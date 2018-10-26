“The first trailer for Natalie Portman’s ‘Vox Lux’ is here, eh…” links
  • October 26, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Are you here for the Vox Lux trailer? The first glimpse of Natalie Portman as an angsty Gaga-esque rock star is… not great? [Dlisted]
PSA: Don’t use a blowtorch to kill spiders, maybe? [Jezebel]
Yeah, Bohemian Rhapsody does not look good, y’all. [LaineyGossip]
I didn’t even recognize Jamie Dornan in these pics. [JustJared]
Moschino’s line is full of WTFery. [Go Fug Yourself]
Should Katie Holmes & Nicole Kidman make a movie together? [Pajiba]
Why are Real Housewives always having breakdowns on vacation? [Reality Tea]
Would you pay $1550 to vacation with Vicki Gunvalson? [Starcasm]
Ellen sent Chrissy Teigen through a House of Horrors. [Towleroad]
What in God’s name is Julianne Moore wearing? [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

LADP Dance Project Gala 2018

16 Responses to ““The first trailer for Natalie Portman’s ‘Vox Lux’ is here, eh…” links”

  1. Lumbina says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    That shade of red looks so stunning on her.

    Reply
  2. Jess says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I watched the trailer and this movie looks extremely underwhelming… I really like Natalie Portman, but she was seriously miscast in this role. It might have been okay with someone else? Here’s a thought: take Gaga and put her in Vox Lux and take Natalie and put her in A Star Is Born. There, I fixed both movies lol

    Reply
    • Steff says:
      October 26, 2018 at 2:28 pm

      The movie has gotten polarizing reviews, it’s either a mess or amazing. That’s better than blandness. And Natalie is getting raves so maybe judge it when you see it? One common thing I keep hearing is it’s anti-A Star Is Born… which is interesting. So people that may have not liked that will like this better.

      Reply
  3. Enough S Enough says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Saw BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. The script isn’t great but Rami Malek’s performance is mesmerizing.

    The concert sequence at the end (Live Aid) is technically amazing.

    I will credit the editor for that rather than mention the director

    Reply
  4. Veronica S. says:
    October 26, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I know he’s a great actor, but I can’t get over how bafflingly unattractive Rami Malek is from a purely physical perspective to me. He must have a lot of charisma otherwise that makes him ugly-cute to some people, kind of the way Steve Buscemi works for me when you see him in action.

    Reply
  5. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    October 26, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    I think Natalie’s acting looks amazing here. I want to see Vox Lux.

    Reply
  6. JadedBrit says:
    October 26, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Seems like a montage of Star is Born/Funny Girl/Easter Parade/any of the Coen Brothers’ flops. Portman seems to be channeling her inner Ioanna (ANTM, Series 2) with the most G-d awful accent – is that supposed to be NJ? Seems to veer from East Coast to Washington State. Yet another tired, hackneyed quest-for-enlightenment-and-rebirth tale. Portman is better than this.

    Reply
  7. JadedBrit says:
    October 26, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    Second rant – who would want to see Bohemian Rhapsody when it obliterates Freddie’s flamboyance, his homosexuality, his dabbles with the dark side, his dear sweet generous nature, his Zoroastrian history – and even blends his angel-voice with an unknown’s? Really enrages me, that they can spackle over his exceptionally unique character, his shyness vs his electric personality (particularly on stage – I saw Queen live in ’86 when I was very tiny indeed but never forgot it: he stood in the darkness onstage and somehow we knew he was there, and the crowd became incandescent with excitement and joy) to – what? Pander to May and Taylor’s egos? The whole premise of the film made me want to weep, a little.

    Reply

