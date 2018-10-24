Megyn Kelly really doesn’t get why it’s racist to do blackface for Halloween

I have resolved to stop complaining about my least favorite holiday, Halloween, so much this year. For some reason, my Halloween-hate was really strong last year. Maybe it had something to do with… Trump, or just a general unpleasant, toxic mood around the country. But this year, I haven’t been as bothered by Halloween stuff, I think because this year, Halloween has felt pretty muted, maybe because we’re all waiting for the midterms? I’m expecting a lot of parties this weekend and a lot of coverage about B-List Celebrity Who Wore A Racist Costume. Speaking of, Megyn Kelly’s Today Show hour featured a roundtable of white people debating about whether it’s racist to do blackface for Halloween. Shock of all shocks, Megyn Kelly remembers a simpler time, when white people could temporarily adopt someone’s race as a costume and no one (white) ever had any problems.

Megyn Kelly wonders what the big deal is about blackface pic.twitter.com/07yvYDuAYe — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) October 23, 2018

Good lord, do they even hear themselves? Did they even have a moment of “whoa, maybe this conversation shouldn’t be between four white people?” I’m not trying to paint them all with the same brush though – Jenna Bush and Melissa Rivers aren’t really saying anything too offensive, but the optics are the same: white people talking about whether they should care that their racist costumes might offend a non-white people. And Megyn Kelly just kept on storming right ahead – she wasn’t even playing devil’s advocate or anything, this is really how she thinks. She really believes that in the olden days, when she was a kid, it was totally fine to wear blackface. She really doesn’t see anything wrong with Countess LuAnn wearing a Diana Ross costume with blackface or any of it. She really misses the time when everyone could just wear whatever race as a “costume.” Oh, and you might have missed the part where she compared “whiteface” to blackface. Girl, stop.

Hours after the segment – which went viral for all the wrong reasons – Megyn did apologize:

“One of the wonderful things about my job is that I get the chance to express and hear a lot of opinions. Today is one of those days where listening carefully to other points of view, including from friends and colleagues, is leading me to rethink my own views,” Kelly began in her email. “When we had the roundtable discussion earlier today about the controversy of making your face look like a different race as part of a Halloween costume, I suggested that this seemed okay if done as part of this holiday where people have the chance to make themselves look like others. The iconic Diana Ross came up as an example. To me, I thought, why would it be controversial for someone dressing up as Diana Ross to make herself look like this amazing woman as a way of honoring and respecting her?” Kelly acknowledged that she now realizes “that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry. The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep.” She admitted that she’s “never been a [politically correct] kind of person — but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age. Particularly on race and ethnicity issues which, far from being healed, have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year. This is a time for more understanding, love, sensitivity and honor, and I want to be part of that. I look forward to continuing that discussion.” She concluded by telling the NBC News staff that she is “honored to work with all of you every day.”

[From People]

I get the feeling that Megyn thought it would be somehow better if she made some kind of long-winded, wordy apology instead of just doing a mass email saying “OMG I’m so sorry I was a racist fool this morning, I will try to do better.” And is it really a matter of “sensitivity” or “political correctness” to say “hey, can you not do this horribly racist thing?” Jesus Christ. She’s basically insulting people and calling them snowflakes for being offended by her racist bitchery.