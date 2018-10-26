Thomas Markle wants the Archbishop of Canterbury to help heal the rift with Meghan

This is what I thought would happen, so… bully for me for correctly predicting just how awful the White Markles would be during Meghan’s pregnancy. Despite Thomas Markle and Samantha Grant doing dumb interviews about how “happy” they are about Meghan’s pregnancy, dumb con artists are always going to find an “angle” to manipulate their intended mark. And make no mistake, Thomas and Samantha ARE con artists, and they’re emotionally abusive jackasses. They believe they can manipulate Meghan through the press, and even if they fail at that, they’re still going to make some money off of her. Well, Thomas is apparently telling people – or British tabloids – that he’s “contacted” the Archbishop of Canterbury. For the love of all that is holy.

Thomas Markle has contacted the Archbishop of Canterbury in a bid for help healing his rift with Meghan and is allegedly considering a legal fight for access to his future grandchild. The Mexico-based former lighting technician has reportedly renewed his appeals to Kensington Palace and wants to fly out to London to meet his daughter after she returns from the royal trip to the South Pacific.

The 74-year-old, who could not attend May’s royal wedding due to heart palpitations, is also said to be asserting his ‘rights’ to see the future grandchild.

‘Thomas says the Markle blood will be as much in the child’s veins as the “blue blood” of the royals and he has “rights”,’ a source told The Mirror. ‘He admits mistakes but with Meghan pregnant, he is desperate to heal the rift. Thomas has reached out to Kensington Palace more so since news of Meghan’s pregnancy broke, hoping the baby will be what finally breaks their estrangement.’

Mr Markle has not spoken to his daughter since May and reportedly heard she was pregnant on the car radio. He hopes the child will be called Thomas if he is a boy, it is claimed.

I laughed, I’m sorry. He’s so dumb. He’s such an unrepentant a–hole. He’s like a comic book villain. “He hopes the child will be called Thomas if he is a boy.” LMAO. And now I feel sorry for the Archbishop of Canterbury – that poor dude will be fielding calls from this con artist for months, probably. I hope the Archbishop is like “well, God’s love is important but actually you’re an emotionally abusive jackass, so no, I’m not going to help you.”

Meanwhile, I hope Meg stays unbothered.

The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex attend a traditional Fijian ceremony

136 Responses to “Thomas Markle wants the Archbishop of Canterbury to help heal the rift with Meghan”

  1. Christin says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Actions have consequences. Hopefully the archbishop will tell him to examine himself and not play the “forgive family no matter what” angle. I think the latter is what Tommy wants.

    The delusion and self-centeredness is high with this guy.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:05 am

    OMG, even my partner who pays no attention to royal news is like “what is wrong with these dreadful Markles”

    Reply
  3. Kittycat says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:06 am

    I’m scared. This guy will not stop.

    Thomas could have been at the wedding and could be apart of his daughter’s life.

    Reply
  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Legal rights? He has none. Meghan and Harry can decide who is or isn’t in their child’s life. Guess what Tom? You won’t be. This fool will continue to act up until he’s in his grave. And I hope Meghan continues to live her best life and ignores him and her toxic siblings.

    Reply
  5. Dtab says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Jog on

    Reply
  6. Jan90067 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Oh dear God, so it’s true! Evil Papa “I Will Not Be Giving Anymore Interviews” Smurf is blathering on again! I’m sure the Archbishop has layers of assistants that will *take a message* . I doubt that POS Papa can get straight through to him. SMDH, what is WRONG with these people??? Literally, NO SHAME, NO self respect.

    Do you think it would come down to M&H taking out a restraining order? Or lawyers putting out a cease and desist? How could they enforce it, esp. in other countries? Poor Meg!

    Reply
  7. Bettyrose says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Is there a precedent for a grandparent winning visitation rights when both parents are alive, competent, and functionally co-parenting? I get why grandparents have rights if one or both parents isn’t capable of parenting..but what is he even saying?

    Reply
    • terra says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:17 am

      He’s hideously misinformed. For one, he’s going on what he knows of “grandparent’s rights” in the USA and I doubt he’s any closer to the truth of the British laws on the subject than to here.

      My understanding of the law in the United States is that a grandparent can seek access to grandchildren that they have a previous relationship with. Competent parents are NOT required to allow parents they are estranged from anywhere near their children. That’s just not the way it works.

      Granted, I’m not an attorney, so I’m sure I’m missing a vast majority of the finer details.

      Also, the Archbishop of Canterbury? My guess is that Thomas Markle called the number for guided tours and is now pretending that means he’s been in conduct with officials. Smdh. This family gives mine a run for its money – and that’s saying something because my family is a nightmare.

      Reply
      • Chaine says:
        October 26, 2018 at 9:35 am

        Plus he doesn’t even live in the US, he lives in Mexico!

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 26, 2018 at 10:48 am

        The ‘rights’ of grandparents would be the same as those of any custodial rights previously granted by the court to anyone for whatever reason. So, in this case, Mr. Markle has no such claim. Future Baby Duchy will have, we hope, two competent living parents (and parents of means, I must say, plus others well capable of stepping in and raising Baby Duchy, such as William and Kate, the obvious potential guardians). Visitation is similarly up to Baby Duchy’s parents.

        Thomas Markle is, however, a US citizen, but I don’t know if that would have any bearing on anything because none of his claims have any merit.

    • Tasz says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:26 am

      You are correct. In the US, grandparents do not have rights to access. An exception might be if the parent(s) are deemed unfit or parents are deceased.

      This is just another ploy for attention on his part. So sad.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:33 am

      Grandparents have very limited rights even in the United States. If Harry and Meghan were both US citizens living in the US, Thomas Markle would basically have no claim to the child. I’m not sure how British laws are but I cant imagine he has a leg to stand on here. And like I’ve said before on here – KP et al is ignoring him, but going after the royal baby, and the grandchild of the future king, is a sure way to get a reaction, and its probably not going to be the one he wants.

      Reply
    • Amelie says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:47 am

      I looked it up, it varies state by state. In NY where I live for example, grandparents can sue for access if one of the parents dies, if they already have a substantial existing relationship with grandchildren, or if the parents have interfered with a grandparent establishing or maintaining a relationship with a grandchild. The grandparent has the burden of proof to show they should have access and that maintaining a relationship is in the child’s best interests. Also if a grandchild is adopted, this does not cut off a biological grandparent’s right to request visitation. However a variety of factors are involved considering the child’s age, the child’s wishes, the relationship with the parent/grandchild, the grandparent’s attitude toward their grandchild etc. It’s not a simple process and I think most families avoid it because it is expensive and means exposing all your dirty family laundry to the court which could be traumatizing for the grandchild.

      From what I see NY grandparents visitation laws are more liberal than other states that can be more restricted. Which is not surprising considering NY State was one of the last states to finally allow no fault divorce in 2010 and was super conservative regarding marriage laws, it was such a hassle getting divorced usually involving a formal separation. NY state is all about keeping it in the family.

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        October 26, 2018 at 10:51 am

        NY State is strange in some ways, as you say. But even with this, as you say, the court will need to hear good reasons for visitation and other rights. Usually if an adult child has cut off his or her parents, or otherwise restricts their access to a child, there’s a darn good reason. I suspect most grandparents who bring this up use it as a manipulative threat to see if their adult children will back down.

      • Bettyrose says:
        October 26, 2018 at 3:39 pm

        There’s no doubt that Grandparents can be an invaluable part of children’s lives -mine were- but Baby Sussex actually has grandparents from both sides who will be closely involved. Their kid(s) will not lack for extended family.

  8. Queenb says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:10 am

    If that doesnt work he should contact Harrys buddy Obama.

    Reply
  9. Zapp Brannigan says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:12 am

    “The 74-year-old, who could not attend May’s royal wedding due to heart palpitations,” So not a heart attack as earlier reported then?

    “Is also said to be asserting his ‘rights’ to see the future grandchild” So legally the Queen of England has custody of this child technically, right? In the event of divorce she claims custody, as with George and Charlotte, the ruling monarch has custody of the heirs to the throne. So Big Poppa Markle is going to take the fu&king QUEEN OF ENGLAND to court for a face off, good luck with that.

    Reply
  10. BlueSky says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:13 am

    He’s such a dumbass. yeah, constipated gorilla (sorry, that is all I see in that header pic) go ahead and pursue legal action. It’s just another tactic used by emotionally abusive a-hole. He’s all talk. BTW if you want to heal the riff, STFU.

    I doubt he has any legal standing. He’s just talking out of his a$$. Meanwhile you got other grandchildren you don’t pay attention to.

    Reply
  11. Melania says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:15 am

    When even Daily Mail’s readers are against Thomas and agree with Meghan it means that everyone has now seen the true colors of this man.

    Reply
  12. Eleonor says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Holy jesus!
    I think the archbishop doesn’t give a crap about him.

    Reply
  13. Snap Happy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:19 am

    Why won’t one of these interviewers come out and ask him why he isn’t demanding access to his other 5? grandchildren? This man is shameless. What an a$$

    Reply
  14. klutzy_girl says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:24 am

    Meghan’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, has spoken about about Thomas Junior and Samantha, calling them toxic https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/meghan-markles-nephew-launches-blistering-attack-on-family-members/news-story/832da17d88c242c375f9e71186152290

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      October 26, 2018 at 9:41 am

      Lol, Tyler Dooley is the Pippa Middleton of the Markle family. Relatively harmless, but still working his royal connection for $$$ and attention like there’s no tomorrow. He’s a pot farmer that named one of his marijuana products after her… second thought, maybe he’s a James not a Pippa…

      Reply
    • JayneBirkinB says:
      October 26, 2018 at 3:05 pm

      This is a good time to remind everyone that Thomas Markle Sr *already* has a namesake in Thomas Markle Jr, and we see how that turned out. If the child is a son, he will get a royal legacy name, like Charles or Phillip. If they are feeling particularly adventurous, they might give their child a middle name that reflects their friendship with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

      Reply
  15. Feeshalori says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:27 am

    He wants a title? How about “Grandpa Grifter.”

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:27 am

    This is all BS lies to get attention and money from the media. The Archbishop will not get involved and he has no clue about UK law. His attitude toward her in the press would make any judge actually ban him from the child.

    Meg would be an utter utter fool if she let their creature back in her life. He destroys what he has and does not have.

    The palace really really need to shut them down permanently, time to call in favours with the other tabloids. The Fail is far too invested in using these scumbags to attack her.

    Reply
  17. Kay Dozier says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Yeah because nothing heals a rift quicker than threatening to sue someone. Somebody please make this piece of trash go away.

    Reply
  18. Becks1 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:34 am

    yeah okay Markle. You “assert your rights.” Lets see where that gets you.

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Oh, just STFU! Loser!

    Reply
  20. RBC says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I want Meghan and Harry to name a son Charles. Be fun to see Thomas’s head go into orbit.
    Maybe if Thomas does visit the Royal Family can arrange to have him stay at The Tower of London? I understand it is used for special guests

    Reply
    • Rosie says:
      October 26, 2018 at 10:39 am

      Let the papers keep printing this crap. With every article the Markles are turning themselves into public enemy no 1. Before the wedding I thought it was shady that some of them weren’t invited, and felt poor old Tom hadn’t been looked after. Well now everything has become very clear. Meghan hasn’t had to explain her actions, her family have shown exactly why they weren’t invited and why they are cut off. The only thing she might have done wrong was pretending (pre Harry) that her she had a normal father. Well that’s not a crime!

      I really wasn’t keen on Meghan before the wedding, I hated the instagram yoga poses and the Hollywood smile (sorry but I’m British), but her mum changed my mind. She’s such an impressive woman I find it hard to think badly of her child.

      Reply
  21. Mel says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:52 am

    “Rights”? If she doesn’t want to talk to you she doesn’t have to. If she doesn’t want you to meet her child, you won’t. The hell?

    Reply
  22. Mego says:
    October 26, 2018 at 9:54 am

    According to what I’ve read HM has custody of her heirs and when she dies Charles will. The Queen needs to give ol Tommy boy a good smack in the face with her handbag.

    Reply
  23. TheHeat says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:01 am

    Hey buddy…wanna mend the rift between yourself and your daughter?
    How about pouring yourself a large size cup of STFU. Make it a full-blown tea party, and serve some up to your other daughter while you’re at it.

    Reply
  24. Maum says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:01 am

    No way is that child going to be named Thomas.
    It’s going to be British traditional.

    Reply
  25. Missy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:06 am

    I sure hope Megan is not letting all this nonsense get to her. This is supposed to be the best time of her life and her “family” are just making it crazy stressful

    Reply
  26. PlayItAgain says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Nothing this asshat says is true. He lied about his heart problems, and I’m sure he hasn’t contacted anyone about healing any rifts besides the tabloids who will pay him. He’s nothing.

    You keep living your best life, Meghan. Enjoy your new man and impending motherhood. Life’s too short to worry about asshats.

    Reply
  27. Vanessa says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:17 am

    This is just ridiculous on so many levels Meghan has not had a moment of peace since she and harry got together her nephew called his father and Aunt toxic people I think he right. Thomas jr Thomas senior and Samantha are all awful toxic horrible people who are angry that meghan was able to get away from them and not continued in their cycle of nastiness. Thomas is angry that his favorite child is not giving him attention anymore Samantha is angry that her father is still ignore her for meghan and Thomas jr is angry that he also once again being ignored by his father. It’s basically their childhood being play out in national stage with the British press paying them all to take swipes at Meghan I feel bad for her that they won’t leave her alone .

    Reply
  28. Olive says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:20 am

    he thinks he has “rights” to his grandchild? this man is dumber than a box of rocks. he has no rights whatsoever.

    Reply
  29. aquarius64 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Stupid move of the year Dad. If this goes to court the BRF will be on legal ground to get dirt on Dad. Pops doesn’t want his five grandchildren to testify in court especially Noelle, Sam’s daughter who was a victim of child abuse. Questions would be raised in his role in that mess. That’s why he’s going through the archbishop ; Dad knows his dirty laundry skidmarks and all will be on the legal record and he will be ruined forever. Any of those hookers he admitted he’s seen were underage it’s a wrap.

    Reply
  30. Ge says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:27 am

    I really feel sorry and angry for her, they just won’t leave her alone ! All this nasty noise must be so upsetting, frustrating and really embarassing. Even if she deals with the situation with grace and strength ignoring them, she knows it’s out there so unfortunatly, one way or another it’s gonna affect her stress level during her pregnancy. And that’s very sad that those people who claim to be her “loving” family, have no respect whatsoever, no compassion to let her enjoy this time, and no consideration for the consequences this public harassment could have on her health. I really feel for her.

    Reply
  31. Vinot says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I honestly don’t know what’s worse, this side-eye Hamface showing up on the feed once a week or that cursed image of Brad Pitt’s hungover toupee from the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Reply
  32. jessamine says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Hope any lawyer he consults sets him straight about his “rights.” In my work issues regarding “grandparents’ rights” do come up but it only applies when the parent is deceased or has had their children removed and the petition negotiates visitation between the grandparents and the custodial parents/guardian in their absence. If your biological child wants nothing to do with you, lump it.

    Reply
  33. Junebug says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:42 am

    This is narcissism of the highest order. This man’s behaviour should be held up for examination and discussion in psychopathology classes in universities.

    Reply
  34. adastraperaspera says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:52 am

    What is this “Markle blood” stuff? He’s just a loon looking for a monthly stipend. Not going to happen.

    Reply
  35. Laura says:
    October 26, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Ugh. I hate the euphemism heal the rift in this context. This is such a manipulation of words to affect how people will look at the situation. It makes me sick because I was in a similar situation like this with my dad. People would tell me that he’s my father so I somehow owe him all the forgiveness in the world. Wrong. If there is a rift it’s because somebody keeps creating one. It makes me sick that people always think the victim should be willing to go back for more and more and more and more and if they don’t it’s because they’re bad human beings.

    Reply
    • Rosie says:
      October 26, 2018 at 11:23 am

      He’s actually doing a public service. He is educating all those people (me included) who have never had to live through this kind of family crap and can now see the full horror. Hopefully they will see that sometimes you have to forget family and cut it out like a poison. When you have a happy family it’s hard to imagine never wanting to speak to a sibling or parent again, it’s easy to preach forgiveness. He’s giving the world a masterclass in how to be a shitty parent and an example of when forgiveness isn’t appropriate.

      Hopefully she’s so used to it that it’s not going to upset her too much while she’s pregnant, maybe it will have helped her form a thick skin which will help her in royal life.

      Reply
  36. Lala11_7 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:00 am

    It’s a wrap from him…he better get a subscription to BBCTV or something like that…because the Royal Family would not let him…ANYWHERE NEAR MEAGHAN! And again, I think this behavior is how he has ALWAYS BEEN towards her…it’s just that now he has a world wide stage in which to show his ass…

    Talking bout Meghan OWES him something…Meghan needs to send him a DVD of the iconic movie…”Guess who’s coming to dinner” and highlight the scene where Sidney Poitier’s character drags his Daddy for FILTH when his father start talking about what Sidney owes him…after Sidney became a Doctor…

    Sidney let him know…and I’m paraphrasing…but the gist is true…

    “If you had to drag that mailbag a BILLION miles in order to take care of me…that’s what you were SUPPOSED TO DO…I don’t owe you NOTHING for that!”

    And let the congregation say…AMEN!!!

    AMEN!!!!

    Reply
  37. SlightlyAnonny says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Hmm.. I’m starting to think the DF might be done with him. “Lighting technician” no mention of being Emmy award winning. “Heart palpitations” as opposed to heart attack. I click no Fail links so have no clue if that tone continues but someone there is getting sick of them.

    Reply
  38. Iknow says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:11 am

    I laughed too when I read that. After all the crap he’s done, this piece of work hopes the baby is name Thomas. HE IS INSANE!!

    Reply
  39. ms says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:14 am

    This really is sad. I don’t see how Meghan could ever trust him again. after all the crap he pulled in the last six months alone. I hope she doesn’t get stressed when he and Vonnie start blathering on. It’s terrible when your family sucks so much you have no choice but to cut them out for your own protection.

    Reply
  40. Valerie says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:35 am

    I wonder what would happen if the Queen’s office issued a statement simply saying that Megan has formally severed all ties with her father’s family permanently. No explanation necessary–the “for obvious reasons” is clearly implied. The Markles would go apesh*t for a few weeks–which would be nothing new–but the family reunification angle would be rendered futile. They’ve blown whatever factual info they have to offer the press already, so it’s not like further exposure is possible, and they’ve blown whatever chance they had at a future personal relationship with her as well. She might forgive for her own sake, but no one in their right mind would ever reconnect with these people after everything they’ve done.

    Reply
  41. Elisabeth says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Dear Mr Markle:

    STTTTTOOOOOOOPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP

    Reply
  42. Jane Doe says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:47 am

    It’s really helpful and valuable when individuals who have experience with malignant narcissist families add their insight on these threads. It is extremely difficult to see the layers of abuse going on in these sorts of situations when you haven’t experienced it.

    Reply
    • lanne says:
      October 26, 2018 at 12:18 pm

      That’s why I read these posts. I have an incredible, loving family, and it makes me appreciate what I, honestly, lucked into. The fact that people do great things with their lives in spite of terrible family members is truly remarkable to me. The Bad Markles have brought to light a subject that’s difficult to talk about–family strife. If you have a toxic family, how do you talk about that? How do you tell people, “no my dad’s not walking me down the aisle,” or “my mom won’t be attending the baby shower” when well-meaning people ask about “Dad getting his tux, or mom’s knitting booties for grandkid?” Bad Dad and Evil Sis (they’re cartoonish in their awfulness) have shown everyone how toxic families can be for some people.
      Unfortunately, my brother is living with a NPD wife (who I choose to love as a sister in law and despise as a human being), and he struggles with explaining what’s so awful about his marriage when his wife is beautiful and there’s no physical abuse. Even in therapy sessions, she charms the therapist into thinking he’s the problem. She throws awful tantrums when she doesn’t get her way, she almost disrupted a family wedding because she picked a fight with my brother and demanded to fly home (wedding was out of the country). Worst of all, he’s black, she’s Korean (not korean-american, from korea), and doesn’t understand racial dynamics. I fear that one of her screaming tantrums could do harm to my brother’s career or even his life. This was my first experience with an NPD person, and it’s been heartbreaking to see my brother suffer (they live far away, which I think leads to him feeling trapped, when he’s an attractive guy with a great job who can find someone else easily). All I can do is be supportive of him, be kind to her while keeping my distance (she has tried to turn me against my brother as well), and hope he decides to do what’s best for himself. Writing all this makes me realize why I’m drawn to these threads. I take solace in hearing other people’s struggles with this. As bad as it is to watch my brother deal with this, I can’t imagine how awful it must be to have the toxic person be a parent. That’s why my heart goes out to Meghan and I’m so glad she hasn’t let them drag her down. I’ve never seen a family work harder to do harm to a family member who’s a public figure than the Markles. Even when Charles and Diana were sniping at each other, they ultimately came to a truce after they got divorced. Here’s my new word of the day: to Markle: to sell out, drag down, verbally abuse, or otherwise seek to destroy a family member who’s more successful than you are (as in, that Real Housewife’s Markleing her sister?, or isn’t it crazy the way the Fox News journalists Markle their peers at CNN?) Those bottom feeders deserve it!

      Reply
      • Jane Doe says:
        October 26, 2018 at 3:52 pm

        You need to submit your new verb to Dictionary.com!

      • Catrìona says:
        October 26, 2018 at 8:45 pm

        Brilliant. To markle… I LOVE it.

        Now I’ll tell you a funny story. My mother loathed me from the time I was a small child because I was everything she DIDN’T want in a daughter. She criticised everything I did. I used to shut myself away in my room to get away from her and my equally nasty sister. When I went off to uni I chose to go far away. Throughout my life I never missed an opportunity to avoid my parents.

        A few years after I left the US and moved first to the UK, and then to France, my new husband insisted that I invite her to spend several weeks with us. (She liked my husband. -LOL-)

        The day before my mother flew out, her sister came to say goodbye, and to issue a stern warning. She warned my mother that if she didn’t stop criticising me I would never invite her back.

        All those years I had been alive, and there had never been the smallest sign that anyone had noticed.

        Mother was as good as gold the entire time she was with us.

        Family bullies are common.

  43. HK9 says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:56 am

    If I was the Archbishop, I’d tell him if he doesn’t behave, he’ll make sure he goes to hell.

    Reply
  44. Giddy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 11:59 am

    So he hopes they name the baby after him. He has about as much chance of that as we do. Although, Celebitchy of Sussex does have a certain ring to it.

    Reply
  45. Sage says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    The sisters hands are all over this. I highly doubt the father is aware of the archbishop. The sister is certainly running the con operation from the background with the assistance of the British tabloids.

    Reply
    • Heather says:
      October 26, 2018 at 12:44 pm

      The sister claims on Twitter this is a lie. But she has also surrounded herself with minions who tell her every day that ALL of Britain hates Meghan and supports her, so her perception is skewed. She blocks anyone that points out she might be a bit harsh, you know, like calling your sister Cruella DeVil and duchA$$. She feels entitled to everything Meghan has earned, probably still feels slighted by her father and is willing to use anyone to get what she feels is hers.

      Reply
      • aquarius64 says:
        October 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

        This has Scammy all over it. She’s mad the media did not go after Meghan for not acknowledging Dad for paying for her education (if he did) she put him up asserting his “rights” as Grandpa. Then she saw the backlash and fearing the media will really start digging for dirt on Dad Jr and her Sam claims it’s a lie.

  46. ZigZags says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    And fam, this is why those of us with narcissistic family members run far, far away when we can. When someone tells you that their family of origin isn’t good for their health, please believe them.

    My grandparents did the same thing to my mother. In fact, they kidnapped me when my mother married someone they felt was “inappropriate”. The FBI were involved and it wasn’t pleasant. Alas, my mother wasn’t strong enough to keep her distance from her parents when the dust settled. She squawked a similar tune when I was pregnant. The difference was that I was happily married, educated, in my mid 30’s and quite capable of being a parent. My spouse and I tried for a while but her vitriol and self-absorption was too much to bear. We’ve been estranged for many years. She alternates between acting like the doting grandmother or playing the aggrieved victim of my evil ways, depending on the audience. Same applied to my grandparents in regards to my child.

    I can’t tell you how many people still try to get me to reconcile with them based solely on their own lovely and healthy experiences with their family members.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      October 26, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      Sitting at my mother’s funeral while over 200 people made sure to tell me how wonderful and incredible they thought my mother was. I was rigid trying to stay in control, I wanted to scream that none of them knew her, at all. Instead I kind of smile/grimaced at each one of them and thanked them. I don’t know what I would have done without my best friend there to keep me anchored. At one point she reached over and slung her arm over my shoulder to physically keep me in my seat.

      Reply
      • JayneBirkinB says:
        October 26, 2018 at 3:17 pm

        What a terrible experience! My friend went through this – her dad was a pillar of the community, served in public office, but behind closed doors he was verbally abusive and a tyrant. Much later on, she found out that she was the product of an affair, her NPD father was not actually her biological father! She was so happy! One of the few times that an affair was a good thing.

        Her mother only stayed in the marriage because the community was rigidly Catholic, she had no job skills, and would lose custody of the kids in a divorce (this was the early 1960′s).

  47. TheVoice says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    He really plays the victim, doesn’t he? No good will come from Meghan being in contact with him. She knows it and she’s keeping her distance. Smart lady. He’s a massive narcissist and I wish the media would stop printing anything that he or Samantha says. Their 15 minutes were up 6 months ago.

    Reply
  48. Veronica S. says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    She’s acting unbothered and keeping up her game face in public, but honestly, I can’t imagine this isn’t wearing on her in private. It’s pretty much the definition of emotional abuse. Even if she’s made the decision to cut him out of her life, she can’t escape the media. I know she’s privileged, but nobody deserves this.

    Reply
    • Heather says:
      October 26, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      You’re right. No one deserves this. But her “family” feels she’s the abusive one because she won’t give them money, access, fame, etc. Because she is quietly going on with her life and not engaging in their petty comments and swipes, apparently she is the abuser. I can’t figure it out but Samantha Grant’s Twitter feed is always good for a laugh…when she decides to unprotect it.

      Reply
  49. Franny says:
    October 26, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    This family reminds me so much of Trump. Emotionally abusive con artist hacks.

    Reply
  50. Ennie says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    A gag roder , a non disclosure signed agreement would be a good start.

    Reply
  51. Pandy says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Um, what happened to “she’s pregnant and deserves peace”? What did that last for … 10 days maybe?

    Reply
  52. Chatty Cath says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Peace? As long lasting as that football game in World War One! It feels as if that ‘truce’ was a ploy to get Meghan and Harry to engage with her so they had more ammunition to give to the British tabloids. They must be running out of material to sell.

    Reply
  53. Fluffy Princess says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    The more he squawks, the more the RF is going to rally around Meghan. You think the RF will let that nutbag near that baby? Um, no.

    If she has a boy, she SHOULD name him Charles. Charles Henry William Edward or something that honors the RF and leaves him OUT in the cold where he belongs.

    Reply
  54. Chef Grace says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    Ugh. I had to deal with my abusive mother while she was alive. She said she was “entitled” to see her grandkids. My ex’s parents did the same. They even called CPS on us a few times.
    We moved a lot. Kept them all at a distance. And of course the interfering relatives with the ” you must let them see their grandkids” was the worst.

    Reply
  55. Lilly says:
    October 26, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    I didn’t read all the comments, so apologies if someone brought this up, but I wonder how his current grandchildren feel when good ol’, don’t give him coffee, grandpa smurf goes on about fighting to see this grandchild when, reportedly, he estranged from some and probably makes it all about him if and when he sees others? I’d be hurt for sure.

    Reply
  56. SD says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Arrrgghhh.

    Thomas doesn’t need an archbishop, Thomas needs to shut up.

    The riches, secrets and privileges of the royal family are at his feet, the opportunity for a relationship with his daughter and polo baby is so close, all Thomas has to do is shut his pie hole.

    Oh Thomas. You do this to yourself.

    Reply
  57. Montrealaise says:
    October 26, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    I read elsewhere that he already has five grandchildren (Samantha’s and Thomas Jr.’s kids) but that he does not have any relationship with any of them – he doesn’t visit them and they don’t visit him. So if being a grandfather is so important to him, why doesn’t he start with those grandkids? Oh, I already know the answer – because they’re not royal!

    Reply

