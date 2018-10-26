Duchess Meghan wears Martin Grant & Veronica Beard shirtdresses in Tonga

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent all of Friday in Tonga, doing meetings with various government cabinet ministers, seeing a Tongan arts exhibition and making a visit to Tupou College. Duchess Meghan only had two costume changes – earlier in the day, she wore a dark-green-and-white striped shirtdress from Martin Grant (an Australian designer). Later in the day, she changed into another shirtdress, this time in a sky blue, by designer Veronica Beard. The Beard dress is my favorite between the two, and once again, it appears that Meghan selected her wardrobe knowing that her bump was going to “pop” during this trip, so she selected clothes with some space in the abdomen.
My least favorite part of these two looks is the fact that Meghan did a too-tight ponytail with both. I know a lot of people had issues with her “messy buns” and low-key hairstyles, but I was fine with it, because I hate the look of hair that’s pulled too tight. I also feel like this is Meghan’s IDGAF About My Hair At This Point look – there’s humidity and she’s been on the road for the better part of two weeks and she’s exhausted and the pony is probably the easiest solution.
Meanwhile, did you know that Meghan has a nickname around the palace? Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair did a hard-sell about how Meghan – rather than Kate? – is the New Diana, so much so that palace peeps call her Di 2.
As royal watchers have already noticed, Meghan is frequently making a point of honoring Diana as she embarks on her new royal life. From her wardrobe to her humanitarian work to her willingness to rip up the royal rule book, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 37-year-old duchess has been nicknamed “Di 2” at the Palace. According to a source close to the royal household: “I’ve heard the duchess is referred to as Di 2, because of the similarities to Harry’s mother. It’s meant affectionately, and I think it’s quite true—they are rather alike.”
“I’m often reminded of Diana when I photograph Meghan,” said veteran royal photographer Mark Stewart. “Their wardrobes are quite similar; Meghan loves great tailoring and block color, just like Diana did. I remember photographing Diana in Japan, when she stepped out in a red and white spotted outfit. Meghan’s wardrobe choices on this tour really remind me of Diana’s, like the red dress she wore when she arrived in Tonga. It was pure Diana, honoring the national colors of the island before Meghan had even said a word…I don’t think we’ve seen a royal like Diana until now…. Meghan has the confidence in front of the camera that Diana had, and that same love of fashion and top-end designers. Diana loved Versace; Meghan loves Givenchy. Their style is quite similar: classic, elegant, and with lots of block colors.”
Sigh… after all of those creepy throwback style homages from Kate, suddenly Buttons Come Lately Meghan is the one with the Di 2 nickname??? Did you miss the fact that Kate dressed up her son exactly like William multiple times?? What more do you want from her?!?! *Kate leaves in a huff to go shopping* No, but seriously, Harry did select a bride with a lot of natural charisma, like Diana. The camera loves Meghan, like the camera loved Diana. Meghan has high emotional intelligence, like Diana. Meghan has a screwed up family, like Diana. Let’s hope this love story is a lot better than Diana’s love story though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
I really liked the striped dress. The shaping of the top half not so much, it made her actually look large (!), but the rest was lovely. And that blue colour is fabulous on her.
Agreed. Hate the top half of the striped dress (though maybe it was such a high neck/sleeved to keep out mosquitoes? Blue shirtwaist is my favorite daytime look so far. Fits perfectly, and I’m LOVING the sleek ponytail today. Wish she kept it (or a ballerina bun) with the O de la R gown, too).
Again, my only critique is to tone down the bronzer. If she’s going heavier for the HD camera, all she has to do is remember her wedding makeup and how great she looked there w/out it!
I love her bright colored blue shirt dress, and I think she looks great in a ponytail. I was sick of the messy bun hairdo. Keep on wearing the bright colors, Meghan!
Very cute.
Love the blue dress but the second one has so much fabric it swamps her! And it’s so buttoned up… shame because the stripes are cute.
As for the hair I don’t mind tight ponytail I just have an issue with the centre part. A Grande ponytail would look so good on her.
A super high pony? No, I don’t think so. I think of children every time I see one and I don’t think it’s a flattering look to most people. I quite like her ponytail as is.
Her ponytail looks excellent, even with the center part. A Grande ponytail looks like the way a young little girl or the way teenaged cheerleaders wears their har, and wouldn’t look right on an adult in her 30′s
I like the ponytail with the center part so much I’m thinking of trying it.
I dislike a center part on anyone. Love the blue shirtdress.
It took me a while to figure out what a Grande pony tail is. I was about to Google when it hit me -Ariana Grande. And hell no. That high pony tail reminds me of how they pictured the Barbarian hordes invading the Roman Empire. Besides, it pulls the face too much and makes Ariana look like her eyes are going to pop out from the strain.
Wow, she is absolutely stunning in blue. And maybe I am a sappy romantic but I am sure that their love story will have a far happier end that Charles and Diana, who were never in love with each other (“whatever love is ….”). They way Harry and Megan look at each other? And the way their values and personalities seem to match so well? I think these two are forever.
Agreed! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😊
Everybody seems to like the blue, I love the striped. Of course, the ponytail is great. Man, if she would just brush her hair back with no part, it would be gorge. Kate seems to be at her best while pregnant…..Meghan looks pretty, but don’t think she is as big of a fan! Just my opinion, of course, but would somebody please burn that blue suit and tie that doesn’t match it of Harrys. He is a royal mess….lol. He did better the other day in a color that “suits” him, browns, tans, that family, even black. Not blue 🤦♂️
The blue dress is gorgeous. I like the striped one as well, but I LOVE the blue one. I get why she is pulling her hair straight back – she’s tired, she would rather sleep an extra 20 minutes, humidity, whatever – but I’m another one who likes her messy updos.
Not unusual that every daughter and granddaughter in law has been compared to or touted as the next Di. Even if Meghan wears her jewellery, she doesn’t give me Diana vibes through her dressing and demeanor. But of course I hope she and other young royals for that matter, take the positive aspects of Diana. Diana did not have it easy and as we know, was not happy behind the scenes. I really really hope Meghan remains happy and fulfilled, with Harry and family.
I loved Diana back in the day, but knowing more of the story now, I wish the comparisons would stop. Diana had natural charisma, but also an incredible immaturity (particularly how she leaned on her elder son). Let her daughter-in-laws find their own paths.
I don’t know if I’d call it immaturity; perhaps terrible neediness? She also did things like get involved with married men repeatedly, and telephone them relentlessly. She had many wonderful qualities as well, especially her genuine warmth and compassion. But I’m with you in wishing the comparisons would stop, already! It’s almost like people can’t accept her death still, and want an heiress apparent. You can’t bring her back, and the young princesses today should carve their own legacies and life. I’m very tired of all the comparisons.
Yes Diana was far from perfect and Kate and Meghan aren’t perfect either. The media just want to create a narrative rather than look at the real person.
I guess Im the only one that understood this very differently. I don’t think VF meant Meghan is Di2 as in she is gonna shake up the monarchy, she is gonna then have a string of lovers, then start fighting with some Harry ex lover turned into cheating buddy etc. In my reading, they meant that Meghan is Di 2 in that Meghan and and Diana share a lot of qualities. These people who refer to Meg as Di 2 might have lived during Diana era, known both women and can compare. I take this to mean that like Diana, Meghan is passionate about helping those society might consider as lost causes. Regardless of Diana’s flaws (which were many) Diana was pivotal to bringing the monarchy to the people. Before Diana, the BRF were just a bunch of white people living in their castles, supported by taxpayer money yet looking down on that very taxpayer that supports them. Diana came along and much of that changed. Now people can relate to SOME of the RF, because of Diana. I remember a interview that was done soon after Harry and Meghan visit to Bristol. One woman said that when Kate first got married, “a lot of us” were excited about a commoner marrying into that family. “We” though this is Diana 2 who will connect with common people and be relatable. “But as time went on, we were all disappointed when we realized that Kate was just like the rest of them, she is another white girl living off the dole and yet looks down on people, I can’t relate to Kate at all”. This woman said that she was very skeptical of whether ” this girl Meghan will not turn into another Kate” etc. IMO, whoever calls Meghan Di 2 sees in her what they saw in Diana, woman who had so much yet was not afraid to meet people on their level, one who is respectful of others regardless of their status. One that is compassionate and passionate about causes like homelessness, equality for all etc, which exactly was Diana’s personality. At least that’s how I read it.
It is hot as heck in Tonga, easier to wear a ponytail.
An Australian TV host, said the experience Meghan had working 16 hrs a day came in handy on this trip, and she is a trooper.
I mean no snark, they’re adorable and lovely to look at but at some point they must get cramped and sweaty hands from never letting go of each other. I don’t think I’ve held my husband’s hand in five years, since kids came along!
I was think when their child arrives, they will still find a way to hold hands. LOL
They’ll each hold the hand of Polo Baby so all three are connected.
They’re still newlyweds and in lovey dovey newlywed mode. It’s really adorable to see them holding hands all the time, but once they have to chase their running around, hyper toddler, the clinging and hand holding between the couple will end and be done with their child
Beth, I was thinking the same thing. That first year, you can’t keep your hands off of each other. The honeymoon phase is so romantic and so short lived! You have to live it to learn the phases of a marriage. They had a later start in their mid thirties and a baby right away, but love conquers all, right?!! They seem like the real deal, holding hands or not.
I’m in my 60s and my husband and I still hold hands. In fact, now that we don’t have to hold a small child’s hand (no grandkids yet!), it’s such a pleasure to do this again. Makes a trip to the mall or Home Depot a lot more pleasant.
@Who are these People…..sounds like you are looking forward to grandkids like me before we get too old to be able to bend down and play with them.
Agreed. My husband and I just started our empty-nesting phase. We’re bringing back the hand-holding and sex in the afternoon from the early years of our marriage. M&H have that glow. It’s the only thing I have in common with Meg.
Aww this makes me sad, Beth…I hope it’s not an autobiographical comment…find the time to hold hands!!
Amanduh, sometimes you have to let go of your hubby’s hand and grab the kids’ hands! It’s still love, it just comes with responsibility. Then you get to @Who ARE These People’s station in life and can hold hands again! @historybuff: Afternoon delight! My kind of girl!
This makes no sense?! I have both and still do both – hold kids’ hands and hubby’s hand. They’re not mutually exclusive…they shouldn’t be! Grow together, not apart…
Well I’m almost 8 months pregnant with twins, holding onto my two year old….just walking is an accomplishment @Amanduh 🤰😊
Aww congrats Nancy!! I think we’re speaking different languages: Im figuratively speaking in this context. Holding hands can nurture the relationship though…literally and figuratively!
https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/blog/emotional-fitness/201304/ways-whys-nurture-your-relationship
I’d be pretty impressed if you’re literally holding everyone’s hand at the same time! Good luck to you and your family! Very exciting time for you
C’mon and OWN your snarkiness! This is Celebitchy, after all!
Yup that blue is stunning, I hope she does repeat the outfit back in the UK.
Kate dressed up George as William in the same way Diana dressed William up like Charles. It was more about tradition than personal taste. Kate has sometimes modeled herself after Diana, but more often she’s used the Queen and Queen Mother. It’s the press that want another Diana not the Royals. This nickname must be the KP incompetents idea. They really need to stop it. Diana was Diana. Meghan should be allowed to be Meghan. Building Meghan up as Di 2 will only cause problems. There are already people trying to say that Chelsy is Harry’s Camilla even though that’s clearly far from the truth.
Most of the time she looks like she is actually enjoying what she is doing at these events and that she is making a real connection to people, that’s what’s so Diana about her. For whatever reason, Kate does not give off the same vibe, she gives off more of a “politely interested” vibe.
For what its worth, I think Kate has done that intentionally. She is the future Queen, whereas the Duke & Duchess of Sussex are the cooler, people’s couple, for want of a better word.
I don’t think it is intentional. I think she is too careful and doesn’t want to be ridiculed by the royals or scolded by William. So she puts on more of a careful guard than politely interested. Edward gives me politely interested vibes. Anne is business like. Don’t think they’re all very sociably warm but they just rack up the numbers in return.
As I have said many times before, the RF did not want another Diana, it took them a very long time to recover from the Diana era, and so along with her mother Kate went out of her way to show that she was nothing like Diana, and was not going to rock the RF. So she appeared demure and obedient, uninterested in high fashion, remember those knee length tweed suits she was always wearing to meet the royals during their early courtship, similar to what the Queen wears? It was only when she knew she had William in the bag that the skirts got shorter.
Unfortunately in her quest to be unlike Diana, Kate has muffled her true personality which we have yet to see. But if Meghan continues to steal the limelight I think we are going to see a re launched Kate, which is actually underway. No way will Meghan get away with outshining Kate.
Yep. But two women who both have charisma and genuine interest in people does not a 2nd coming make. Like, Meg is older than Di ever got to be and they’ve lived extremely different lives in very different time periods.
You said it all Bettyrose. Meg is older than Di ever got to be. People always want to compare and it’s impossible. Diana is now legendary because of how she lived and died. She was a unique woman. Meghan has her own charm and gives the Royals a bubbly personality, which you don’t expect from them. What the two have in common is their love of Harry.
Katie Nicholl is full of it. I don’t think staffers/courtiers call either Kate or Meghan “Di 2”.
I certainly hope not because it’s creepy beyond belief.
THANK YOU!!
Most of the Royal reporters are full of it.
That heifer, Ingrid Seward is changing her tune about about Meghan, after worrying about her not knowing which fork to use at dinner.
Best she’s looked all tour!!!
Fits, beautiful color, flattering, makeup is less bronzy or more blended. And she looks relaxed.
Di 2 around the palace is definitely not a compliment. I don’t believe it for a second.
Plus, just creepy
Yeah, I was going to say, I’m not sure Di 2 is 100% a compliment given everything that happened behind the scenes. But I’d guess it’s a mostly new staff there at this point and they’re hopefully only drawing comparisons to Diana’s great qualities. I wish they would knock it off with the Diana comparisons in general, though. They’re three very different women!
Do the royals want another Diana? She seemed more than they could handle.
“Meghan loves great tailoring” – actually this is one of our biggest gripes about her! Has he seen her? lol.
Meghan has yet to meet a tailor she wants to employ. Her clothes are often beautiful but ill-fitted, and were so even before she became pregnant.
I hadn’t noticed it until this week and all the coverage of Megan and her good for nothing sister, but she (Megan, that is) was right when she said she had the “Markle nose”. They share facial similarities (esp the nose) but Megan has the advantage of having a better disposition as well as the massive advantage of having her mother’s good genes to make sure she didn’t quite get the entire “Markle face”. This is a compliment, by the way, before anyone jumps down my throat for suggesting that half sisters share some common features.
I think Harry and Meghan have similar noses: a little Bob Hope ski jump! I think they’re adorable, BTW.
I noticed Meghan’s nose when she does profiles. Never really noticed Harry’s before. I know she has freckles too. How can she be 37!!!
I love the ponytail, it makes her face the center of attention. And she is so pretty
her pony tail would look way better without the center part
I like the ponytail lol
What brand of shoes is Meghan wearing with the Veronica Beard dress? They are GORGEOUS.
Banana Republic.
She just looks so beautiful. Both looks are winners and are the right style for her.
The pony tail is great. Shows off that beautiful face. She is exquisite.
I like the ponytail too, but I hope she’s working some serious moisture treatments for her poor hair. Humidity reveals all when it comes to naturally curly hair.
She’s so beautiful. In Toga she wore some of the best dresses of the tour.
Love her, she’s beautiful, smart, and seems to love her Work. I just hope that she stop with the bronzer…it’s Too much 😔
I guess I must be in the minority, I hate shirt dresses of any length. I don’t know why, maybe because I am not fond of the buttons running down the entire dress I just think it looks stupid. Out of the two I think I prefer the striped one’s bottom half (the high neckline reminds me of a priest and the top is really tight on Meghan it’s like she’s busting out of it). Meghan looks great in the blue color but that silhouette has always reminded me of a shapeless sack. I also don’t like the two front slits. I remember Kate wearing a similar dress once and I really hated it.
As for Meghan’s wardrobe, the only thing she has incorporated of Diana’s is her jewelry like the aquamarine ring and the butterfly earrings etc. I really don’t think their styles are all that similar?? Kate is the one constantly copying Diana outfits.
I loved both dresses. She looked sophisticated, fresh and youthful.
Her bun did not look tight, to me. The messy bun needed to go away and should stay away.
I love that blue Veronica Beard dress! Reducing the size of the front slits was a great move and I like the result so much better than the original!
I’m gonna need a tutorial on how she ties the waist tie so artfully – especially on the blue dress
Yes! Did you notice how she tied it in the back on the trench coat in Australia? Wish I had a stylist too.
Love the blue dress, want it for next summer in every color.
I heard Meghan straightened her textured hair with Keratin treatments. Is this something she can continue while pregnant? I see some of her natural texture growing in at the roots, just curious!
Always interested in how she keeps her hair so straight and curious about the maintenance on that..
She looks more and more like her mother as her pregnancy progresses!
They both seem so connected to the audience and in the moment.. Lovely to see that..
I despise the nickname Di 2. I’m superstitious and all I hear is die too. No!
Eww, I never heard that, but it is definitely twisted. They are nothing alike, nothing. I’m sure Harry would shudder if he heard that. Let the woman be herself and let Princess Diana rest in peace.
This blue is such a lovely color on her! And her pony tail her with the middle part looks very chic–yet practical.
I love this blue colour. The style not as much but the colour is the best. I think Diana had absolutely the best style instincts of anyone in the Royal Family. When I see old pictures of her I can see the faultless fit and tailoring, the spot-on style. She always looked fabulous. With Meghan, I love her trousers, shirts, blazers and high heels. None of her dresses have really appealed to me yet. She’s got good shoe-game while poor Diana wore flats a lot so as not to tower over Charles.
I like the sleek ponytail. Nice to see her change her hairstyle once in a while.
I love that blue dress. Gorgeous!
I can see someone remarking in a nice way about some similarities, but I certainly hope they’re not actually calling her Di 2.
I am so tired of wealthy elites telling the rest of us how to live our lives. If Harry is worried about the environment then stop flying around. Really the millions spent on Kate, William, the queen, Harry, Megan etc is just ridiculous. Then they have the audacity to tell us to watch our carbon foot print. Makes me crazy. Much as I don’t mind Megan and I think that she is helping the monarchy in some ways it makes me a bit sick the fawning over her because she married a prince. Not a good message to send to young girls. The true one to talk up would be the one that left him and became a lawyer. And we wonder why young girls are just not getting it. Look no further than this.
Well, young girls should look up to the women in their lives before they look up to any female celebrity that they don’t know personally.
Dr. Phil said that a child’s role model is the same sex parent. ITA.
