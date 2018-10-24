Will & Jada Smith discuss their origins and why Jada cried for 45 days straight

Last week, we got a sneak peek of the new season of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. In the teaser featuring an in-depth conversation with Will Smith, he recalled a time when Jada “cried for 45 days straight,” admitting that he felt he had “failed miserably” as a husband. Now we know why.

In the new episode debuted on Monday and featured Jada, Will and Jada’s daughter, Willow, and Jada’s Mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. In the first of a two-episode special called “Becoming Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, Will stated “We have created a marital and family paradigm that has been speculated about for a lot of years” and that he hoped to clear the air.

Will knew he was meant to be with Jada; ended up marrying someone else

The episode kicked off with the couple’s somewhat unconventional beginnings. Will recalled seeing Jada, who was working on A Different World, and asking his Fresh Prince co-star Alfonso Ribeiro to introduce them via a friend. Will said “I have a thing, I recognize when I see a person if our relationship can be exponential.” He saw it with Jazzy Jeff and Alfonso and he saw it with Jada.

The night Will went to a Different World taping, he fell for the girl with Alfonso’s friend, who turned out to be Will’s first wife (and previous Red Table Talk guest), Sheree Fletcher. Sounds like a bad rom-com, doesn’t it?

Will and Jada insist they didn’t cheat

Will did end up meeting Jada and realized he missed out on that “exponential” relationship, recalling a night when he found himself crying in a men’s room stall at a restaurant, realizing, “I knew that was the woman I was supposed to be with, but I was never getting divorced.” Sheree eventually asked for a divorce and Jada made it clear that there was no hanky panky before Will’s divorce was finalized. Jada and Will dated and Jada got pregnant. Jada recalled that she “knew the moment after the act that I was pregnant” and then “cried all night long” knowing that “my life is never going to be the same.”

Jada didn’t want to get married

Jada had no intentions of ever getting married and felt pressured by her mother to do so. Their wedding, which took place when Jada was three months pregnant, was “horrible” and the photos they shared from their big day prove that. While Will had known since he was five-years-old that he was destined to be married and have a family, Jada admitted she didn’t like the “construct” of marriage, adding, “The acceptable definition of wife, and the paradigm, I’m not that.”

Jada was unhappy living up to expectations

Years went by, and Will became addicted to winning and let it get the better of their relationship. He said he had a picture in his head of a perfect family and pointed out that Jada was “sacrificing herself to make my picture.” He admitted that “I felt that money and winning made a good relationship,” building a house for Jada that he eventually recognized was really for himself. This is the reason for Jada’s crying binge, as she was unhappy because, “I’d been trying to live up to an expectation for Will.” She went on to say that the turning point for her was when she hit 40, admitting, “I was like, ‘I can’t do this like this anymore.” And… scene. The story continues on next week’s episode.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not sure I “get” this relationship. Will seemed honest, but I don’t understand why they’re still together. He wanted marriage and family, she didn’t, and, as much as she loves her kids, I think she could still take or leave Will. I’m hoping more is revealed next week, because now I’m hooked, dammit.

