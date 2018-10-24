US: Jennifer Garner is dating a businessman: ‘Jen brings out the best in John’



Do you know how I always say that US Magazine has been Jennifer Garner’s go-to outlet for years? They give her covers and she gives them scoops and insider quotes. That relationship continued even after American Media acquired them. Case in point – Jennifer got the cover for the reveal of her new relationship. She’s reportedly been dating a businessman for six months named John Miller, he’s a bigwig who is the CEO of a company called Caligroup. I found a YouTube video of him explaining his business, a screenshot of that is below. I didn’t understand all of it but they do technology innovations for the restaurant industry and they run a chain called Caliburger. (They developed facial recognition for people to login to their customer loyalty accounts and pay for stuff with their face. This sounds like Minority Report, right?) Anyway, John looks a lot like Michael Vartan, whom Garner dated for a year around 2004 and quickly moved on from to Ben Affleck. Here’s a screenshot of Miller from that video. He’s 40.

He’s very hot and he sounds smart but I’m still creeped out by his business. Also, because these quotes in US are from Garner’s side they focus on what she’s doing for him instead of what she gets out of the relationship or how happy they are to have found one another. No girl, get yours. Stop.

“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” one insider says. A second source tells Us, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.” Miller, 40, is the CEO of CaliGroup, a company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of about 50 CaliBurger restaurants. Like Garner, he was previously married. Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that the Alias alum, 46, had started dating someone new. “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life,” a source said at the time.

[From US Magazine]

I want to know how they met, which US may parcel out into another story. Again, read the angle of the quotes. Garner is focused on Miller and what she does for him. She’s such a giver. Just date and chill and don’t worry if the guy is satisfied or if he’s his best self or whatever. I understand wanting to see if you’re on solid footing in a new relationship, but it should be mutual and you should make sure your needs are met too. This is exciting though. How long do you think it will take her to do a pap stroll with this new guy? I’m thinking 2-3 days. My God he is hot.