“The first trailer for Natalie Portman’s ‘Vox Lux’ is here, eh…” links

Are you here for the Vox Lux trailer? The first glimpse of Natalie Portman as an angsty Gaga-esque rock star is… not great? [Dlisted]
PSA: Don’t use a blowtorch to kill spiders, maybe? [Jezebel]
Yeah, Bohemian Rhapsody does not look good, y’all. [LaineyGossip]
I didn’t even recognize Jamie Dornan in these pics. [JustJared]
Moschino’s line is full of WTFery. [Go Fug Yourself]
Should Katie Holmes & Nicole Kidman make a movie together? [Pajiba]
Why are Real Housewives always having breakdowns on vacation? [Reality Tea]
Would you pay $1550 to vacation with Vicki Gunvalson? [Starcasm]
Ellen sent Chrissy Teigen through a House of Horrors. [Towleroad]
What in God’s name is Julianne Moore wearing? [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]
That shade of red looks so stunning on her.
I watched the trailer and this movie looks extremely underwhelming… I really like Natalie Portman, but she was seriously miscast in this role. It might have been okay with someone else? Here’s a thought: take Gaga and put her in Vox Lux and take Natalie and put her in A Star Is Born. There, I fixed both movies lol
The movie has gotten polarizing reviews, it’s either a mess or amazing. That’s better than blandness. And Natalie is getting raves so maybe judge it when you see it? One common thing I keep hearing is it’s anti-A Star Is Born… which is interesting. So people that may have not liked that will like this better.
Saw BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. The script isn’t great but Rami Malek’s performance is mesmerizing.
The concert sequence at the end (Live Aid) is technically amazing.
I will credit the editor for that rather than mention the director
I’m looking forward to it for the music.
I know he’s a great actor, but I can’t get over how bafflingly unattractive Rami Malek is from a purely physical perspective to me. He must have a lot of charisma otherwise that makes him ugly-cute to some people, kind of the way Steve Buscemi works for me when you see him in action.
It’s so interesting how everyone has different tastes! I think he’s absolutely gorgeous! I find his face so arresting and beautiful! I also love Steve Buscemi, but mainly because he’s a freaking boss lol
I’m with Jess–I think he is beautiful. Steve Buscemi on the other hand…
I love his looks, those eyes….!
Is it the eyes? The ‘bug’ eyes he has run in my family too (very Arab trait lol) and yeah they’re a bit much at times. I always get second looks though, good and bad
I’m with you Veronica, I find him kind of creepy looking but an okay actor.
I think Natalie’s acting looks amazing here. I want to see Vox Lux.
She looks much better at she has matured into womanhood. Quite beautiful here. Still stiff as cardboard as an actor though.
Seems like a montage of Star is Born/Funny Girl/Easter Parade/any of the Coen Brothers’ flops. Portman seems to be channeling her inner Ioanna (ANTM, Series 2) with the most G-d awful accent – is that supposed to be NJ? Seems to veer from East Coast to Washington State. Yet another tired, hackneyed quest-for-enlightenment-and-rebirth tale. Portman is better than this.
Second rant – who would want to see Bohemian Rhapsody when it obliterates Freddie’s flamboyance, his homosexuality, his dabbles with the dark side, his dear sweet generous nature, his Zoroastrian history – and even blends his angel-voice with an unknown’s? Really enrages me, that they can spackle over his exceptionally unique character, his shyness vs his electric personality (particularly on stage – I saw Queen live in ’86 when I was very tiny indeed but never forgot it: he stood in the darkness onstage and somehow we knew he was there, and the crowd became incandescent with excitement and joy) to – what? Pander to May and Taylor’s egos? The whole premise of the film made me want to weep, a little.
No one can match his charisma and his endearing wonderfulness. I’ll watch old videos to see the real Freddie. But I’m glad the movie will bring Queen to a new audience.
