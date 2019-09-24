“Michelle Williams is not the Michelle Williams you were looking for” links

So, the folks who are pissed and pressed about Michelle Williams’s (Actress) moving and brilliant #Emmy speech are tagging and aiming their anger at Michelle Williams (Singer), and she is fed up! pic.twitter.com/d7NAQyBndm
— shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) September 24, 2019
Michelle Williams is tired of getting tagged by people talking sh-t about the other Michelle Williams. This is pretty funny. [LaineyGossip]
Nightwing is thicc, pass it on. [OMG Blog]
Lindsay Lohan is desperate for attention at the moment. [The Blemish]
Terrence Howard is still absolutely insane. [Dlisted]
Will House Democrats impeach this orange buffoon? [Pajiba]
T&L still have fun Emmy photos! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Kristen Stewart appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [JustJared]
You know that movie Orphan? It happened in real life. [Jezebel]
Gwendoline Christie changed out of her Jesus look for the Emmy parties. [RCFA]
“This hand is your face.”
I had no idea she was so brutally funny!
Lolol. She’s right. How dumb do you have to be to not see that she is clearly black in her profile pic?
Bravo Michelle!…err…Michelles!😁
Twitter was a mistake…actually maybe humanity in general was a mistake! 🙄
Lindsay trying to make some moves based on that reality show in Australia I guess…sure, why not? Maybe she can finally make Dancing with the Stars. I was a bit surprised that video floating around Instagram of her in Dubai with a….friend…didn’t get more coverage. Then again, it’s nothing new. We’ve all known the deal for a long time.
Oh my god that orphan story is shady as hellllll. I feel bad for the adoptive parents in that they lived in fear for a good chunk of time and it seems like some shenanigans were going down with the adoption from the start. But it definitely sounds like the girls’ actual age hasn’t been conclusively determined, and they’re banking on a alleged confession from Natalia while in in-patient psychiatric treatment. Which… is sketchy. It really does come off as they got in way too deep and in the end just cut and run because they felt like they were out of options.
They claim she’d cut off contact from them… but really, who’s to say that’s the case. Multiple bone scans were done and the results have ranged between 8, 10, and over 14. Nobody can say for sure how old this person is, and allegedly the husband admitted to sheriffs that his now ex-wife told Natalia to say she was 22 – something the husband’s lawyer later denied, so who knows. And it TRULY is in their best interest to have everyone say she’s actually an adult, so of course that’s the line they’re pushing.
I think it’s a shame that they got duped. I really do. But it also seems like they then partook in some shady crap on their end. So it’s entirely possible that they’re both victims AND shady opportunists who wanted to do anything to get out of the situation they were in.