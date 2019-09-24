Duchess Meghan halfway covers her hair for a trip to a Cape Town mosque

Embed from Getty Images

After this morning’s activities at Monwabisi Beach, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan separated for a couple of hours while Harry did a military event solo and Meghan went back to check on Archie and change her clothes for the next event. Here are Harry and Meghan arriving at the Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap area of Cape Town.

As you can see, Meghan wore a head scarf for the visit to the mosque, which is a sign of respect for Islam. Personally, I would have loved to see Meghan do a low chignon hairstyle with the headscarf, because the idea of “respect” for Islamic traditions is that a woman’s hair should be covered – Meghan’s hair is still loose and visible from behind. It’s a nitpicky thing but if the goal is to show respect for the Muslim community while visiting a mosque, that should have been done right. Something that isn’t a big deal (though the royal reporters are trying) is that Meghan and Harry entered the mosque holding hands. They’re married, so it’s nothing.

As for Meghan’s dress… as I’m writing this, there’s been no fashion ID. The dress is love and covered up and yet it still looks appropriate for a warm day in Cape Town for whatever their next event is. I personally don’t like that shade of olive-khaki, but I’ll be honest: I used to have a couple of sweaters in that shade and I always got compliments when I wore them. Maybe Meg’s the same, and people have always told her that she looks great in olive. I mean, she doesn’t look BAD, but she has better colors. Oh: Meghan’s Mirror thinks the dress might be a bespoke Thebe Magugu. No confirmation yet.

They were met by Imam Sheikh Ismail Londt and Muslim community leader, Mohamed Groenwald. Inside they are being introduced to faith leaders and to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in South Africa (which was drafted by an Imam from memory imprisoned on Robben Island). pic.twitter.com/q24QnHlrud — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 24, 2019

