest in hearing from HIM once his mom left South Korea. Or maybe he expected to be left alone. I don’t know. But a British-accented video-journalist (TMZ-style) got on campus this week and rushed Maddox when it looked like Madd was coming out of his dorm or maybe a class. In the video, the British guy asks Maddox some personal questions about his brothers and sisters and whether they miss him, and then the guy asks Madd about whether Brad Pitt will be visiting. Maddox’s reaction is to stay lowkey – he doesn’t push the guy away, he doesn’t yell or anything. He just answers the questions as undramatically as possible. You can see the video here – In Touch Weekly bought the rights to it.
He’s speaking out. Even though Maddox Jolie-Pitt grew up in the spotlight, his parents — Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — tried to keep his life as private as possible, especially throughout their nasty custody battle and divorce process. But now that he’s 18 years old, Maddox seems ready to open up and share his point of view on his family drama. In a video interview exclusively obtained by In Touch, Maddox gave an update on his strained relationship with his dad.
When asked if he thinks the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 55, will visit him soon on campus at the Yonsei University in Incheon, South Korea, Maddox replied, “Um, I don’t know about that … what’s happening.”
The college freshman also commented on whether or not their relationship is over for good. “Whatever happens, happens,” he said.
While Maddox seems generally unbothered, I’m bothered by this on his behalf. Don’t go to a kid’s school to ask them questions about their family. Jesus. As for Maddox’s answers… we’re basically at the three-year-anniversary of the plane incident. It’s been clear that ENTIRE time that Maddox wants nothing to do with Brad. He’s not hiding it – their estrangement is very deep.
This is disgusting. I hope the university sets some measures in place to keep him from being harassed again. If I were Angelina, I would go through the roof.
Editing to add, I am going to contact InTouch and voice my disgust at the fact that they bought this video.
I absolutely agree – it is disgusting that some journalist would bother him like that on campus and ask such deeply personal questions. I give props to Maddox that he kept his composure and seemed unbothered but Jesus, I am revolted! And yes, it’s clear there is a huge riff still with his Dad Brad Pitt – Maddox seems almost apathetic which is pretty bad (for Pitt that is). Some bad shit went down on that plane!
They need to leave this poor kid alone and let him study. He’s not in LA trying to be thirsty.
+1
He seems indifferent when it comes to Brad, which is probably worse than hatred or anger. He doesn’t seem to care at all.
This is why you don’t publish pictures of your kids and talk about them in interviews though. We’re about to see a whole generation of celebrity kids who didn’t choose to put themselves in the public eye, being treated like celebrities. The public feels entitled to information about the Jolie-Pitt kids.
Brad and Angelina should’ve protected their privacy more when they were young. We shouldn’t know what languages they’re learning and what their interests are or that Shiloh wanted to be called John.
This has nothing to do with the parents. Maddox was approached, at his school whilst he was minding his business. The University should take the appropriate measures to ensure that nothing like this happens again. The guy was being intrusive and callous to ask such a personal question. The kid went to school abroad to most likely avoid these type of occurrences. Pinning this on his parents is illogical and fuels the victim blaming narrative. Hold the perpetrator accountable. Not the victim or his parents.
Maybe Brad & Angelina shouldn’t of been so open, but there is also basic human decency in that you do not fly to south Korea & harass a child of a celeb because you want to sell that gossip. Plenty of celebs talk about their lives but they also don’t have to deal with scumbag paparazzi & tabloids. It’s these people who have no morals.
He handled that about as well as he could. I’m not sure what the purpose of that ambush was. Maddox has been in the spotlight since he was a baby. I’m sure he’s been trained to be polite and reserved when dealing with photogs. Did they think he was going to shout “I hate him. We don’t talk!”? Please. Leave that young man alone.
I can’t believe this kid was accosted at school like that. Brad should tell the press to back off his son (Maddox is still his son) since the press are doing it in his behalf.
I agree that indifference is worse than anger.
I refuse to watch or click on any links but it certainly does sound from the recap that he’s been well prepared and trained to handle these parasitic vultures. I’m sad that’s necessary, but it will certainly serve him well.
I don’t believe we know how Maddox feels about Brad based on this or anything Maddox has said, which as stated, hasn’t been much. Now he has shown no interest in seeing Brad, which does say something, but keep in mind many estranged children come back. Apparently, Don, Jr. or mini orange cheeto didn’t speak to the Orange Cheeto for almost a decade. Ivana encouraged the relationship after he was an adult, which oddly was the same kind of “gossip” now that Angie wants Maddox to find an acceptable relationship with Brad now too. Bad example cause the Trumps are the epitome of a destructive family, but still a well known one.
Who knows what will happen, but I am impressed with Maddox’s demeanor with this “journalist,” and his answers were great. If there is a chance of some type of relationship with Brad it seems at least Maddox is mature enough to deal with it. I do hope the college does something to protect him from these intrusions though. He should have regular college life,
LEAVE THAT POOR KID ALONE.
the ONE positive thing (unless he said this just to shut up that obnoxious TMZ person) is that he didn’t say he never wanted to speak to his father again. “whatever happens, happens” means, to me, that he’s at least open to forgiving Pitt. up to him, of course.