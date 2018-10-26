Duchess Meghan wore Oscar de la Renta for an awards ceremony back in Australia

Embed from Getty Images

Okay, so I didn’t really pay much attention to the very detailed schedule for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal South Pacific tour. I did not realize that after several days in Fiji and Tonga, they were heading back to Australia. But they did – they hopped a flight from Tonga earlier today – Friday – and then flew back to Sydney, Australia for the Australian Geographic Society Awards. What an absolutely insane schedule for them – I realize that Meghan and Harry deserve a lot of credit for not doing a bare-bones tour that more closely resembled a taxpayer-funded holiday (cough), but I think they were WAY too ambitious with the schedule.

Anyway, here are some photos from their red-carpet-y appearance at the awards ceremony. Meghan wore an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress that looks very much like something Sarah Jessica Parker would wear and has worn. It’s the ballerina look, with the full tulle skirt, and the fact that this would look at home on stage during a ballet recital. She repeated a pair of black Tabitha Simmons slingbacks too.

You know I love her, and I’m seriously not inviting every single Meg-hater to dunk on her, but she really needs to figure out her rouge/contour situation with her makeup. The Duchess of Cambridge had big issues with her makeup in the first years of duchessing too – Kate always went way too heavy on the eye makeup. For Meg, she’s going way too heavy on the rouge.

#Meghan looking stunning in Oscar de la Renta at the Oz Geographic Society Awards. Harry quoted from his father prince Charles about the environment: “It is going to take every single one of us to stop the clock on the destruction of our planet, and time is not on our side.” pic.twitter.com/gjBksLpWte — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) October 26, 2018

