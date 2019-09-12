Duchess Meghan has been working on the SmartWorks collection since January

The Duchess of Sussex did all of the work ahead of time. Just like the Hubb Community Cookbook, Meghan figured out the best way to help her patronage, SmartWorks, she planned how it should work, she spent months organizing it and then she spent a month working with designers, SmartWorks people and retail outlets. She wanted to ensure that the launch of her collection went flawlessly, and that people understood her intention. Magazines like Vanity Fair and Harper’s Bazaar are already publishing their exclusives, and it’s clear that everyone involved was more than happy to be associated with this project:
When John Lewis head of womenswear Jo Bennett received a call from an unknown number one late January afternoon, the last person she expected on the line was the newest member of the royal family. But the Duchess of Sussex was on a mission: To bring together four of Britain’s leading affordable fashion brands to create a capsule collection of workwear, to be sold on a one-for-one basis in the name of Smart Works.
The idea was born just after Meghan became patron of the organization, which empowers disadvantaged women with the right tools and clothes to get back into the work place, at the start of the year. After listening to clients who wanted to feel comfortable and confident, the Duchess realized that while there’s never a shortage of donations (including items from her own wardrobe), Smart Works’ stock didn’t always feature every size, or classic, key staples needed to anchor an outfit. Meghan pitched the idea for a collection to the Smart Works team, including executives Juliet Hughes-Hallett and Kate Stephens, and it was an instant hit. “She wanted the basics of a capsule collection to always be available,” a source tells BAZAAR. “Pieces that were more mix and match-able rather than just one new outfit.
“She brought it to life immediately,” the source adds. “After consulting with Smart Works about their needs, she contacted bosses from each of the brands directly—cold calls!”
Today, Duchess Meghan officially launches the Smart Set, a capsule wardrobe produced in partnership with John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, Jigsaw, and designer Misha Nonoo. The five-piece collection, to be unveiled today at an in-store event at London’s flagship John Lewis store, brings together workwear essentials, including a versatile M&S crepe dress, flattering for all sizes, at just £19.50, or $24.
Omid Scobie at Bazaar seems to have gotten the biggest exclusive, although Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair also thinks she got an exclusive too. There’s a lot of similar information in all of these articles, so I guess much of it just came from a press release. What else? Meghan’s favorite piece of the collection is the perfect tote bag sold at John Lewis (which is already sold out). It comes in black or tan, and both colors need to be restocked. The tote was a Meg-specific idea too – she apparently saw that there was a gap in SmartWorks’ collection/donations for office bags big enough for a resume. Meghan also released a statement:
“Since moving to the U.K., it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organizations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the Together cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project—placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other—another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”
The only thing that bugs me is that the collection is only FIVE pieces. I get that this was always billed as a “capsule collection,” but I really hoped that we would get a good 10-12 pieces, because I feel like that would truly give us “the wardrobe basics.” Trousers, in black, navy and grey. A white button-up blouse. A light, professional sweater in multiple colors. A twinset. A pencil or A-line skirt in multiple colors. One or two tote bags. A blazer. And on and on. Also: the tagline for this project is “Not a handout, a hand, held.”
A closer look at the #SmartSetCollection pop-up launch event on the rooftop of @jlandpartners’ Oxford Street store. pic.twitter.com/o5Awa91BdC
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2019
Take a look at Meghan’s @SmartWorksHQ capsule collection -on sale now. She says: Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities & organisations on the ground doing meaningful work & to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact pic.twitter.com/b0AP6sqIt9
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) September 12, 2019
I really admire the hell out of this woman. She’s a straight up badass.
Amen to that. She is killing it, haters be damned.
Well done once again, Meghan. One thing she doesn’t do is overhype initiatives that never materialize. She just gets on with the work and produces results. I love it.
This! 100% agree. Great job, Meghan!
Go Meghan! Can’t wait for her next initiative.
This woman’s work ethic is what is rubbing the ‘we don’t work’ Royal’s up the wrong way. LOL
I don’t disagree that there’s racism in the mix for William, but I think his driving issue is that Meghan and Harry keep producing work and getting attention for it. William does not want to work, he just wants to be king, and as future king he thinks he should get all the attention.
Meghan has been about that humanitarian life since day one and it shows.
I hope she does more in the more urban areas than the others. Someone with her work ethic, someone who doesn’t just talk about all her keenness, could make such an impression!!!
Does anyone know where this collection came from? Was it a design joint venture between Meghan and Misha Nonoo?
Agree with Kaiser, a pencil skirt, white blouse, cardigan and/or twin set is much needed for this capsule collection. If this is successful then maybe Smart Works Collection 2.0 will be delivered.
ETA: Jigsaw is showing matching trousers for the blazer. The blazer & trousers comes in black & navy
Haha I said the exact same thing in my post below about the needs for a 2.0 collection. The five pieces that are there are probably very useful, but a good 5-6 more wouldn’t hurt.
It seems like each of the individual brands chose an existing garment (or from what we’ve read, new in the case of Misha Nonoo who is selling the white button down shirt) to contribute to this collaboration. They most likely chose, or let Meghan choose from, existing patterns to minimize manufacturing set-up and production costs to allow for adequate margins to donate the second item.
This. The point was to keep production costs down.
Choosing items already in production makes total sense. I just wanted the real lowdown to be correctly informed when I migrate to the Daily Fail and go after the a-hole haters!
She’s done a great job!
I agree that 5 pieces really isn’t a lot, especially when we know that they’ll probably fly out the door (the way the tote already has.) Maybe she’ll expand it at some point in the future, since this one will probably do very well? I can definitely see the need for more than just a half-dozen pieces, especially if a woman is starting from scratch and needs to build a comprehensive work wardrobe.
The launch event shows Meghan is wearing two of the pieces from the collection. Omid has it up on his Twitter. I love the fact that she was doing the cold calling.
On a shallow note – she looks FANTASTIC.
This the power of black hard work. If blacks takeover the world all problems will be solved in matter of months. That’s why white suppress black with racism. Meghan is a beacon that RF needed. Atta girl.
That’s really cool. I wonder how the pieces get given out in Smartworks- I guess they fill out a form saying which pieces they would like and then are given them once someone purchases them? Very clever. At least Smartworks will have lots of tote bags to start!
They keep coming for her and she keeps stuntin’ on them. By being exactly who she is and doing great work. So proud of her!
This is a great project, and I love that Meghan started working on it as soon as she became patron of SmartWorks. It makes me excited to see what she will do next for other patronages and organizations.
I also would like to see it expanded – a sweater, pencil skirt – but maybe if this collection is a success, they’ll launch another.
I could see this being repeated if this is a success. As her patronage, I don’t see her performing a one and done with them, but continuing to work on projects like it. Perhaps next time she will add more pieces of color. Or not! I think it’s ok either way. It seems like the aim for her and the clients are staple pieces, and this is a great and easy way to add pieces that are good for ALL skin tones and sizes and interviews. The new awareness may also make those who donate conscious of what they are donating and the need that’s out there. A total win!
This all looks really well thought out and the intent behind the collection is awesome. The rooftop launch looks beautiful. I would have loved to see maybe a skirt, a necklace or bracelet, and a pair of simple flats added in, but I think the pieces she choose are a great start for a capsule work wardrobe that works for everyone. I’m hoping that when the collection sells well (which we all know it will) she’ll expand or do another launch with them in the future.
I love her so much and this is great! I do wish the collection was a bit bigger. But I can understand the concerns.
The Vogue guest edit had the same opening gambit, Meg cold calls someone to ask for their participation. I imagine there’s probably been a little fluffing to that narrative. High powered people have most of their calls scheduled through an assistant. Even getting someone’s phone number is a to-do which probably requires multiple points of contact.
I don’t think she cold-called for vogue. She had met with the editor and then after their meeting texted him about guest-editing (I think he had asked if she would be on the cover or something.) so that was a little different.
I just bought my Misha Nonoo SmartWorks shirt – and threw in a monogrammed husband shirt for good measure. I’m excited for Meghan! I hope it is a HUGE success.