Duchess Meghan wears Martin Grant & Veronica Beard shirtdresses in Tonga

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent all of Friday in Tonga, doing meetings with various government cabinet ministers, seeing a Tongan arts exhibition and making a visit to Tupou College. Duchess Meghan only had two costume changes – earlier in the day, she wore a dark-green-and-white striped shirtdress from Martin Grant (an Australian designer). Later in the day, she changed into another shirtdress, this time in a sky blue, by designer Veronica Beard. The Beard dress is my favorite between the two, and once again, it appears that Meghan selected her wardrobe knowing that her bump was going to “pop” during this trip, so she selected clothes with some space in the abdomen.

My least favorite part of these two looks is the fact that Meghan did a too-tight ponytail with both. I know a lot of people had issues with her “messy buns” and low-key hairstyles, but I was fine with it, because I hate the look of hair that’s pulled too tight. I also feel like this is Meghan’s IDGAF About My Hair At This Point look – there’s humidity and she’s been on the road for the better part of two weeks and she’s exhausted and the pony is probably the easiest solution.

Meanwhile, did you know that Meghan has a nickname around the palace? Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair did a hard-sell about how Meghan – rather than Kate? – is the New Diana, so much so that palace peeps call her Di 2.

As royal watchers have already noticed, Meghan is frequently making a point of honoring Diana as she embarks on her new royal life. From her wardrobe to her humanitarian work to her willingness to rip up the royal rule book, it’s perhaps no surprise that the 37-year-old duchess has been nicknamed “Di 2” at the Palace. According to a source close to the royal household: “I’ve heard the duchess is referred to as Di 2, because of the similarities to Harry’s mother. It’s meant affectionately, and I think it’s quite true—they are rather alike.” “I’m often reminded of Diana when I photograph Meghan,” said veteran royal photographer Mark Stewart. “Their wardrobes are quite similar; Meghan loves great tailoring and block color, just like Diana did. I remember photographing Diana in Japan, when she stepped out in a red and white spotted outfit. Meghan’s wardrobe choices on this tour really remind me of Diana’s, like the red dress she wore when she arrived in Tonga. It was pure Diana, honoring the national colors of the island before Meghan had even said a word…I don’t think we’ve seen a royal like Diana until now…. Meghan has the confidence in front of the camera that Diana had, and that same love of fashion and top-end designers. Diana loved Versace; Meghan loves Givenchy. Their style is quite similar: classic, elegant, and with lots of block colors.”

[From Vanity Fair]

Sigh… after all of those creepy throwback style homages from Kate, suddenly Buttons Come Lately Meghan is the one with the Di 2 nickname??? Did you miss the fact that Kate dressed up her son exactly like William multiple times?? What more do you want from her?!?! *Kate leaves in a huff to go shopping* No, but seriously, Harry did select a bride with a lot of natural charisma, like Diana. The camera loves Meghan, like the camera loved Diana. Meghan has high emotional intelligence, like Diana. Meghan has a screwed up family, like Diana. Let’s hope this love story is a lot better than Diana’s love story though.

