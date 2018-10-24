Khloe Kardashian ‘very much seems over Tristan,’ she doesn’t want to be with him

Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian posted this surprisingly warm message to her mom, Kris Jenner (aka The Devil’s Advocate). Khloe and Kris’s mother-daughter relationship has always been… well, a little bit odd, I guess. Kris obviously plays favorites with her daughters, and Kim has always been her favorite. But Kris and Khloe do have some kind of weird bond, and I do think Kris probably sees herself in Khloe more than the other girls.

I also think that Kris and the whole family have rallied behind Khloe this year in particular, when she was pregnant and she learned that Tristan Thompson had been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy. During Tristan’s off season, they moved back to LA (from Cleveland, where True was born), and just being “back home” has helped Khloe realize some sh-t about her relationship. And maybe she’s come to the realization that she’s done with Tristan. He’s already back in Cleveland, and Khloe didn’t move back with him. She’s staying in LA. And sources keep making it sound like she’s over it:

Is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship nearing its end? It’s been six months since news of Thompson’s cheating scandal broke — just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12 — and now, it appears that a breakup between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and professional basketball player could be on the horizon. “She very much seems over Tristan,” a source tells PEOPLE about Kardashian, 34. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.” In the wake of the scandal, Kardashian has focused on repairing her fractured relationship with Thompson and prioritized raising her baby girl. “It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest,” says the source. Although Kardashian planned to return with True to Cleveland to be with Thompson as he began basketball season this fall, she has put her move on hold — and doesn’t seem to be in any rush to change that. “It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source says. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

[From People]

True Thompson is a little more than six months old. It feels like… Khloe gave it six months. She gave herself six months to see if she could repair the relationship and when it became clear that she couldn’t have this “happy family” image, then she started making her exit. Which is probably 100% fine with Tristan, let’s be honest. He’s wanted out of this relationship for months. He’s a young guy who sabotaged this relationship by serial infidelity because he didn’t have the guts to just dump Khloe outright – he kept waiting for her to do it. So who will Khloe date next? My guess is Post Malone.