Jessica Biel ‘encouraged’ Justin Timberlake to publicly apologize to her

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel at arriv...

I guess I’m just going to keep on forgetting about Justin Timberlake’s weird affair scandal until he and Jessica Biel keep bringing it up. To recap, just before Thanksgiving, photos and a video were published showing Justin at a French Quarter bar in New Orleans with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. She had her hand on his thigh and then they were holding hands, and they looked very friendly. He looked drunk. In the immediate aftermath, Justin’s publicist ran around telling every major outlet that Nothing Happened and How Dare You. Then… people forgot about it. We celebrated Thanksgiving, we moved on to other gossip. Then Justin had to remind everyone about it by issuing a big public apology to Jessica on his Instagram. It was odd, and it seemed like something maybe SHE requested? Well, possibly:

Jessica Biel is mending her relationship with Justin Timberlake after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

“Jessica encouraged Justin to put out his statement on Instagram because she felt embarrassed by his actions and wanted him to take accountability,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, noting that the couple are “still united.”

[From Us Weekly]

She “wanted him to take accountability”? Too bad they weren’t dating during the 2004 Super Bowl, huh. Justin is not about accountability whatsoever. In fact, many believe that Justin’s apology is just the first step in blaming Alisha Wainwright for what happened, because THAT is Justin’s m.o. Just think… Justin might actually be held accountable for something because he really did piss off his wife to the point where she can’t make excuses for him. We’ll see.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE and wife JESSICA BIEL during red carpet arrivals for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Credit Image: © Kevin Sullivan via ZUMA Wire)

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Jessica Biel ‘encouraged’ Justin Timberlake to publicly apologize to her”

  1. naomipaige99 says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:23 am

    They are both so needy, and require so much attention. I call BS on their ‘relationship’. Personally,I think it’s all for show.

    Reply
  2. Statusforall says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Superb, very nice

    Reply
  3. BlueSky says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:28 am

    Once he threw Janet Jackson under the bus after that disastrous Super Bowl performance in order to save his own sorry ass, I was done with him.

    Reply
  4. Darla says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:28 am

    You’re kidding! WOW! Well, I certainly didn’t see this coming a mile away as soon as it happened.

    Reply
  5. Nina Simone says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:32 am

    She is such a “pick me”

    Reply
  6. Nev says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Just a matter of time. I’ve been there.

    Reply
  7. It’sjustblanche says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:37 am

    If they’re holding hands in front of their coworkers, drunk or not, they’ve been a couple for a while and everyone around them knows it.

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:39 am

    Not only did he throw Alisha under the bus to save his sorry ass but now its his wife – setting her up to take the fall for the terrible PR stunting over his drunken antics.

    His career needs to tank so he’ll go away.

    Reply
  9. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:51 am

    He’s a punk-ass bitch. Plain and simple.

    Reply
  10. JanetFerber says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Don’t forget his disrespectful hologram of Prince, who had said in the past that he never wanted his image disgraced in this way. Also, they were not friends. Timberlake made fun of Prince’s height. Eff Justin. I think he feels his career is slipping, so this is 100 percent a stunt king move. I too believe his marriage is a fake. This offends me far more than delightful Lizzo’s butt hanging out. Priorities, people! An ass is just an ass, but Timberlake is the true ass in this situation.

    Reply
  11. lobstah says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:55 am

    I’m giving it 9 months, and then we’ll get a “we’re still super bestest friends and love each other more than anyone else ever but we’ve decided to have the happiest divorce ever and no one is sad and no one is hurt and we’re ALL JUST REALLY FRIGGIN’ GREAT!” announcement.

    Reply
    • DS9 says:
      December 11, 2019 at 9:00 am

      I doubt it. She’s never leaving

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        December 11, 2019 at 9:18 am

        I have a hard time seeing Jess leaving Justin’s sorry a**. He’s becoming less relevant by the minute but without him, she is a non-entity in the Hollywood ecosystem. She needs him, celebrity-wise because without him, she’s just that girl from 7th heaven.

  12. JanetFerber says:
    December 11, 2019 at 8:58 am

    LaUnicaAngelina, You said it. Short and sweet. Spot on! Can we add whiny little bitch?

    Reply
  13. Karen says:
    December 11, 2019 at 9:20 am

    I really don’t like Sunshine Sach’s publicity stunts with Justin Timberlake, always throwing women under the bus for this has-been celeb. They’re all just peak asshole.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment