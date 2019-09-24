Duchess Meghan halfway covers her hair for a trip to a Cape Town mosque

After this morning’s activities at Monwabisi Beach, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan separated for a couple of hours while Harry did a military event solo and Meghan went back to check on Archie and change her clothes for the next event. Here are Harry and Meghan arriving at the Auwal Mosque in the Bo-Kaap area of Cape Town.
As you can see, Meghan wore a head scarf for the visit to the mosque, which is a sign of respect for Islam. Personally, I would have loved to see Meghan do a low chignon hairstyle with the headscarf, because the idea of “respect” for Islamic traditions is that a woman’s hair should be covered – Meghan’s hair is still loose and visible from behind. It’s a nitpicky thing but if the goal is to show respect for the Muslim community while visiting a mosque, that should have been done right. Something that isn’t a big deal (though the royal reporters are trying) is that Meghan and Harry entered the mosque holding hands. They’re married, so it’s nothing.
As for Meghan’s dress… as I’m writing this, there’s been no fashion ID. The dress is love and covered up and yet it still looks appropriate for a warm day in Cape Town for whatever their next event is. I personally don’t like that shade of olive-khaki, but I’ll be honest: I used to have a couple of sweaters in that shade and I always got compliments when I wore them. Maybe Meg’s the same, and people have always told her that she looks great in olive. I mean, she doesn’t look BAD, but she has better colors. Oh: Meghan’s Mirror thinks the dress might be a bespoke Thebe Magugu. No confirmation yet.
They were met by Imam Sheikh Ismail Londt and Muslim community leader, Mohamed Groenwald. Inside they are being introduced to faith leaders and to view the first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in South Africa (which was drafted by an Imam from memory imprisoned on Robben Island). pic.twitter.com/q24QnHlrud
I think her dress is awful. There’s so much of it that it looks like she pulled a tablecloth off a table and rolled up in it, And I don’t think the color does anything for her, Sorry, just my opinion.
The material looks water resistant and not breathable. Although roomy it doesn’t look comfortable. The color isn’t her most flattering either. She looks good, but the dress does her no favors.
What exactly is a dress chosen to visit a mosque supposed to do for her?
Like that’s the entire point, to cover up and not figure flatter.
I think some people just like to nitpick. Meghan looks lovely. Her purpose is to visit the historic mosque, and not to showcase her figure or outfit. Some people are forgetting that these tours are not fashion shows and vacations.
I haven’t loved anything she’s worn on this tour so far, but I’m sincerely grateful, because it’s better for my credit cards this way!
But the bulk of the tour is still to come, so I’m sure I’ll end up buying at least a few things that I definitely don’t need but won’t be able to resist : )
I am also petite and I cannot wear big voluminous dresses and shirts or big patterns without being swallowed by it
I think this is the dress but I could be wrong:
https://www.net-a-porter.com/au/en/product/1225592/lisa_marie_fernandez/rosetta-belted-linen-maxi-dress
Nope. Not the dress. The dress she is wearing is a shirt dress with a collar, buttons and a notched belt. It also has pockets on the chest.
The thing about nit picky comments with Meg is …. she’s already dealing with so much criticism that comes from such an ugly place. It’s not that you’re wrong in feeling like she should have pulled her hair back, but when she’s been slammed for breathing by the press, it just kind of gets a shrug from me.
She’s thoughtful and considerate of other cultures and has specifically picked projects in the UK to benefit minority communities. All things considered, she’s fine.
I agree! I’m trying to be fair though – if Kate’s hair had been flying around while she visited a mosque, I would say the same as I did here.
Kaiser has been saying this for a while, and I totally agree. The smearing of Meghan has been so horrific and so constant for so long now that it effectively scares anyone from saying ANYTHING that could possibly be construed as negative— even if it’s coming from someone like Kaiser, who clearly adores Meghan, or many of us here who also love her. I’ve even seen people reprimanded for saying, “I love Meghan, but…” when that sentiment is actually TRUE in many cases, like mine.
There are a few times recently that I think she (or Harry) have made missteps, but I’m too scared to voice it here or on Twitter because there will be an instant pile-on from her defenders. Which is unfair because my thoughts and comments about her are 99% positive. Because I do genuinely adore her! It’s sad but that’s the way it is lately so it’s easier to just keep my mouth shut most of the time.
As far as this particular engagement goes, I’m sure she consulted with whoever she needed to in order to make sure she’s dressed completely appropriately for this visit.
Yeah, it is hard to criticize Meghan, especially on twitter lol, since all she gets is criticism from the press for really stupid things. But, I do think there are some valid criticisms even here – I just think that most people start their critique with “I love Meghan BUT” and I admit that I just roll my eyes bc often what follow the “BUT” is something stupid like “she needs to learn to follow protocol” or something.
I much prefer people just say what they mean. If someone doesn’t like what she is wearing, then just say it.
I like the dress Meghan is wearing but not on her as it does nothing for her.
Exactly this. And it’s not actually an accurate criticism. Her hair cover is fine. I’m a Muslim woman and if she were saying prayer THEN she would be requires to cover her hair completely. I see nothing wrong with her scarf. She’s being respectful and I applaud her for that.
Thanks for letting us know what is proper, Valiantly.
I think she looks fine and respectful.
I’m an agnostic but some of the people in my family are Muslim. I think the way she covered is fine. It’s alright for women of color and to some extent, women in general, to strike a reasonable balance between respect for other religions and cultures and their own boundaries as women too. I’m in equal support of both sides of this issue- women covering their hair and women not covering their hair.
I really like that dress.
Her post-pregnancy style is a little off, but I think her body shape is hard to dress with the extra weight. I don’t mean this in a mean way because I think she’s beautiful, but I’ve really never seen someone with such a boxy torso. It must be challenging to work with.
I was thinking the same thing, in some clothes she looks so skinny (those trousers and blouse at launch last week, for example), an in something like this – so different.
She looks beautiful either way, it’s just – I started to think more about my proportions and how the clothes I wear compliment it.
I have almost her exact body type. I was super small before I had kids and am still petite afterwards, but my torso is…..just weird for lack of a better term. It is hard to dress and I’m not in the public eye. I’m a small person, but certain cuts just look odd and make my waist look wider than I think I really am. I carried my babies just like she did too…..SUPER high up in my ribcage. I felt for her because that was so uncomfortable the last month or so. Now if I could also have her beautiful features that’d be great. Lol!
I think she’s only 4 months post-partum, right? I had issues dressing for a year after each kid. My torso was also boxy because my stomach was just a complete mess. Nothing fit right. I can’t imagine being a public figure at that point in my life.
As an aside, God must be a man because, after 10 months of carrying around 40 pounds, my body (at least my legs and butt) should have been jacked. But no. It’s all cellulite, mush, and vericose veins.
A very strong strain of gossip on two other sites is that Meghan is pregnant again.
You’ve never seen someone with such a boxy torso?? Talk about blatant mean girl comments…
I think it’s because her legs are so long. Cara Delevinge and Cameron Diaz are pretty boxy too. My grandmother was the same way and she loved it. She always said jeans fit her better because she didn’t lose the hips to waist ratio like so many struggle with in finding well fitting jeans. She could put anything on and look amazing.
And being boxy is not a criticism not something to be ashamed of ffs. Some women are boxy and it’s totally okay, it’s not a negative thing about someone’s body and not something we should shy away from discussing. Big yikes.
Muslim woman here. Her hair cover is fine. She simply needs her head covered while entering the Mosque. If she were Muslim and saying prayer then her entire head would need to be covered.
Thank you for the clarification here!
Thanks for explaining!
Thank you for your explanation. It seems many of us need to consult with people who actually know about these customs instead of giving our opinions on whether something is appropriate or not.
It really depends on the country and culture I guess. In Singapore, non Muslim visitors can visit mosques without the entire hair covered. And as a Muslim, for me personally at least, I feel we don’t have to impose such things on non Muslims. There is no compulsion in religion. Some Muslims/ religions forget that. She does look a bit messy here, so a better fitted headscarf or some pins for that scarf would have made her look less flustered. I don’t wear the hijab outside of the mosque and I take a long time trying to style one or style a long scarf. I gave up and bought an instant hijab for myself.
I’m Muslim as well. I do believe when entering mosques it’s simply culturally respectful to cover one’s head. But I also think it’s unnecessary to nitpick a non-Muslim woman’s head covering. It was respectful of her to do so but she isn’t a Muslim and she isn’t there to say prayer where she would need to cover her entire head.
Why is it only women who must cover their hair?
Thank you VV. I am not Muslim. I remembered as a child, that women and girls always covered their head before entering a church. Little girls and most older women wore hats. Pre teen and teenagers wore a lace headpiece that we called mantilla. The mantillas were either black during solemn season, and white/ivory other times.
@ChillyWilly iIn prayer both men and women cover their hair. Men SHOULD be covering their hair just as women do.
Chillywilly trust me that’s one of the struggles I have with my religion. I always joke men are scared of our hair (admittedly I am in a position to joke). Muslim men have to cover their hair while praying, in some countries/cultures. In Singapore and Malaysia, generally no.
That’s not our religion though. It’s the people within it. Ive learned a long time ago to separate the two.
Alexandria, I guess it’s like that with most religions. I am agnostic and never belonged to a particular religion so it’s hard for me to understand. I have lots of qualms about Christian religions as well. Thank you for not acusing me of being an Islamaphobe and commenting with kindness and humor!
I think this could be a case where the true color of the dress isn’t accurately represented in the digital image. it seems like its a very unusual color ( one I love- ugly colors are super trendy right now) which may look amazing on her in person but it just doesn’t read in photos. Either way I love the color, agree with the comment about too much fabric. I feel like this is a dress for a taller woman.
This is a dress for me! LOL! LOL!
It looks like the dress she wore to Harry’s s[porting match. This dress is belted, though? Archie, Kate and her kids were also present.
I love that she is willing to wear green, I love it.
I was thinking the same thing. I really liked that dress because it looked super comfortable. I’m glad, assuming it’s the same one, to see it worn in a different way. I’m also partial to olive green.
It is not the same dress. I found this out on another site.
@valiantly – thanks for explaining. I’m glad to know she’s not being rude.
She is definitely respectful here. It’s just that from personal opinion, a headscarf that is not pinned down is bothersome to me when I’m at the mosque so I don’t know if it’s distracting her during work. If she’s not bothered at this event, then that’s good.
I don’t think the dress is doing her any favors but then again she is not claiming to be a fashion icon and wants the focus to be on her work and not what she is wearing. So you keep doing you Meghan.
Amen to that royal blue! She’s not there to entertain & impress with a fashion show ffs. She is doing an excellent job drawing attention to causes & is truly in her element
Very impressed thus far with what she’s said & how she’s conducted herself – sincere & enthusiastic
I hope they enjoy the food in the Bo Kaap, Cape Malay cuisine is the best!
I’m not loving this dress. But I do love the color on her, that green makes her glow. I think she looks good in the khaki colors!
I really think she should have made more of an effort to pull some more hair back and cover it, mostly because with just the cover and her hair all long down her back the scarf looks like an afterthought and that’s not what you want to go for when respecting other peoples culture.
You have quite a few Muslim women on here stating that Meghan is dressed appropriately and that her head scarf is fine for the occassion. She is being respectful to the culture.
I….don’t think I like the dress. At all. But I’ll wait and see how it looks when we can see the whole thing (if she takes the scarf off for other events.)
Re: her hair, I imagine that she would have been told what was expected of her for the visit. That’s the kind of visit where someone on their team is going to make sure that they are paying proper respect and that there aren’t any errors. So I imagine for a visitor she is probably okay.
@Becks ITA. I have no idea what the proper protocol is here, but we know enough by now to know she absolutely would have done her research and did whatever was appropriate in a situation like this!
I like it a lot in the photo where it seems like they’re in the shade, and she’s got her head tilted and is smiling at the man in the blue. Without harsh lighting, it’s a lot nicer looking – I think the sun mixed with really high def cameras is giving the fabric a weird almost optical illusion. Like I’d 100% buy that dress based on that photo I referenced – but if I only saw the outside photos it’d be a hard pass.
I never noticed before how bald Harry has become. I’m sure the RRs will find a way to blame that on Meghan!
I like the overall idea of the dress but it seems like she is swimming in it. I hope she has help with all her wardrobe choices because it is hard as *F* to figure out clothes that fit and also find them when you are exhausted from having a new baby. You just want to wear a fleece muumuu everywhere, at least I did.
I think Meghan looks beautiful and appropriate. Not everything is about fashion. The history of this mosque is what’s most important. It seems Harry and Meghan are trying to put the focus on the people and causes and not what they are wearing.
Also, some of you are just a little too obsessed with Meghan’s body.
All day this.
I cannot be assed to parse the fit of a dress worn to visit a religious building where conservatism and modesty are given such weight. Nor am I futzing over a headscarf she’ll take off later.
This outfit is appropriate to the location and isn’t a gazillion dollars and won’t show her ass. All gravy.
Exactly this. This isn’t the proper occasion for a fashion show. What she is wearing is appropriate and respectful.
If Harry was stuck in some mandatory headgear as well then maybe I’d agree she should have been more careful with her hair. But considering it’s an obligation placed only on her for no reason other than her sex? Nah. A nod to it for the sake of politeness is all that’s necessary.
Men are required in Isam to cover their hair during prayer as well. But thanks for the thinly veiled Islamaphobic comment.
Call it islamaphobia if you like, I know it isn’t the case. I’m generally pretty disdainful of any religious tradition (not just Islam) that has different rules and requirements for women and men. Most religion is just a pointless delay of social and scientific progress based on little more than superstition.
It is. But hey whatever you need to justify it in your own mind. Next time why not simply try out being respectful and see how that feels.
I don’t mind the dress! She just seems so well-spoken and kindhearted that I can’t be bothered to criticize her clothing choices (although I know some are here for the clothes and would like a bit more, no shade). I think it’s also probably handy to nurse in with the buttons/wrap on these dresses. Not sure if that’s a consideration for her.
I think it’s a nice dress…totally in her wheelhouse. It would probably look better with heels due to the length. But she looks nice & respectful.
All of her dresses have been frump. Ugly and frumpy. She needs a better dress game for this trip.
And I would say this dress is frump no matter who wore it because I cannot imagine anyone looking good in that.
So, I love Meghan but I gotta nitpick here. I’ve lived in the Middle East for years (recently moved back to the US) and there would be multiple issues. Hair should be up and completely covered and also arms should be covered. Long sleeves are a must. As far as the handholding, it wouldn’t be allowed in a mosque for normal people. She might have adjusted the headscarf once inside since that is where it is more of a necessity. When I would go into mosques (Christian but I’ve gone in for various reasons), the imam was very clear about what we would wear (and keep in mind that men are also expected to be covered).
The Middle East is also incredible repressive and regressive in their thoughts on these things. And I wouldn’t use them as the litmus test to how things should or shouldn’t be done. And I am saying this as a Muslim woman. She isn’t in the Middle East. She’s in South Africa and every culture IS different. As a Muslim woman I feel the way she is dressed is fine as a non-Muslim woman visiting a Mosque. I highly doubt she didn’t find out beforehand what was or wasn’t okay at THIS particular Mosque.
Except that several Muslim women have weighed in and say she’s dressed perfectly appropriately. So try again. Also I’m thinking of pics of Kate, Camilla, Diana etc at mosques and don’t they all do this loose scarf look? It’s always struck me as non-Muslim women nodding to the cultural norms and religious expectations but still not Muslim themselves. I think that’s fair.
I think this varies depending on culture. I was in Bosnia recently, and Muslim women there did not always cover their arms, and most of them do not cover their hair except when they go to the mosque. When I visited the mosque with a few other women, both Muslim and non-Muslim, the imam’s wife was at the door, smiled, and just pantomimed for us to put the hoods of our rain jackets up; some of the mosques in Sarajevo have scarves at the entrance for visitors, but this was out in a small town, so they did not have them, hence the allowance of jacket hoods. Now when I was in Morocco, I was told non-Muslims were not supposed to enter the mosques at all. So as in most things, it depends.
I dont generally cover my hair at all except when praying. Hijab is not a requirement – despite what even some Muslim women think and say. It states pretty clearly in the Qur’an to cover one’s hair in prayer – and it’s addressed to both women AND men. But there is no passage stating this is requires in day to day life. Modest dressing is requires and again – that is addressed to men and women.
I did not realize the Muslim world was a monolith where every Muslim from Turkey, to Pakistan, to Saudi Arabia, to Detroit to Indonesia all adhere to the same standards, huh.
She may be dressed appropriately, but her dress is fug…
Im sure she a) was given the memo of what is and is not ok to dress and b)if they did have a problem with it, Im sure she would have changed and covered her hair/head more. They likely didnt have a problem wit it, so why should we?
Many Muslim and Jewish women cover their hair to different degrees. I see no problem with this. It’s mostly covered as a symbolic sign of respect. She’s fine.
That is such an ugly tent dress, she can do so much better. She really needs to hire a stylist already.
So far her clothes on this tour seems not too flash or crazy expensive and they seem practical and fits the purpose. In the end, she’s here to draw attention to the causes and her actions rather than flying skirts or her fashion choices.
There may be different rules for mosques, but I feel like this is where her advisers can try to be more conservative in their decisions and not put her up for potential criticism – particulatry when navigating tricky issues such as this. It feels like this is something that could be easily avoided and is not the wisest idea considering that people are throwing her under the bus whenever they can.
I hope they can do better