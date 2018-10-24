US: Jennifer Garner is dating a businessman: ‘Jen brings out the best in John’

Do you know how I always say that US Magazine has been Jennifer Garner’s go-to outlet for years? They give her covers and she gives them scoops and insider quotes. That relationship continued even after American Media acquired them. Case in point – Jennifer got the cover for the reveal of her new relationship. She’s reportedly been dating a businessman for six months named John Miller, he’s a bigwig who is the CEO of a company called Caligroup. I found a YouTube video of him explaining his business, a screenshot of that is below. I didn’t understand all of it but they do technology innovations for the restaurant industry and they run a chain called Caliburger. (They developed facial recognition for people to login to their customer loyalty accounts and pay for stuff with their face. This sounds like Minority Report, right?) Anyway, John looks a lot like Michael Vartan, whom Garner dated for a year around 2004 and quickly moved on from to Ben Affleck. Here’s a screenshot of Miller from that video. He’s 40.
He’s very hot and he sounds smart but I’m still creeped out by his business. Also, because these quotes in US are from Garner’s side they focus on what she’s doing for him instead of what she gets out of the relationship or how happy they are to have found one another. No girl, get yours. Stop.
“They’ve been together six months — and it’s getting pretty serious,” one insider says. A second source tells Us, “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.”
Miller, 40, is the CEO of CaliGroup, a company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of about 50 CaliBurger restaurants. Like Garner, he was previously married.
Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that the Alias alum, 46, had started dating someone new. “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life,” a source said at the time.
I want to know how they met, which US may parcel out into another story. Again, read the angle of the quotes. Garner is focused on Miller and what she does for him. She’s such a giver. Just date and chill and don’t worry if the guy is satisfied or if he’s his best self or whatever. I understand wanting to see if you’re on solid footing in a new relationship, but it should be mutual and you should make sure your needs are met too. This is exciting though. How long do you think it will take her to do a pap stroll with this new guy? I’m thinking 2-3 days. My God he is hot.
Garner is shown on Saturday with Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied at the “Benjamin Millepied & L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala.” I can’t believe Natalie and Benjamin are still together. Garner loves ballet and she’s geeking out here. Photo credit: WENN
No bueno, the running shoes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, sartorially. But he’s a choreographer of a small dance company and that was his event, so he probably was running around a lot. Looked like a cool hipster dance version of Romeo & Juliet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, I’m a little sad at that quote. Jennifer does seem like a pretty awesome person, and I have no doubt she DOES bring out the best in people. She spent years doing it (or trying to) for her ex. But when does she get to be with someone who does the same for her? I hope this guy does that for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww. That’s a good point!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. And I hope it’s not effort on her part to bring out his best. That she just inspires it, I guess. I want her to be happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it sad too. People who constantly have it said how good they are for and to others … it can be another way of reinforcing their superiority. It can be controlling. And it’s very hard to challenge. We know Ben Affleck needs to ‘work on himself’ and while he is accountable for his terrible behavior, I hope she also has gained some insight into her own penchant for rescue. If someone was never so happy until you walked into their life…well, I’d want to know they were happy without me, not happy because of me. I’d want them to be happier with me, of course, but starting from a healthy baseline. Does this guy also bring out the best in her? Let’s hear more about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not seeing the hotness…something about his mouth is unsettling to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. And the face recognition thingy would have killed whatever hotness anyway. I work in IT and I am telling you, this stuff is really scary and very dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its crazy how widespread it already is. When you read about regimes trying to filter gay people out of crowds based on facial recogntion I think everyone dealing in that should be seen with the utmost suspicion. As if you need that to buy a damn burger. What are they doing with all that data?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched a terrifying 30min video about the extent of it in china. It’s unbelievable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t have lips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of Gerard Butler. And I wonder if, due to the slant of the story, HE leaked it to US?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Butler is who I see, too. I could see at first glance the comparison to Vartan, though, mostly because of his hair, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like Esmom – I saw Vartan at first, but could not figure out the other resemblance. Definitely Butler.
This guy better like attention, because he’s now officially entered the mega-publicity zone. Then again, maybe that’s what he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, he seems as vanilla as she.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy s**t does he ever look like Michael Vartan!! Uhhhhh. 🤨
Well the blind items were right I guess. She’s a hell of a PR manipulator, I’ll give her that. I hope she doesn’t marry him anytime soon though; She needs a loooooooong self-examination on why she enabled and tolerated Affleck for so long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, I also thought it was Vartan in the “link-photo” on the main page.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s to examine, she did it for their kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t care if he cleaned up poop at a zoo, she really deserves some happiness after having to endure the Ben train wreck for the last decade. Go Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. GO Girl! Get some lovin!
Her ex was a human dumpster fire, she deserves to be in a normal relationship. Im Sure they bond over being ceo’s/founders of their own businesses. I think he looks healthy and hot. I wonder if Ben will have a relaspe This week once he reads the news. Bet he never thought she would move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he has already met the kids I’m sure Ben is aware of his existence at the very least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, I’m happy for her.
I always suspected she was dating someone on the down low. Just a random hunch based on nothing, of course!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really does look like he could be Michael Vartan’s brother, it’s kind of eerie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he isn’t using her to gain exposure….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants to lure more people into his 1984 restraurant chain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if he’s hot but he looks dependable and stable.
It’s funny how he’s referred to as a “regular Joe” though — he’s a CEO.
Anyone who has either dated or been married to Affleck seems to have found love afterwards with someone who appears to be his complete opposite and who they are somewhat passionate about (at least for some time — I’m sure Gwyneth once upon a time didn’t think of Chris Martin as her brother) whereas Ben seems to ….flounder a lot. Maybe he should just overwork and stop with everything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t know if he’s hot but he looks dependable and stable.!”
oh my god that KILLED me. Thats the best way to call someone ugly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her! Hopefully she has found the love and happiness she deserves after putting up with her ex for far too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of Ben. For a while there we were getting daily updates. Haven’t seen or heard about him in a few weeks it seems. Wonder what’s up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s filming a new movie, I believe. There were pictures of him on set there recently. While I hope working and being in a somewhat stable routine with that might be good for him, I do wonder at the part- it’s either someone struggling with alcoholism or a recovering alcoholic or something like that. Either way, very close to home for Ben. I hope it doesn’t interfere with what already looks (to me) like the rather shaky ground he’s on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to be too particular, but Jennifer Garner has been married twice before. The way it is stated in the US article makes it sound like she was only married to Ben Affleck. Let’s not forget that she was married to Scott Foley before BA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The article states that they have been dating for 6 months. ( That is like 2 yrs. in Hollywood Life, lol!) Wasn’t Ben dating Lindsay for 6 mos. after he & Jen just filed for divorce? IMO, they have probably been dating longer..
But seriously, good for her…but girl use better adjectives to describe this new man not just “dependable” & “stable”, (which Affleck apparently wasn’t) Hot, Handsome, & Sexy is a good start!
And this man needs to bring out Jennifer Garner , as well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a hypocrite! Regular Joe has already met the kids. Jennifer refused to let the kids meet Lindsey. Regular is plain (vanilla). I’m not impressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Decent looking guy but he has no lips which creeps me out. I think the technology is cutting edge and we’ll see more of it in the years to come. People have a visceral reaction to it now bc it feels like it infringes on your privacy but Amazon knows everything about you and yet we’re mostly okay with it. Give it time and soon you’ll be happy you no longer have to pull out your wallet to pay for things. Remember when people flipped out about having their location tracked? Now it’s so common that you don’t even think about it. If it’s contextually relevant and it provides value, you’re okay with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least she waited until her divorce was finalized finally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’d asked me to describe the guy she’d date first after the divorce, this dude is exactly what I pictured. Bland, white bread, rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘they focus on what she’s doing for him instead of what she gets out of the relationship’
Exactly-garner is always justifying validating her worth-she clearly feels the need to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
E News is reporting that his daughter is also named Violet!
People is saying that he has not met Jen’s kids But dont you think that the fact Jen has now made it public that she is dating this CEO , he has probably met her children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well that explains the multiple family-friendly solo pap walks that Ben has done recently, picking the kids up, doing things with them. Must not look like the broken-down, addicted, lazy dad he probably is in reality. Not with this guy making the scene.
Stanford Law grad no less. Get it Jen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Extremely creepy business. Plus, his business is all about automating fast food chains, putting so many (so-called low-skill) people out of work. It’s immoral tbh and yet he seems so proud of it.
With her choice of borderline racist “Peppermint” as a starring vehicle and picking a guy like this (and Ben!),, something is off with Jennifer’s judgement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
let’s be real, would Jen ever date a working or middle-class latino or black dude hell to the no no no
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People Magazine has confirmed it so it’s true I guess. I’m not surprised she was already dating someone and she probably has been for some time, even before the ridiculous “Jen is dating around but not serious about anyone” statement that came out awhile ago. She wouldn’t have approved this if she weren’t serious about the guy. And as much as I have a soft spot for Jennifer due to Alias, she is a serial monogamist. She hooked up with Michael Vartan when she had barely announced her separation from Scott Foley. Less than month later after her breakup with Michael Vartan, she was dating Ben Affleck. I was actually very suspicious of reports she was still single after all this time. I get there are kids now but a tiger doesn’t change its stripes. She’s the kind of person who always needs to be in a relationship but with all of Ben Affleck’s rehab/Shana Sexton drama she probably wanted to wait awhile before announcing it. Good for her, hopefully this treats her well and doesn’t need any saving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse