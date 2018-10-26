Megyn Kelly’s ‘Today’ hour has been canceled for racist trickery, low viewership

Black Santa came early, y’all! Maybe The Great Pumpkin is responsible for this turn of events, Charlie Brown. As it turns out, Megyn Kelly won’t even stick around NBC until December. Her racist trickery this week over Halloween blackface was apparently the straw that broke the camel’s back. Megyn wasn’t on air on Thursday, and sources now say that she’s as good as gone:
Megyn Kelly’s 9 a.m. Today show hour has been canceled, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE. The news comes just 48 hours after she received immense backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface earlier this week.
“They’re contacting the staff and reassigning everyone today. Everyone’s being told that they still have a home here, but it won’t be on Megyn’s show,” one source says. “They haven’t made an official announcement about the show, but everyone knows what it means when they’re being moved somewhere else. The show is clearly over.”
Two additional sources insist that Kelly has not been fired from NBC completely (and she herself has not been told the network’s final decision), but her 9 a.m. show “is most likely over.”
CNN reported yesterday that Megyn’s exit wasn’t solely about the blackface segment, it was “two years of pent-up bitterness and backbiting about Megyn Kelly [finally coming] to a head.” Plus, she was losing the network money and viewership – her ratings were way down, and she’s just plain unlikeable, on screen and in person.
Now, the bad news: first of all, it’s pretty much guaranteed that Megyn will leave NBC a very wealthy woman. Her contract with NBC was crazy, and even though they’re pulling the plug early, she’ll likely get the full $69 million from her contract, if not even more as part of her “exit package.” Plus, she’s holding something over their heads: she knows NBC grossly mishandled the Harvey Weinstein story done by Ronan Farrow. And maybe there’s something else too.
Megyn Kelly wants Ronan Farrow in the room when her legal team meets with NBC execs.
“Megyn Kelly’s litigator Bryan Freedman is meeting with NBC execs [Friday] and has requested that Ronan Farrow attend, so he can be a witness,” a source told Page Six. After NBC’s reluctance to run Farrow’s Harvey Weinstein exposé (which ultimately ran in the New Yorker), Farrow, 30, and NBC News Chairman Andy Lack engaged in a public dispute. During their spat, Farrow claimed he took his story to the New Yorker because NBC tried to block the story from going to air and print.
In September on “Megyn Kelly Today,” the 47-year-old host asked that NBC hire an outside firm to determine how it handled Farrow’s reporting on Weinstein.
“There’s the question of the faith and confidence of the public in the reporting of NBC on matters involving itself,” she said. “For me, as a lawyer, it’s always better if you just send it outside. And then people can have more faith in it.”
If this is purely a cynical power move, it’s a pretty good one. She is a racist trick, but she also was NOT wrong about NBC’s inability to investigate itself. If she’s really demanding that Ronan Farrow be in the room, I feel like she’s got more up her sleeve than merely “you screwed over Farrow with the Weinstein story.”
Also: Vanity Fair reports that Megyn wants to come back to Fox News, and she’s been wanting that for months. So much so that she possibly manufactured this blackface crisis to burnish her deplorable credentials. If so, that makes perfect f–king sense.
Black Santa says neener neener Megan!
(For context since there been angry newbs here making weird nasty comments, Megan here had a whole show when on Fox about how Santa could only be white)
Don’t forget Jesus, the white-skinned, blue-eyed, blonde-haired Middle Eastern Jew.
Yes. That pitiful, avoidable foolishness that fell out of her mouth was designed to divide. Made the racists feel legitimate again by doing it on national TV. Cause if its on TV its “real”. Eye rolls to the grave.
Let’s be honest – its the latter that is getting her fired (the low viewership), not the blackface comments. I’m sure overall she was probably not well-received at NBC. You cant spend years being the female face of Fox News and then just expect to become a well respected journalist because you asked one hard question of Trump during a debate.
Right!? She’s the perfect deplorable, those are Megyn’s people and she knows it.
I hate that NBC tried to give her, and her awful opinions an air of legitimacy. Honestly, it’s the right move for them, but far too late.
How much do you wanna bet that Faux hires her back?
@ Kitten
Apparently, Faux news have taken a hard pass on Megyn Kelly.
(Schadenfreude alert!) 😬😬😬
Delicious, if true.
Faux was mad at her when she left, and I think they’ve stayed mad.
Of course – if she was making NBC money, they’d turn a blind eye. Just ask Matt Lauer’s victims about that.
Also, though I want NBC to have to answer for their shittiness, I kind of hope Ronan tells her to get lost and doesn’t help her. She doesn’t deserve it.
Ronan is a serious journalist. Why the hell would be in the room when she gets fired?
100%. NBC was waiting for a reason to let her go but they’re still going to have to pay. Now with roger Ailes dead she probably wants to go back to Fox. But will the deplorables accept her back after she upset DT?
Serves NBC right for hiring her and throwing stupid money at her. She won’t go down quietly, but at least she’ll be gone. And of course she’ll go back to Faux News, she shouldn’t left it to begin with! She belongs with the official state propaganda channel for the racists.
Yeah, it was insane cynical of them to even hire her to begin with.
I wonder how Ronan Farrow feels about being dragged into her mess.
If I were Ronan Farrow, I’d pull an “I don’t know her,” and not sit in with her and NBC. Hell, I’m not sure what exactly he’d do in that situation. Glower at her bosses?
Not surprised
I’m not either. I knew this would happen.
Score one for Meghan.
How NBC made such a one sided contract is beyond me
It seems like so many news organizations jumped on the Trumpmania train and hired deplorables to show they were being “fair and balanced”. Trying to lure those Trump supporters away from Fox News failed bigly cause all it did was cause organizations to lose truly good talented people (like Tamron Hall). Megan’s taking her unearned millions and hightailing it back to Fox so she can resume being the unfettered racist she truly is.
Nah, I don’t think so. She can’t compel him to be a part of her meeting.
one, she probably wants Ronan to write some sympathetic piece about how she’s being treated this way because she’s a woman.
two, she will be treated as a returning hero at Fox, because she was fired for “not kowtowing to the PC police.”
It’s frustrating that she is such a garbage person and will still end up winning.
Team No One, unfortunately.
As much as she deserves no money whatsoever, NBC DOES deserve to lose 50 million dollars for knowingly hiring this racist trick in the first place. Too bad she can’t be forced to give any money she gets in this lawsuit to migrant children forcibly separated from their parents.
It makes me sick that she’s going to get this pile of money to go back to the place she probably never wanted to leave in the first place. 45 ought to be offering her a job any minute. I’m guessing he’s suddenly not going to be so repugnant to her once she’s back at Fox.
So confused about the Ronan Farrow thing, how can she make him be involved, what if he doesn’t want to be in the room with her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder about that, too.
Don’t get me wrong – I am happy to see her humiliated and ousted from whatever job she has, but the way I see it, she’ll bounce back in no time, walk away with a pile of money and end up being the White house speaker for Trump 2020-2024, because that’s the world we live in.
please don’t speak dump 2020-2024 into existence!!!
IMO they should never have hired her in the first place. Despite the pretty face, this person is simply a soulless racist as seen on on Fox. Did Andy Lack really think she’d leave her Foxcentric views at the door? She’s trash.
“Pretty face.” Eye of the beholder for sure.
I have to say, I’m always surprised when this woman is referred to as pretty or attractive…….she has such a mean, hard, pinched face…..I would need some insanely strong viagra to move things if I were a guy.
But that’s just me, obviously. Other people obviously think differently.
It’s the feminine equivalent of the “Is he cute or is he just tall and white?” test! “Is she really pretty or is she just blond and white and wearing lots of makeup?”
Andy Lack is behind a lot of stupid decisions lately, including stopping Ronan Farrow from moving forward with the Weinstein story. Why does this guy still have a job??
As a labor attorney, there is absolutely no legal reason that would require NBC to allow anyone but Megyn and her attorney into that meeting.
Thank you for answering that. It seems like a very bizarre move and as I said above, I wonder how Farrow feels about this. Glad to hear he won’t have to be involved.
Right? And I can’t imagine Ronan agreeing to it, given this dispute has nothing to do with him.
IMO this was a set up NCB wanted to get rid of her because of low ratings and she wasn’t worth the money . They had the producers (who normally come up with show ideas) come up with the Halloween/blackface topic because they knew racist and obtuse Meghan would not be able to help herself and bwoy did she deliver.
Crank up the outrage machine and NCB can position themselves as the good guys when they knew from Day 1 who Meghan Kelly was .
Both NCB and Kelly are No good.
She was even showing surprise when Melissa Rivers said people couldn’t dress up in Nazi costumes. Her face registered total befuddlement. She thinks there is absolutely nothing wrong with that either.
Her face always seems to capture the look of total befuddlement! I love that word LP!! Go Sox………..
Thanks, Nancy. Wearing my lucky Sox earrings and bracelets. Doing my part. Go Sox!
Good for you! I honestly am rooting for Boston because of you! You are such a sports enthusiast and so true and devoted to your city, it’s inspiring. You guys are going to take it for sure! ⚾🥇
This whole thing seems fishy to me. I mean, did she really think she could say something like that on TV and get away with it? And the way she said it was like she was so confused why you couldn’t do it anymore. Is she seriously that naive? I feel like this plus the n word needs no explanation. I would never have the thought of doing either. I dont see how someone who has been on TV so long would think they could say something like that. I wonder if it was a stunt to get herself off the show
I had commented the other day that it seemed like either Megyn or NBC was trying to get out of the deal.
She will be back at Fox by late winter/spring 2019. Just watch
I don’t see how NBC signed her to her initial contract without a non-compete of at least 2 years. I think she’ll write a book and do a speaking tour on conservative media, then be back in late 2020/early 2021.
I heard a radio story about it yesterday and apparently she claims she had no idea about the history of blackface. For someone supposedly as educated and experienced not to mention as highly paid as she is, that seems really hard to fathom. And as the reporter said, ignorance is not a valid defense.
I wonder if she thought she was progressive compared to the deplorables, then she got on NBC not realizing how out of touch she really is.
I’m a year younger than Megyn, and it was *not* acceptable to wear blackface as a kid, at all. In the late 1970′s – early 1980′s, we dressed up in those plastic masks and tunics that you bought at the Dime Store, usually superheroes, cartoons, or science fiction characters: Mental Floss has some good photos.
http://mentalfloss.com/article/59428/15-halloween-costumes-1970s
Blackface was and is 100% Pure, Grade-A Minstrel Show, and is off-limits for the same reason we don’t have Little Black Sambo on the Cartoon Network, or separate water fountains at NBC Studios.
Omg, while reading, I was excitedly opening my early dumb-blackface-blonde-gets-the-boot present until I got to the end. Do you really think this could’ve been manufactured? That she knew all along she was gone girl and needed a way out of the building with a pretty parachute? I actually think you’re right. It makes so much more sense than her sitting at a table with white people defending blackface. And if it’s true? She’s oh so much more evil than dumb. Damn.
Who knows with this narcissist. I tend to think she really is a dim, self centered person who has been told her entire life she is special and smart.
But it was clear to most that she was never going to make the transition to a more mainstream audience. She’s a Fox personality, and I’m sure she never reads, she never prepares beyond hearing gossip and regurgitating it. For a lawyer she seems pretty simpleminded and ignorant.
The only reason NBC hired her in the first place was because she talked back to trump. At the time, maybe people thought she was changing…..a Fox blonde had the audacity to swerve from the programmed Stepford anchor. But alas, I think she was offended because she was personally attacked and couldn’t handle it. She never changed. She is as right and white as they come.
I don’t think so. If she had manufactured this I don’t believe she would have went on her show the next morning, crying and claiming she knew why she was wrong now that the history of blackface had been explained to her. But then again, Joanna is correct; who knows with this narcissist.
I saw this pointed out elsewhere, but she told Pastor Mark Burns back in 2016 while she was still on Fox that blackface was not acceptable. 2016! On Fox! So yes, completely disingenuous.
See? Mah gawd. Manipulating, duplicitous wicked witch of America.
Well, damn. That’s the story.
Thank you! I knew she would have weighed in on it at some point previously.
Yes, I think she’s manufacturing a crisis to get more money from them. I also think she’s already got some new show in process. She’s like that hand that pops back out from the grave, just when you think it’s defeated.
her nose is horror
I can’t stop staring at it. It’s kind of a wicked witch look.
I kind of agree about the black face discussion/defense being manufactured (but I also think she wholeheartedly meant what she said) as a way of being released from her contract. Hasn’t she been unhappy at NBC for almost as long as she’s been there? She couldn’t quit because then she wouldn’t get paid her full contract, so cue the racist bullshit and stir up some controversy & outrage, and poof! She gets to walk away from the company she allegedly hates working for all the way to the bank.
Bye Felicia.
Nothing about her ever fit the feel good daytime slot. She is too hardened and direct – the biggest mistake she made was turning down the 9 pm slot at CNN. I mean, it’s not all a bust, she’s going to make bank…but she will lose relevance.
How does Andy Lack still have a job? He tried, and failed miserably, to reinvent NBC News and affiliate stations, into baby Fox. Know your audience. He brought on Greta Van Susteran wanted to cancel Lawrence O’Donnell’s show on MSNBC and brought on Meghan Kelly. No one who watches NBC wanted to see that woman’s face on their television.
omg I forgot about the Greta show. You’re right.
Don’t forget that twerp, Hugh Hewitt.
This talentless hack was making an obscene amount of money. If knowing her history, they gave her a contract without clauses, Lack needs to be fired.
Then again, Lack needs to be fired anyway..
I’m so happy for those of us who watch NBC, but sick that people’s feelings were hurt by her latest insensitive remarks. Ok NBC, here is your chance to find a funny, engaging, interesting, kind person to host a decent talk/variety show. Don’t be dumbasses this time.
She was on this morning…..
I heard they are playing reruns
I realized NBC was a $h!t show after the way they handled Conan O’Brien’s exit from The Tonight Show and brought back Jay Leno. Conan hadn’t even had the job for a year and they brought back Jay (who hadn’t wanted to step down to begin with) for higher ratings. They eventually had Jay retire a few years later and replaced him with the very unfunny Jimmy Fallon. While I enjoy the skits on Jimmy’s show, he is such a terrible interviewer, his affected fake laughter drives me nuts when he fawns over his guests (like infamously touching Trump’s hair).
After that debacle, it was the Ann Curry vs. Matt Lauer thing. And now this. Megyn Kelly has never really bothered me all that much mostly because I didn’t really pay attention to her. But even I knew she was problematic and when NBC hired her I knew it was an experiment that would fail. If anything Ann Curry should be the one hosting her show as she is the one who always enjoyed the human interest stuff I feel? All I know is I would never want to work at NBC if I ever worked in television. (I actually work quite close to their offices near Rockefeller Center, I pass by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show entrance all the time on my way to work.)
NBC is getting what they deserve. It’s just a shame that it’s to her benefit. But, you know. Sleep with dogs, expect fleas.
Yep, the disgraced Brian Williams followed by the sleeze Matt Lauer. I used to watch NBC but switched over to ABC, Good Morning America. Much better show. In the evening, it’s the beautiful David Muir. Meghan will get her 48 hours cable time and probably disappear. She was booted off the far right Fox and the somewhere in the middle NBC, no place left to go. Maybe co-anchor with Maury!!
It’s not like Megyn (god, I hate how she spells her name) was a champion for the women in Ronan’s expose. Let’s be real, she probably has more in common with the multitude of white women who didn’t believe CBF because she “waited so long to come forward.” Why the eff would Ronan feel any obligation to be privy to the negotiations vis a vis her exit?
I can’t even get worked up over this. Another mediocre white women who gets stuff handed to her on a silver platter, oodles of money, and still manages to fail. And she’ll continue to get chance after chance and no money mo money – also water is wet.
Haha!
WhenEVA I think of Megyn Kelly, I think of the lyrics from Henley’s iconic song “Dirty Laundry”…
We got the bubble-headed-bleach-blond
Who comes on at five
She can tell you ’bout the plane crash with a gleam in her eye
It’s interesting when people die
Give us dirty laundry
Kelly is SMART…and she’s the type of person who is going to go into a situation and find out where ALL THE BONES ARE BURIED! She’s a “Bone Collector”…and she knows how to leverage and exploit the HECK out of those bones to ensure she’s always on the rise…and I know she got ALL the tea…on Matt and Ronan…as those are the two biggest current bones in NBCs closet (we THANK!)
HOWEVA…she’s not used to building or cultivating an audience…because she never HAD to at Fox…with their built in…SIGH…audience…so she discovered that she couldn’t hack it in the big leagues due to the fact that she’s unpleasant and unpalatable for massive consumption…
So I wouldn’t be surprised if she orchestrated this whole thing to go running back to Fox where she will be able to preach to the built in audience about how horrible the liberal media is…yada, yada, yada…
It will be interesting to see if Ronan let’s himself get pulled into her BS…cause THAT will do NOTHING but bring his cache WAY DOWN!
Y’all gotta check out the new photos of Charlize Theron on set as Megan Kelly. It’s scarily spot on.
Why do women whittle their noses down to nothin. It looks so stupid. Her face is seriously messed up.
I’m glad she’s fired, but she’s walking away with a ginormous almost $100M payday. She is not losing in this situation in the least.
She still gets to keep all the goodies for being a racist shill AND act like a victim of the “pc police.”
I want her money taken AND she gets fired.
I don’t have enough middle fingers for her AND NBC.
On social media it’s wild to see how many people are lamenting that you just can’t say ANYTHING in America without the gosh darn liberals coming after ya.
You can say almost anything. Just don’t be a racist a-hole.
Bye heffa!
Matt Lauer systematically sexually abusing women for decades is OK, but Megyn Kelley blackface was what got HER fired?? Oooookaaaayyyy Today show. Good to know which direction your moral compass is pointed. I think she is vile, don’t get me wrong!!
“black santa came early!” lmao
i can’t believe **how much** she was getting paid… $50 million for two years!
seriously, it could have been the equivalent salary of **five hundred** talented investigative journalists (how badly they are needed!!!) during that same time period!!
and she won’t even have to turn in any actual work for that money!!! disgraceful.
lol the type of tone-deaf, hypocritical conservative who likely has no respect for labor laws but will likely be leaning on them heavily!!
