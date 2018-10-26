Megyn Kelly’s ‘Today’ hour has been canceled for racist trickery, low viewership

Black Santa came early, y’all! Maybe The Great Pumpkin is responsible for this turn of events, Charlie Brown. As it turns out, Megyn Kelly won’t even stick around NBC until December. Her racist trickery this week over Halloween blackface was apparently the straw that broke the camel’s back. Megyn wasn’t on air on Thursday, and sources now say that she’s as good as gone:

Megyn Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour has been canceled, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. The news comes just 48 hours after she received immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface earlier this week. “They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source says. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.” Two additional sources insist that Kelly has not been fired from NBC completely (and she herself has not been told the network’s final decision), but her 9 a.m. show “is most likely over.”

[From People]

CNN reported yesterday that Megyn’s exit wasn’t solely about the blackface segment, it was “two years of pent-up bitterness and backbiting about Megyn Kelly [finally coming] to a head.” Plus, she was losing the network money and viewership – her ratings were way down, and she’s just plain unlikeable, on screen and in person.

Now, the bad news: first of all, it’s pretty much guaranteed that Megyn will leave NBC a very wealthy woman. Her contract with NBC was crazy, and even though they’re pulling the plug early, she’ll likely get the full $69 million from her contract, if not even more as part of her “exit package.” Plus, she’s holding something over their heads: she knows NBC grossly mishandled the Harvey Weinstein story done by Ronan Farrow. And maybe there’s something else too.

Megyn Kelly wants Ronan Farrow in the room when her legal team meets with NBC execs. “Megyn Kelly’s litigator Bryan Freedman is meeting with NBC execs [Friday] and has requested that Ronan Farrow attend, so he can be a witness,” a source told Page Six. After NBC’s reluctance to run Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein exposé (which ultimately ran in the New Yorker), Farrow, 30, and NBC News Chairman Andy Lack engaged in a public dispute. During their spat, Farrow claimed he took his story to the New Yorker because NBC tried to block the story from going to air and print. In September on “Megyn Kelly Today,” the 47-year-old host asked that NBC hire an outside firm to determine how it handled Farrow’s reporting on Weinstein. “There’s the question of the faith and confidence of the public in the reporting of NBC on matters involving itself,” she said. “For me, as a lawyer, it’s always better if you just send it outside. And then people can have more faith in it.”

[From Page Six]

If this is purely a cynical power move, it’s a pretty good one. She is a racist trick, but she also was NOT wrong about NBC’s inability to investigate itself. If she’s really demanding that Ronan Farrow be in the room, I feel like she’s got more up her sleeve than merely “you screwed over Farrow with the Weinstein story.”

Also: Vanity Fair reports that Megyn wants to come back to Fox News, and she’s been wanting that for months. So much so that she possibly manufactured this blackface crisis to burnish her deplorable credentials. If so, that makes perfect f–king sense.