Khloe Kardashian ‘very much seems over Tristan,’ she doesn’t want to be with him

This is a “Just Because” post Thank you does not begin to describe the amount of respect, appreciation and LOVE that I have for you, but I do need you to know that you are my hero. I hope to live up to the mom you have been to us. (Regardless of what Kourt thinks JK lol) seriously, how did WE get so lucky to have you? WE have the cheat codes to mommy-hood Thank you for being selfless. You continuously put us before yourself and you never think twice about it. (Except when it comes to paid Instagram posts but I ain’t mad at you for gettin that money honey) Thank you for being one of my very best friends, but most of all, thank you for being my mommy. If I could, I would choose you a million times!!
Over the weekend, Khloe Kardashian posted this surprisingly warm message to her mom, Kris Jenner (aka The Devil’s Advocate). Khloe and Kris’s mother-daughter relationship has always been… well, a little bit odd, I guess. Kris obviously plays favorites with her daughters, and Kim has always been her favorite. But Kris and Khloe do have some kind of weird bond, and I do think Kris probably sees herself in Khloe more than the other girls.
I also think that Kris and the whole family have rallied behind Khloe this year in particular, when she was pregnant and she learned that Tristan Thompson had been cheating on her throughout her pregnancy. During Tristan’s off season, they moved back to LA (from Cleveland, where True was born), and just being “back home” has helped Khloe realize some sh-t about her relationship. And maybe she’s come to the realization that she’s done with Tristan. He’s already back in Cleveland, and Khloe didn’t move back with him. She’s staying in LA. And sources keep making it sound like she’s over it:
Is Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship nearing its end? It’s been six months since news of Thompson’s cheating scandal broke — just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12 — and now, it appears that a breakup between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and professional basketball player could be on the horizon.
“She very much seems over Tristan,” a source tells PEOPLE about Kardashian, 34. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”
In the wake of the scandal, Kardashian has focused on repairing her fractured relationship with Thompson and prioritized raising her baby girl.
“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest,” says the source.
Although Kardashian planned to return with True to Cleveland to be with Thompson as he began basketball season this fall, she has put her move on hold — and doesn’t seem to be in any rush to change that.
“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source says. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”
True Thompson is a little more than six months old. It feels like… Khloe gave it six months. She gave herself six months to see if she could repair the relationship and when it became clear that she couldn’t have this “happy family” image, then she started making her exit. Which is probably 100% fine with Tristan, let’s be honest. He’s wanted out of this relationship for months. He’s a young guy who sabotaged this relationship by serial infidelity because he didn’t have the guts to just dump Khloe outright – he kept waiting for her to do it. So who will Khloe date next? My guess is Post Malone.
Baby True is so cute!
True!!!!
I would think khloe would stick around for another kid.
Ew. She’ll dump Tristan and be on someone else’s Hollyweird arm (swinging from the dong) in a week. They give themselves NO TIME to be alone & focus on themselves. All that matters is who will be the next lay. Yuck. I can’t even. And I’m glad Khloe would choose Kris as her mother a million times over bc the rest of us would likely not even be ok w her as ours once, so thank you for choosing her! And True, omg, True…those cheeks! Cheeks for weekssss
No one deserves to be cheated on. I understand the need to want to repair the relationship, especially with a new baby involved. I wish her the best.
Well, if she hates to be cheated on, she knows how lousy it makes you feel. Like the way Jordan Craig felt, eight months pregnant with TT’s kid, when Tristan cheated on her with Khloe. No pity for this woman. If history repeats itself, as it does so often with her and her family, she will get a sibling for this kid with Tristan. Then she can pursue her next baller. It’s so dark and shady, but this is how they and she, in particular, has relationships.
I don’t know 1000% what that situation is but they were set up on a blind date by the guy Malika was dating at the time.
Also, I’m so sick of blaming another woman for a mans crappy and pathetic choices.
I agree Holly that TT is not blameless at all. He holds a majority of the responsibility, he’s the one that stepped out. However, Khloe had a part to play as well, she either pursued or let an attached man with a pregnant GF pursue her. You know what they say, how you get them is how you lose them. TT is not going to change because he doesn’t have to. There will always be a side piece for him to jump off with. I feel bad for the kids he’s leaving in his wake.
@Holly
From what I read Khloe meet Tristan at kevin hart wedding. Tristan was there with his ex Jordan who is Kevin wife cousin. So Khloe not only knew he was in a relationship, but that Jordan was pregnant.
Being a master press manipulator isn’t the same thing as being a good mother, sorry. She’s done a lot to guarantee that none of them will ever hurt for money, so I’ll give her that I guess. About the only thing I feel bad for Khloe over is that she is chasing for attention and validation from a woman who seems to place her only ahead of Rob in terms of importance and usefulness.
And I doubt it is a matter of Khloe being “over” Tristan, and more a matter that after 6 months PMK finally realized that no one is interested and they’re wasting time flogging a dead horse.
I’ll say this – Khloe looks really pretty in that first picture. She looks relaxed and natural (but weirdly disconnected from her daughter).
Khloe has to be the one to dump him. The only way to keep Khloe from going nuclear and minimizing damage to Thompson’s career (NO sympathy there, he knew what he was getting into) was for her to be the one to walk away.
I guess they didn’t notice that Tristan doesn’t seem to want to be with her. They’ll make it sound like she dumped him. Khloe has to have a man. She claims to be a strong woman, yet she took him back after his cheating. He cheated with her then cheated on her. He’s not good father material, he’s proved that twice.
The Cavs are rebuilding. With LeBron gone, no attention, no national tv. Tristan who?? She won’t affect his career in the slightest. People in the city are just glad she’s gone. Bad karma, those Kardashians are. She has the kid to focus on. If she’s pining over TT, she can look at the baby, looks just like him, especially the eyes.
I think it’s more along the lines of *he* doesn’t want to be with *her* and rather than admit that, she’s pretending it’s the other way around. Khloe is co-dependent and finds validation by not only being with men, but also being with men who were with other women shortly before or during the start of their relationship. Her self-esteem issues play a big role in this behavior and I can only hope she doesn’t pass them down to her daughter, but given how insistent she is on constantly changing her daughter’s appearance through filters, my hope is waning…
Yeah, exactly.
He was never into the idea of a relationship with her and he made it pretty clear.
Yeah, this whole “trying to make it work” and “we’re a happy family” was all from Khloe. And now the breakup will be framed as her walking away, and not “he was never particularly into this relationship but was stuck”. And at this point I have zero sympathy for a man that gets involved with a Kardashian, they’re known quantities.
She was pregnant when the first round of scandal came out. She gave him a chance for her kid, and he blew it. Hopefully her taste in men improves. You don’t need cheating athlete Khloe. You need a real man.
I don’t think he wanted the chance.
you are probably right. 27 years old 2 baby mamas. How many more are in his future? She is over him because he is over her.
Agreed @chrissyms
He was pretty clear in his actions he’s over the whole thing with her.
What else can she do but move on. He forced her hand basically.
Either way, it will be a relief when its is all over and done. Hope she doesn’t find another just like him.
Khloe wants to be with a baller. She doesn’t care if he doesn’t particularly want to be with her.
I’m surprised people who comment on Khloe, don’t know her romantic history. I guess I do since I’m from Cavs territory. He was hardly her first athlete. Before marrying Lam Lam Odom, who she had known a month, she was engaged to another baller. After Lamar, there were more. I won’t shame the woman with the names or number of them. But she was in active pursuit of a basketball player and a baby. Half of her dreams came true. I dislike her so much because she preaches of kindness and acts like a role model, when she is simply a basic.
Has she had some work done? her face looks so… off in that pic.
True is adorable though.
In the top photo she could be Lisa Marie Presley’s little sister.
I hope she has decided to move on from this sham of a relationship. I like Khloe pre-Tristan, and adore Khloe with True.
Nobody should be seen as an irritation or hindrance to someone, and that’s the role Khloe has, she’s got a good heart, but has bad judgement on men she chooses.
Did she decide not to go back to Cleveland or did he ask her not to? He’s probably dating other women, and Khloe got the baby she’s always wanted, so there’s no need of her to go back and waste her time with a serial cheater
That’s the million dollar question. You just hear tidbits from “sources.” I don’t think Tristan has ever said one way or the other if he was in a relationship with her. SURPRISE. She’s going to go all Lamar Odom on him in their next season of shows. I feel bad for any man she hooks up with. She has major daddy issues she needs to address before she can have a healthy relationship with anyone, including that kid of hers.
Tristan checked out of that “relationship” months ago. She had no control over that and has been making a total fool of herself.
Post Malone is white so probably not.
He’s way too white for her.
I want to feel sorry for Khloe, no one deserves to be cheated on. She dealt with this with Lamar and his substance abuse issues, not to mention his nearly fatal OD at the brothel. I think it’s admirable she put her divorce on hold so she could make medical decisions for him. But really, had she waited to marry him instead of tying the knot after a month of dating, she might have avoided all of that and been able to break free earlier. At least she didn’t have kids with Lamar.
So you think she would be more careful going forward. She just went from one bad relationship to another (I know there were a few flings between Lamar and Tristan). Who has a kid with a guy who leaves his 8 months pregnant girlfriend for another woman? It’s hard to believe Khloe wasn’t the other woman in that scenario given the timeline… So when Tristan cheated on her (and the worst moment to find out was right before she gave birth), it couldn’t have been a surprise. I know she really wanted a kid but she really didn’t pick a winner as a sperm donor. She needs to lay off the athletes and date a lawyer or a doctor! I feel bad for baby True, I doubt Tristan will be super involved in her life.
I follow the CommentsByCelebs account in IG and a short while ago Tristan commented one of Khloe’s photos with the heart for eyes emoji. This might not be remotely over
Khloe has displayed that she is the type that will ignore EVERY WARNING HER BRAIN AND SOUL IS SENDING HER…because of a like on Instagram or an expensive present…or tickets to some ballgame…or some BS like that…
I know WAY TOO MANY wonderful women who let males treat them like 2-week leftovers that’s been sitting on they Mama’s stove…While they twist their lives up in knots trying to defend the indefensible….My ego…nerves…and temperament ain’t setup for NONE OF THAT…and this is coming from someone that got REAL CLOSE TO THAT EDGE…at the end of the day…it came down to my survival and the ability to look at myself in the mirror…and not hate what I see…Oh…and my Mama said that she would DRAG ME from this life into the next if I didn’t GET IT TOGETHER! And she MEANT THAT…so yea….Naw…
@Lala11_7 ~ I love your post and really love your Mama!
The amount of energy it took for TT to post that emoji is equivalent to the amount of energy he has put into not cheating. So at least he’s consistent.
I…LITERALLY…SCREAMED OUT IN LAUGHTER AT WORK READING THAT!!!
BRAVO @REEF!!!!!
Because she also is a Victor!!! She’s a Victor, people!!!
Cant make fetch happen. they or he didn’t plan for her to get knocked up. He was on board for awhile to get publicity but he is a baller in his 20s and doesn’t want to be tied down with family.
How you get them is how you lose them. Pimp mamma should have schooled her on that.
Baby True is absolutely adorable. That’s all I got from this story.
Sure, Jan. 😂
I also believe she got pregnant on purpose and he never intended to be with her forever. He is a player and told her whatever he thought she wanted to hear. She ignored the red flags and believed his bs.
I believe he strung her along during pregnancy and after birth and told her whatever she wanted to hear so she wouldn’t Be hounding him. I think he was faking everything on his end and manipulated her because of the baby. She let herself be manipulated because she is desperate for love. Sham relationship based on lies. Very toxic.
They will break up when she wakes up and smells the coffee. Narcissistic people like him don’t like being held responsible or facing the truth. Its clear she is codependent and addicted to whatever limited love or attention he shows her. The minute she decides she wants a REAL involvement from him And gets the balls to face reality- he will cut her off and probably the kid too.
He goes weeks without seeing his infant daughter but now he wants joint custody according to Daily Mail? Probably so he doesn’t have to pay child support that dead beat.
I believe Khloe will bring the hammer down in court. Once she gives her mother the green light that she is ready to leave and wants full custody, I’m sure any financial resources and a full on PR game against Tristan will begin. Why would he even pretend to put up a fight at this point? Everyone knows he isn’t a family man.
I never understand why women like Khloe date dead beat dads.
If the dude doesn’t even care to be involved in a meaningful way with his own children, what makes you think he will care about you?
Duck face says what???? Yeah sure Khlueless.
