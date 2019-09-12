Kristin Cavallari fired a social media staffer after an insensitive 9/11 Instagram

How did you guys spend 9/11? I’m sure many of you volunteered, or maybe watched some of the many documentaries which seem to air every year. Maybe you just went to work, like me, and you went through your day and then some little detail set you off and suddenly a flood of memories from that day came and you were crying at your desk. Nearly every year, it’s some detail about United 93 that sets me off – all of a sudden I’ll remember the story of how the terrorists first murdered the IDF veteran Daniel Lewin and how the passengers took a vote about whether to fight to take the plane back. That gets me every time. They took a vote.
I hope very few people decided to #NeverForget 9/11 by posting a cleavage-y photo to Instagram with the message “NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember.” That’s what Kristin Cavallari did Wednesday morning. Was that the MOST insensitive thing? No, not really. But it wasn’t good. And people let her know in the comments too. So she deleted/edited that post and put a different caption. Then she fired someone on her social media team! LMAO.
Kristin Cavallari fired a social media staffer after an insensitive post about 9/11 went viral. The reality star, 32, axed the employee after the staffer posted a sexy photo of Cavallari Wednesday with the caption, “NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember,” an insider told Page Six.
“Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post,” one Instagram user commented on the photo, which shows Cavallari in a low-cut blazer with no bra. “Poor taste,” another said. “This is super insensitive,” a third person wrote. The Instagram caption has since been modified to read, “NYC for 24hrs.”
We’re told Cavallari and her team sent the photo from her appearance to promote her new collaboration with Daltile on Tuesday night with the caption “24 hours in New York City” — but the staffer took it upon herself to post the image with a modified caption without Cavallari’s knowledge and while she was in a fitting on Wednesday morning. It’s unclear how long the staffer was on the job.
What’s more shocking, the fact that Kristin did an insensitive 9/11 Insta or that she, like, has multiple people on her “social media team”? I guess I didn’t realize that Kristin was such a huge star that she would have a big, insensitive team of people. Quite the brain trust, huh. Anyway, my guess is that this poor fool got thrown under the bus for something Kristin did, or approved anyway. Someone on her staff took the photo and she was like “post it with this caption.” But whatever.
Photos courtesy of IG, WENN.
I think she should’ve taken the whole post down rather than just edit the caption. But I guess she simply couldn’t help herself and neeeeeded to show those clothes.
Yep, exactly 😒
Yikes @ that original caption/photo. I hate Instagram for this stuff…preening vanity thinly disguised as something more noble. Usually it’s “feminism” or whatever. Just say you want to show off your Photoshopped body for the follows and keep it moving. 🙄
If her E! show is any indication, she employs a lot of incompetent people. I actually like the show, but she’s pretty much always putting out fires with her very immature staff. If you only employ incompetent people, I have to conclude you’re incompetent too. She still left the pic up, so great judgment there!
That was my first reaction—wtf does she need a social media “team” for? She looks like she’s waiting for her next customer.
Exactly.
Questions:
Why is she dressed like that for a collab with a tile company?
Is “24 hours in New York City” as the caption accompanying a cleavage shot the move you want to make on 9/11? In any other city on that date, nbd.
Is KCav a bigger celeb than I thought? Because I know her as the annoying girl from Laguna Beach who grew up to marry a mediocre quarterback and was rumored to have a cocaine habit.
She has her own pretty banal reality show.
@claysandbirds posted an amazing number of tweets yesterday about the search and rescue dogs that worked the 9/11 site after the attack. I had no idea that 300 dogs worked the ruins, there are loads of pics with names and some stories. I found it a better way to remember 9/11 than the low cut cocktail dress/fashion accident that Kristen is wearing. The dress is fine, wrong room.
That was such an amazing thread. I sat there weeping whilst reading it
I really wonder if it was “a staffer.” Is she really that big/busy that she can’t manage her own IG account? I could be wrong but…seems she’s happy to throw someone under the bus for backlash, but would she give credit to the same person if something positive had gone viral? Ugh.
She does have her own social media person, since she runs her own company. She seems like someone that would want to have a person run this for her, because she feels she’s too important to do it herself.
She absolutely threw on of her team (add me to the group of people confused about why this anti-vaxxing D lister requires a team) under the bus to cover up for her completely tone deaf IG post. She doesn’t strike me as someone who has no idea what her team is doing in relation to posts on social media.
I find her so annoying and can’t believe she has a following. I think she’s thinking she’s more of a celebrity than she actually is. I hope her show is canceled.
I forgot she was an antivax goober. Yikes. I have no interest in following her on social media or buying anything she’s selling, but her personality on her show is fine and she can be funny. I don’t think the antivax stuff has been mentioned on her show, and at this point, it’s probably (hopefully) a liability. What a mess. I feel sorry for her kids and any kids or immunocompromised people they come into contact with. The antivax stuff tells me everything I need to know about her overall judgment. Her social media “team” is probably one person whose judgment is about as good as hers. On her show, she fired the social media person for her brand, so…I guess she didn’t find anyone better?
Eh. I don’t think anyone deserved to lose their job over a rather benign social media post. 9-11 was an awful day for many, but for most American’s, it’s also just another day.