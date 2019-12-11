Jessica Biel ‘encouraged’ Justin Timberlake to publicly apologize to her

I guess I’m just going to keep on forgetting about Justin Timberlake’s weird affair scandal until he and Jessica Biel keep bringing it up. To recap, just before Thanksgiving, photos and a video were published showing Justin at a French Quarter bar in New Orleans with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. She had her hand on his thigh and then they were holding hands, and they looked very friendly. He looked drunk. In the immediate aftermath, Justin’s publicist ran around telling every major outlet that Nothing Happened and How Dare You. Then… people forgot about it. We celebrated Thanksgiving, we moved on to other gossip. Then Justin had to remind everyone about it by issuing a big public apology to Jessica on his Instagram. It was odd, and it seemed like something maybe SHE requested? Well, possibly:

Jessica Biel is mending her relationship with Justin Timberlake after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. “Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the couple are “still united.”

She “wanted him to take accountability”? Too bad they weren’t dating during the 2004 Super Bowl, huh. Justin is not about accountability whatsoever. In fact, many believe that Justin’s apology is just the first step in blaming Alisha Wainwright for what happened, because THAT is Justin’s m.o. Just think… Justin might actually be held accountable for something because he really did piss off his wife to the point where she can’t make excuses for him. We’ll see.