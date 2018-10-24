Rebecca Gayheart: ‘You need to be able to take care of yourself & never depend on a man’

Rebecca, Eric and their girls in June, 2017
US Magazine has a new interview with Rebecca Gayheart, who filed for divorce from Eric Dane earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Rebecca easily could have dragged Eric, but both of them have been incredibly classy. We haven’t heard much about their split at all. You could chalk that up to their level of fame but consider all the press reality stars get for being messy. US asked Rebecca about coparenting with Eric, with whom she has two daughters: Billie, 8, and Georgia, who turns 7 in December. She was honest and said it’s not easy. She didn’t get into details but I like how candid she was along with the fact that she strives to teach her daughters not to depend on a man. Her thoughts on fairy tales are similar to the lessons that Kristen Bell and Keira Knightley strive to teach their daughters – to have self agency. (Note that Rebecca told US last month that coparenting wasn’t easy, but this appears to be a new interview.)
On coparenting with Eric
“We’re doing our best. It isn’t easy,” the actress told Us Weekly at the Baby Ball in Los Angeles. “But we are trying and we are committed.” When asked about the most difficult aspect of coparenting, Gayheart replied, “There are so many things.”
Gayheart, 47, and the Grey’s Anatomy alum, 45, were married for 14 years. She requested both legal and joint custody of their girls in her February 2017 divorce filing. [sic: it was 2018]
On the problems in Disney movies
“I think that as a female you need to be able too always take care of of yourself and never depend on a man,” [sic] Gayheart told Us. “I’m going back to work and I think it’s partly because I want my daughters to see me work. I took some time off to have my kids.”
The former model added that she finds some of the messages in Disney movies to be problematic. “A lot of little girls watch and they start fantasizing about Prince Charming [saving them],” she explained. “I think that’s a message that’s very old fashioned.”
I like that celebrities are bringing up the glaring issues in Disney movies and fairy tales. The damsel in distress trope is so common in literature, films and television that it can be easy to overlook. We don’t want our kids to internalize those messages so it’s important to use them as talking points and to set an example, as Rebecca mentioned. I also appreciate that she isn’t blowing smoke about her coparenting relationship. She so easily could have said “it’s going great and we’re on the same page” or given some meaningless platitudes. Instead she admitted that it’s hard for a lot of reasons and that they’re working on it. That describes so much of life and relationships.
Also, she looks weird with this color blonde below, right? I’m trying to think of who she reminds me of, but it’s just such a common look. This is the latest photo I can find of her, from October 19th.
On October 9th, with darker hair with highlights:
photos credit: WENN and Getty
Divorce is so hard. Being 47 and single after being married for so long must be a real trip. It takes some self love and self evaluation. She has always had such a unique look. Her hair looks better darker. Remember when it was so curly on 90210. She should bring that back. Best of luck to her and her family.
I can’t look at her without remembering her amazing hair on 90210.
I don’t know who this lady is (or her ex-husband for that matter) but she is so right!
She was big in the 90′s (Jawbreaker, Urban Legend) and he was McSteamy on Grey’s Anatomy. Classic case of she was more famous then him and then he got more famous than her.
She was the driver in a tragic car accident that killed a young boy. It wasn’t so much that he was more famous, but as her career had been sidelined (before they married) by what happened.
Oooh, I didn’t hear about that. How sad for everyone involved.
She was also Dylan McKay’s first wife Toni Marchette who was tragically killed by a hit man sent by her father, Anthony Marchette, that was meant for Dylan. Dylan falsely believed Anthony Marchette killed his father, Jack McKay, who was later reveled to have faked his own death, which means poor Toni died for nothing!
Gotta give some credit to her most important roll on the incomparable Beverly Hill, 90210.
Ann, I love you.
She looks like Portia deRossi with the blond hair
she does! she also reminds me a bit of Jane Seymour.
in the dress with one bare shoulder, she looks great…but the ones with her ex? she looks HAGGARD. I wonder if that was because of the stress of a bad marriage. but her skin looks bad, hair is terrible, lipstick color is awful on her…she looks way better in the later pics, even with the blond hair that I don’t like on her.
kids are cuties.
Bright pink lipstick clashes with her skin tone.
Yes, Jane Seymour with a twist of Tracy Anderson?
Rachel Zoe too!
Natalie Zea from Justified and that Kevin Bacon Series called The Following
I was thinking Kelly Ripa.
Blake Lively. That’s the vibe she’s giving me with the top pic.
She looks like Kylie Minogue.
My mother stressed this again and again to her 3 daughters, way back in the 1960′s, and I’m grateful she did!! (Also, an education is the only thing that can never be taken away from you!)
Same. My mom wouldn’t let me watch Disney movies without a stern lecture in the 1980s. How are we still fighting this battle in 2018?
Same here. My parents stressed for me to get an education, and be able to take care of myself (plus help carry the load if married). Fairy tales were just that – made up and not reality. I’m glad they helped make that clear for me very early in life.
I’m a firm believer in “be your own best friend”, too.
Why would she drag Eric? From what I’ve seen of them (not that it’s been a lot)……they both have had issues. Neither are squeaky clean.
Exactly.
I was about to ask the same thing.
Um, I would have thought that the first wave of feminism in the 1970′s would have taken care of the “dependency on a man issue”, but apparently girls born during and after that time weren’t taught that. The fairy tale comments are crazy – many of us read them as children, and certainly didn’t interpret them as a way to live our lives. Also, it’s always amazed me that people take seriously anything celebrities say – while you and I were in school, they were out auditioning for commercials, people.
Right. This whole wave strikes me as very rich people saying “don’t be dependent on men” when they have paychecks that enable them to make these statements. I also wonder if they’d say “don’t be dependent on another woman”? The neighboring town down in the valley is poor beyond your wildest imagining. The men and women and children remaining there cling to one another; they deeply depend upon one another. It’s certainly messed up in a lot of ways, but this atomistic individualism is really toxic. We live in community and depend upon one another; what matters is making our mutual interdependence as gentle as possible.
60s/70s were considered the 2nd wave of feminism (we’d already had to fight for voting rights), but no the job wasn’t done. Bizarrely, in 2016 enough women voted for a sexual predator to get him elected. We’re not done here. Let the celebrities speak if they have something worth saying.
Absolutely right, Bettyrose! I was completely dumbfounded a year or so ago when my high school aged daughter came home and disgustedly told me that a girl in one of her classes (in a class discussion) said that girls just weren’t as smart as boys. We are definitely not done here.
I had no idea they had split up. I’ve always liked both of them. I know both have had issues in the past. I stopped watching Grey’s after he and Lexi left the show. Wish them both the best
I tend not to read the fairy tale/Disney comments regarding women’s relationship with men as having to do with finances, as many people (especially men) do, but rather with identity. It seems that some women’s identities are totally wrapped up in being with a man. I had a friend like that who I recently dropped. I supported her during her terrible divorce, then with her fear of breaking up with her verbally/emotionally abusive/lying/cheating boyfriend, then with the breakup of said relationship. A few weeks ago I went to visit family and when I returned I paid the friend a visit. She said that she had cried all weekend because she missed the D-Bag. I was quite angry with her – I thought that she had gotten over him and was beginning to move on. I told her that if she got back with him that I was through with supporting her through all of these dramas and just count me out of our friendship (and I’m not the only friend who has left her over this relationship).
Well, lo and behold, she’s back with the D-Bag. What is it with some people that they would prefer being with an out-and-out loser than being on their own? It really comes down to co-dependence and the inability to establish an identity of one’s own. And unfortunately, society tells women that they are useless without being in a relationship.
#Sad.
Wow that’s a harsh thing to do to a “friend”. Do you think in 5 or 10 years any of this will matter more than your friendship? Just a thought 💐
That’s truly the best advice that you can give…AND LIVE…
+1
I always remember her as the noxema girl!
Portia de Rossi
Thumbnail had me thinking, “Damn, Cat Deeley is looking rough these days.”
She looks like Natalie Zee with the blond hair
She’s giving me Rachel Zoe vibes with that blonde hair, she looks much better with the darker, blonde washes her out.
It made me sad when she filed for divorce, Eric has always talked highly of her and fished over her on social media, they seemed solid to me but clearly we never know what really goes on!
No matter who you are, how old, what gender–you have to be prepared at all times–to be alone.
THIS!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yep, we are totally anti-Disney over here in Berkeley, CA. Disney-branded merchandise isn’t even allowed at our kids’ preschool.
I’m so grateful for the absence of Disney in our lives—my 3 year old daughter has no idea what a princess even is. She’s going to be a dinosaur for Halloween. 🦖
I’ll read some Grimm’s fairytales to my kids when they get older—I love the archetypal aspect (love Greek myths too)—but they can also learn about strong trailblazing women role models. I’m less anti-fairytale and more anti-Disney.
She is drop dead gorgeous.
Will always be the Noxema model.
She has the most stunning curly hair, like crazy curls.
Noxema commercial here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJyYYqSTMaQ
Piping in to say I remember her from her start on the half-hour ABC soap, Loving. And she was the Noxema girl. Also was in the video for “Meet Virginia” which was Train’s first big song.
Meh. I had Disney cartoons, folk fairytales, russian fairytales, Grimm stories and greek mythology as a little girl. In a communist/ country ravaged by war.
And I still grew up feminist and without any kind of notion that a girl should strive to be, at least, capable of being financially independent.
It all comes down to parenting and how much time and effort you put into raising your kids. I had access to all that, but my parents talked, asked, discussed, listened.
I came on to say basically what you did. I’m from the US, but have the same theory. Disney, the movies are fantasy. What our children learn about life comes from us, their parents. That Kristen Bell drives me up a wall, the pin worm exposer. If she is so worried her daughter will be some damsel in distress waiting for Prince Charming, she doesn’t talk to her kid/s about fantasy and reality or truly is as dumb as she comes across. I do like Rebecca. Only her strength could have gotten her through that car accident. *I just looked it up, and she was charged with manslaughter for hitting the little boy as he was jaywalking across the street, and died. She didn’t do jail time, but tons of probation and community service.*
This!!!
I watched all the old Disney princess movies when I was little and grew up reading fairytales and other books where women were “saved by men”. However, I was raised by a fierce, independent single mother who taught me the difference between fact and fiction. Both my sister and I are proud feminists who never had to be rescued…nor did we expect to be.
Is this the same couple with a threesome thing or whatever on a sex tape?
Yes and what raincoaster said below.
I don’t know that somebody filmed smoking (was it crack or meth? Can’t remember) hard drugs is looking after herself as well as she could be.
I miss him on Grey’s Anatomy. He was so hot!!
