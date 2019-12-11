Jessica Biel ‘encouraged’ Justin Timberlake to publicly apologize to her

I guess I’m just going to keep on forgetting about Justin Timberlake’s weird affair scandal until he and Jessica Biel keep bringing it up. To recap, just before Thanksgiving, photos and a video were published showing Justin at a French Quarter bar in New Orleans with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. She had her hand on his thigh and then they were holding hands, and they looked very friendly. He looked drunk. In the immediate aftermath, Justin’s publicist ran around telling every major outlet that Nothing Happened and How Dare You. Then… people forgot about it. We celebrated Thanksgiving, we moved on to other gossip. Then Justin had to remind everyone about it by issuing a big public apology to Jessica on his Instagram. It was odd, and it seemed like something maybe SHE requested? Well, possibly:
Jessica Biel is mending her relationship with Justin Timberlake after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.
“Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the couple are “still united.”
She “wanted him to take accountability”? Too bad they weren’t dating during the 2004 Super Bowl, huh. Justin is not about accountability whatsoever. In fact, many believe that Justin’s apology is just the first step in blaming Alisha Wainwright for what happened, because THAT is Justin’s m.o. Just think… Justin might actually be held accountable for something because he really did piss off his wife to the point where she can’t make excuses for him. We’ll see.
They are both so needy, and require so much attention. I call BS on their ‘relationship’. Personally,I think it’s all for show.
Just curious, what is it that think you they are hiding?
There was once a photo rolling around on the internet of Jessica Biel placing her hand well down her female business partner’s ass. This could be it but I don’t want to out anyone. The photo was very clearly the move of someone touching someone else sexually-it was unmistakable.
That was my first thought, too. Needy. Both of them.
Once he threw Janet Jackson under the bus after that disastrous Super Bowl performance in order to save his own sorry ass, I was done with him.
You’re kidding! WOW! Well, I certainly didn’t see this coming a mile away as soon as it happened.
She is such a “pick me”
Just a matter of time. I’ve been there.
If they’re holding hands in front of their coworkers, drunk or not, they’ve been a couple for a while and everyone around them knows it.
It’s an open secret on set.
And from my experience on sets I know that people like their jobs and therefore aim to keep anything on set locked down. So yeah they all know.
Same at any work place. Work place affairs are a known secret. No one tells the spouse.
Not only did he throw Alisha under the bus to save his sorry ass but now its his wife – setting her up to take the fall for the terrible PR stunting over his drunken antics.
His career needs to tank so he’ll go away.
He’s a punk-ass bitch. Plain and simple.
Don’t forget his disrespectful hologram of Prince, who had said in the past that he never wanted his image disgraced in this way. Also, they were not friends. Timberlake made fun of Prince’s height. Eff Justin. I think he feels his career is slipping, so this is 100 percent a stunt king move. I too believe his marriage is a fake. This offends me far more than delightful Lizzo’s butt hanging out. Priorities, people! An ass is just an ass, but Timberlake is the true ass in this situation.
I’m giving it 9 months, and then we’ll get a “we’re still super bestest friends and love each other more than anyone else ever but we’ve decided to have the happiest divorce ever and no one is sad and no one is hurt and we’re ALL JUST REALLY FRIGGIN’ GREAT!” announcement.
I doubt it. She’s never leaving
I have a hard time seeing Jess leaving Justin’s sorry a**. He’s becoming less relevant by the minute but without him, she is a non-entity in the Hollywood ecosystem. She needs him, celebrity-wise because without him, she’s just that girl from 7th heaven.
LaUnicaAngelina, You said it. Short and sweet. Spot on! Can we add whiny little bitch?
I really don’t like Sunshine Sach’s publicity stunts with Justin Timberlake, always throwing women under the bus for this has-been celeb. They’re all just peak asshole.